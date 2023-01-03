A woman sitting in her parked car was the victim of strong-arm robbery around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, near Greer Park in Palo Alto, according to a police press release. The woman, who is in her seventies, had just returned to her car, which was parked in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive, near Amarillo Avenue. She put her purse on the front passenger seat and was sitting in her vehicle when she noticed a man get out of a vehicle that had just pulled up across the street. That man walked over to her car, opened the passenger side door, and tried to take her purse, Palo Alto police reported.

