Fresno, CA

Man shot and killed at Fresno apartment complex on New Year's Day identified

 3 days ago

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Fresno on New Year's Day .

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Steven Montano was shot at the Parks at Fig Garden Apartments on Fruit and Saginaw.

Montano was rushed to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Detectives say they have learned that Montano had been confronted by a man leading up to the shooting.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspect.

Montano's death marked the first homicide of 2023 in Fresno.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective Rudy Montoya at (559) 621-2449.

Keke Daniels
3d ago

I never wish death on anyone BUT in cases like this, when you purposely take a life, you don’t deserve to continue with yours. So with that being said, if the police don’t get him first, let there be street justice 😊ASAP

danny rodriguez
3d ago

The one time he went to jail and they use his mug shot..smh He was a union worker and good father .all around good person .don’t let the picture fool you

