Man shot and killed at Fresno apartment complex on New Year's Day identified

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Steven Montano was shot at the Parks at Fig Garden Apartments on Fruit and Saginaw.

Montano was rushed to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Detectives say they have learned that Montano had been confronted by a man leading up to the shooting.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspect.

Montano's death marked the first homicide of 2023 in Fresno.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective Rudy Montoya at (559) 621-2449.