ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, January 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Weather conditions on Thursday were much quieter than what we saw on Wednesday. The cold front that brought severe weather to our area on Wednesday has now moved to our south, bringing showers and storms to the Florida peninsula. An area of high pressure is building to our west, which will help steer the Big Bend and South Georgia clear of any showers over the next few days.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

LIVE RADAR: Storms with front today, cooler & drier tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes from north to south through the Tampa Bay area today. Along that front, we’ll have pockets of heavy downpours. Those downpours start north of I-4 this morning, and they will be south of I-4 by the afternoon. Once the front passes, winds shift out of the northwest […]
OBA

Severe weather threat this afternoon into Wednesday

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a weather alert for this afternoon through Wednesday morning for the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. The first round is expected in our area mid-afternoon. Here's more from the National Weather Service Mobile Alabama office... There is an...
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather

This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for TUESDAY. Models have been a little more aggressive today and continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across South Mississippi. We expect supercells to develop south of I-20 tomorrow morning around 9-10am. Those supercells would then move into the Pine Belt during the lunchtime hours, posing a DECENT Tornado Threat. The cells will merge and form a squall line during the afternoon as everything slowly moves off to the east. Severe Weather will come to an end after 7pm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Uncovering Florida

Top 10 Florida Beaches for Spring Breakers

Affiliate links are in this article. Clickherefor more details. Miami Music Week is coming up in only a few short months and the locals know all too well what comes with it--college-aged mischief. However, Miamians are not the only residents living in a spring break hotspot! As a whole, Florida is a welcoming state featuring plenty of attractions and budget-friendly deals to match--quite an attractive pairing for any poor college student, so it's no wonder why Florida is often on the spring break itineraries. Whether you are looking to join in on the fun or avoid the massive crowds of young'uns like the plague, we rounded up the top ten beaches in Florida that are consistently popular for spring break.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy