Read full article on original website
Related
Get financially fit in 2023 with tips from a money management expert
If you look at a list of top new year’s resolutions, there’s typically one related to money on the list and 2023 is no different. So, if you “resolved” to spend less, save more or just get your finances in order — keep reading. NewsChannel 3 spoke to a financial well-being coach about getting ‘Financially […]
Financial Resolutions: 4 Tips And Tools To Improve Your Family’s Money Skills In 2023
To help start the new year off strong, have open and honest conversations as a family about finances. The beginning of the year is a great opportunity to review your family’s expenses. Use this moment to review spending and savings habits and discuss how to improve them this year. By having these open conversations with […] The post Financial Resolutions: 4 Tips And Tools To Improve Your Family’s Money Skills In 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
These Little Tips Can Save You Money on Your Heating Bill, According to Real Estate Agents
I’ve never fainted in my life, but I came close to doing so recently when I received the first heating oil bill of the year. My knees buckled and the air around me grew hazy. Ah, the woes of being a homeowner in the Northeast as another winter approaches!
outsidetheboxmom.com
Ways to Strengthen the Foundations of Your Home
The foundations of your home are essential to its safety and long-term stability. Without strong, secure foundations, the structure of your home – and its inhabitants – may be at risk in the event of natural disasters or other unexpected events. That’s why it’s important to ensure that...
lifetrixcorner.com
Best Practices for Choosing Continuity Care in Retirement Homes
As seniors age, they require more assistance for daily living activities. Relocating can be overwhelming for people of any age, especially for seniors who besides the physical hassles, are affected emotionally and feel uprooted. These problems are adequately addressed by Continuity Care Retirement Homes. Also known as life plan communities,...
Let Intuit QuickBooks Finally Organize Your Small Business’ Finances in 2023
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The start of a new year always brings about the urge to change: to finally get something in order, start a new habit and improve your life in some drastic way. We’re not against resolutions here at SPY, but definitely believe it’s easier to accomplish a goal if you employ the right tool to help you get there. Chances are you’re not going to run longer distances if your shoes are uncomfortable and you’re less likely to eat healthier without tasty recipes. That’s why...
Business Insider
How to budget for home maintenance and repairs
What should you do if you need to make a home repair but don't have money saved up?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
lifetrixcorner.com
How To Protect Your Home When Local Break-In Rates Increase
In today’s world, crime seems to be running rampant. Whether you live in a big city or small town, chances are you know someone whose home has been broken into at some point. Needless to say, you don’t want you and your home to become the latest crime statistic. Rather than worry about your home being burglarized, here are some steps you can take to protect your home when local break-in rates start to increase.
Comments / 0