Storm prep: Where to get sandbags in the Bay Area

Bay Area prepares for heavy rain, high winds ahead of arriving storm system 02:42

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that goes into effect Thursday afternoon for the entire San Francisco Bay Area as an atmospheric river slams into the region.

"The atmospheric river looks like it will be knocking on the coastline with an earlier arrival," the National Weather Service said. "Yesterday, the moisture plume showed an arrival Thursday in the late afternoon/evening hours, but latest guidance shows that it could start hitting the Central CA and NorCal coast Thursday morning to early afternoon."

Many Bay Area residents are looking to take precautions against possible flooding after the heavy damage caused by rains in late December through January. Here is a list of where to get sandbags in every Bay Area county. Remember to bring a shovel just in case.

**Sandbags are being provided free with proof of residency in each city.**

SAN FRANCISCO

Public Works will provide San Francisco residents and businesses up to 10 free sandbags leading up to and during severe rainstorms. They are intended for properties prone to flooding. Sandbags can be retrieved Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Public Works operations yard. People are advised to enter via the Marin Street/Kansas Street gate and bring proof of address. Check the public works website for updates.

ALAMEDA COUNTY

Several cities in Alameda County are providing sandbags to their residents, while those living in unincorporated areas of the county can obtain up to four sandbags from Alameda County Public Works Agency at a number of locations listed on the ACPW website .

Castro Valley: Sandbags are available from the fire stations at these addresses:

20336 San Miguel Avenue

19780 Cull Canyon Road

Dublin: Sandbags are available from City of Dublin Corporation Yard, located at 5709 Scarlett Court.

Hayward: Sandbags are available at the Hayward Animal Shelter at 16 Barnes Court.

Livermore: Sandbags are available at: (bring your own shovel)

Maintenance service center, at 3500 Robertson Park Road

Fire Station 6, at 4550 East Ave.

Fire Station 8 at 5750 Scenic Ave.

Zone 7 Water Agency at 100 North Canyons Parkway (pre-filled sandbags are available and there's a limit of six bags per household)

Oakland: Sandbags are available for limit times (check website) at these locations:

Municipal Service Center, 7101 Edgewater Drive

Drainage Services Facility, 5921 Shepherd Canyon Road

CONTRA COSTA

Sandbags are available at these locations from the county's department of public works :

Ambrose Community Center, 3105 Willow Pass Rd, Bay Point

Byron Airport, 500 Eagle Court, Byron

County Public Works, 2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez

Howe Homestead, 2950 Walnut Blvd., Walnut Creek

Knightsen Farm Bureau, 3020 Second Street, Knightsen

West County Detention Facility, 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond

The county has also provided this list of cities including their websites .

MARIN COUNTY

Sandbags are available here, according to the county website (page was last updated 1/10/2023):

Belvedere Public Works , 450 San Rafael Avenue, Belvedere

Bolinas Fire Department, 100 Mesa Rd, Bolinas

Kentfield Fire, 1004 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Kentfield,

College of Marin parking lot #15 - enter driveway between 139 & 145 Kent Ave

Novato Public Works, 550 Davidson St, Novato

Ross Public Works, 31 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, Ross

San Anselmo Public Works -- on Sunny Hills Drive, in the parking lot adjacent to the tennis courts.

San Rafael Public Works, 111 Morphew Street, San Rafael

Terra Linda Community Center, 670 Del Ganado Rd, San Rafael

Menzies Parking Lot, 1428 Mission Ave, San Rafael

Sausalito Corp Yard, 530 Nevada St, Sausalito

Stinson Beach Fire Station #2, 100 Calle Del Arroyo

Tiburon, outside Blackie's Pasture gravel lot

Point Reyes Station, 4th & B St, Point Reyes

Tomales, 599 Dillon Beach Rd, Tomales

Marin County Fire Department, 33 Castlerock Ave, Woodacre

NAPA COUNTY

Napa County officials have provided a list of locations where sandbags are available . PUC Public Safety Residents can also contact the cities of American Canyon, Napa, St. Helena, and Calistoga, and Town of Yountville for sandbag locations and availability.

Napa River Reclamation District Facility 1501 Milton Rd., Napa

Napa County Fire/Dry Creek Lakoya Volunteer Fire Dept. Station 16 5900 Dry Creek Road, Napa

Circle Oaks Community Water District, End of Circle Oaks Drive, Circle Oaks

Napa County Fire/Gordon Valley Volunteer Fire Station, 1345 Wooden Valley Cross Road, Napa

St. Helena Calif. Dept. Forestry Station, 3535 N. St Helena Hwy., Calistoga

Angwin Fire (Volunteer Dept.) Station #18, 275 College Ave., Angwin

American Canyon City Hall , 4381 Broadway St, American Canyon

American Canyon Corp Yard, 205 Wetlands Edge Rd, American Canyon

Napa City Hall, 770 Jackson St., Napa

Calistoga Public Works , 414 Washington St, Calistoga (NOTE: Sandbags and sand are in different locations. Check the website for times)

Calistoga Police Department, 1235 Washington St, Calistoga

Calistoga Little League Field, 414 Washington St., Calistoga

St. Helena , parking lot at the end of Adams Street, and parking lot at Crane Park between the tennis courts and the primary school.

Yountville Community Park, Corner of Washington & Jackson Street, Yountville

SAN MATEO COUNTY

Sandbags are available in multiple cities there. Check the county website for more information.

Daly City Public Works, 798 Niantic Avenue, Daly City

East Palo Alto Corp Yard, 150 Tara Rd, East Palo Alto

Menlo Park's Burgess Park

Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77, 1467 Chilco Street, Menlo Park

San Carlos, 1000 Bransten Road, San Carlos

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

The Santa Clara Valley Water District is making sand bags available in several cities.

Alviso: 5030 N 1st St., located behind George Mayne Elementary School, entrance on Wilson Way behind school

Palo Alto: 1925 Embarcadero Road, adjacent to Palo Alto Air Terminal

San Jose: City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Ave., San Jose, CA 95122

Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95123

Morgan Hill: El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road, Morgan Hill

SOLANO COUNTY

Solano County is providing free sandbags at several locations.

Cordelia Fire District

Corner of Rockville Rd and Suisun Valley Road

Dixon Fire District and City of Dixon

Sand bags are located at 205 Ford Way Sand is located at old Ace Hardware (N. Jackson and West A Street)

Montezuma Fire District

Jericho Dredging located at 1285 Collinsville Road

Suisun Fire District

4965 Clayton Road

Vacaville Fire Protection District

4315 Cantelow Road (English Hills Station) *for unincorporated residents of Vacaville*

City of Benicia

Corporation Yard located at 2400 East Second Street East E Street parking lot (across the street from Benicia Yacht Club)

City of Fairfield

Public Works Corporation Yard - 420 Gregory Street, (Mon-Thurs. 7:30 am-4:30 pm) *empty sandbags Southeast corner of parking lot at Allen Witt Park (Enter at Woolner) sand only Corner of Pittman and Cordelia roads (inside unlocked fenced area) sand only ***all locations have a 10 bag limit - self serve bring own shovel

City of Rio Vista

1 Main Street Firehouse -350 Main Street sand bags only

City of Suisun

701 Civic Center Blvd, behind police department

City of Vacaville

**Only active in the event of a flooding**

Irene Larson Park, 1800 Alamo Drive (please bring proof of residence and shovel) Various city locations may be made available if flooding occurs.

City of Vallejo

Sandbags located west end of street at Vallejo Flood & Wastewater District, 450 Ryder Street to report flooding, call 644-8949 at any time. For more info, visit www.vallejowastewater.org

SONOMA COUNTY

Sonoma County is providing sandbags at several locations. Find a full list online here.

Santa Rosa Municipal Services Center North, 55 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa

Sandbag station, end of Hopper Street, Petaluma

Depot Park, 270 First St. W., Sonoma

Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Monte Rio Fire Department, 9870 Main Street, Monte Rio

Forestville Fire Department: 6554 Mirabel Road, Forestville

Sebastopol Youth Annex, 425 Morris St. Sebastapol

Friedman's Home Improvement is also offering up to 20 free sandbags to residents at its locations in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma. Check the store's website for details.