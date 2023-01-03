Read full article on original website
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 5
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Weather conditions on Thursday were much quieter than what we saw on Wednesday. The cold front that brought severe weather to our area on Wednesday has now moved to our south, bringing showers and storms to the Florida peninsula. An area of high pressure is building to our west, which will help steer the Big Bend and South Georgia clear of any showers over the next few days.
Front moving into area will cool things down again. Here’s how low temperatures will go
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is moving into the area this evening, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said. Temperatures will fall from the record mid-80s this week, all the way back to the 40s by early Friday morning. The ‘coolest’ time of the year on average...
LIVE RADAR: Storms with front today, cooler & drier tonight
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes from north to south through the Tampa Bay area today. Along that front, we’ll have pockets of heavy downpours. Those downpours start north of I-4 this morning, and they will be south of I-4 by the afternoon. Once the front passes, winds shift out of the northwest […]
Severe weather threat this afternoon into Wednesday
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a weather alert for this afternoon through Wednesday morning for the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. The first round is expected in our area mid-afternoon. Here's more from the National Weather Service Mobile Alabama office... There is an...
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida
Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Marion County until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
Large hail recorded as severe weather slowly moves across Mississippi Tuesday
Storms accompanied with large and hail and high winds dogged Mississippi residents for most of Tuesday as a slow-moving front moved through the state. One resident from Natchez, in the southwest corner of the state, photographed hail that was 2 inches in diameter when it pelted the area Tuesday night.
Another Monster Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Ice And Tornado Threat
A major storm continues to move across the country, bringing heavy snow and ice to the Central High Plains and the northern Great Lakes and dangerous thunderstorms to the Midwest and South. "Intense snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour may be accompanied by thunder, especially in southern South Dakota...
Governor Extends State of Emergency for Hurricane Nicole for Another 60 Days
Florida - Friday January 6, 2023: Governor DeSantis has issued an Executive Order extending the State of Emergency for Hurricane Nicole for another 60 days. The State of Emergency for Nicole was due to expire Friday January 6th. In his order the Governor explained that the extensions is necessary because...
Several Bradenton apartment units destroyed by fire, Tarpon Springs prepares for Ephipany and expect scattered showers and storms
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area from west to east today. They end for most of us by midday, but Polk County may see some in the early afternoon. Get the full forecast here. Check your...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather
This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for TUESDAY. Models have been a little more aggressive today and continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across South Mississippi. We expect supercells to develop south of I-20 tomorrow morning around 9-10am. Those supercells would then move into the Pine Belt during the lunchtime hours, posing a DECENT Tornado Threat. The cells will merge and form a squall line during the afternoon as everything slowly moves off to the east. Severe Weather will come to an end after 7pm.
Powerful Storm Threatens Multiple Georgia Counties
Top 10 Florida Beaches for Spring Breakers
Affiliate links are in this article. Clickherefor more details. Miami Music Week is coming up in only a few short months and the locals know all too well what comes with it--college-aged mischief. However, Miamians are not the only residents living in a spring break hotspot! As a whole, Florida is a welcoming state featuring plenty of attractions and budget-friendly deals to match--quite an attractive pairing for any poor college student, so it's no wonder why Florida is often on the spring break itineraries. Whether you are looking to join in on the fun or avoid the massive crowds of young'uns like the plague, we rounded up the top ten beaches in Florida that are consistently popular for spring break.
FEMA deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance approaching
It's now down to the wire. Survivors of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for federal assistance.
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
Florida extends executive order state of emergency related to Hurricane Nicole
On Thursday, it was announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to extend the state of emergency status for the state which was impacted by Hurricane Nicole in early November.
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky
A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores.
