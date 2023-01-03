Read full article on original website
What were the most punctual airlines in 2022?
The past year has been absolutely hectic for travelling, but especially for the aviation industry. Over the course of the pandemic, travel restrictions were lifted a few times only to be put back in place soon after, so when they were finally lifted mostly for good in 2022, airlines and airports were left unprepared.
A disused Boeing 737 is being turned into a luxury villa in Bali. Take a look.
Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin bought the aircraft in 2021 and is converting it into a unique two-bedroom residence costing about $7,300 a night.
10 Instagram travel couples to follow in 2023
Looking for travel couple accounts? There are several awesome travel couples on Instagram in 2023. Check these 10 accounts out and give them a follow. Whether you are looking for a fashion travel account, a fitness travel account or a nomadic travel account. 1. Backpack Diariez. Camille Demyttenaere and Jean...
Lupin star shines light on riflemen from France’s former colonies in new film
A new film featuring the Lupin star Omar Sy has highlighted the forgotten heroism of African riflemen from France’s former colonies who fought in the frontline trenches of the first world war. Tirailleurs was released on Wednesday shortly after a row sparked by an interview the actor had given...
Elon Musk's private jet made 134 flights in 2022 – with the shortest trip lasting just 6 minutes
Jack Sweeney, who tracks the billionaire's private jet, has tallied up the number of trips the Tesla and Twitter chief's plane made last year.
