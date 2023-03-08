Storm prep: Where to get sandbags in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that goes into effect Thursday afternoon for the entire San Francisco Bay Area as an atmospheric river slams into the region.
"The atmospheric river looks like it will be knocking on the coastline with an earlier arrival," the National Weather Service said. "Yesterday, the moisture plume showed an arrival Thursday in the late afternoon/evening hours, but latest guidance shows that it could start hitting the Central CA and NorCal coast Thursday morning to early afternoon."
Many Bay Area residents are looking to take precautions against possible flooding after the heavy damage caused by rains in late December through January. Here is a list of where to get sandbags in every Bay Area county. Remember to bring a shovel just in case.
**Sandbags are being provided free with proof of residency in each city.**
SAN FRANCISCO Public Works will provide San Francisco residents and businesses up to 10 free sandbags leading up to and during severe rainstorms. They are intended for properties prone to flooding. Sandbags can be retrieved Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Public Works operations yard. People are advised to enter via the Marin Street/Kansas Street gate and bring proof of address. Check the public works website for updates.
ALAMEDA COUNTY Several cities in Alameda County are providing sandbags to their residents, while those living in unincorporated areas of the county can obtain up to four sandbags from Alameda County Public Works Agency at a number of locations listed on the ACPW website .
Castro Valley: Sandbags are available from the fire stations at these addresses: 20336 San Miguel Avenue 19780 Cull Canyon Road
Dublin: Sandbags are available from City of Dublin Corporation Yard, located at 5709 Scarlett Court.
Hayward: Sandbags are available at the Hayward Animal Shelter at 16 Barnes Court.
Livermore: Sandbags are available at: (bring your own shovel) Maintenance service center, at 3500 Robertson Park Road Fire Station 6, at 4550 East Ave. Fire Station 8 at 5750 Scenic Ave. Zone 7 Water Agency at 100 North Canyons Parkway (pre-filled sandbags are available and there's a limit of six bags per household)
Oakland: Sandbags are available for limit times (check website) at these locations: Municipal Service Center, 7101 Edgewater Drive Drainage Services Facility, 5921 Shepherd Canyon Road
Ambrose Community Center, 3105 Willow Pass Rd, Bay Point Byron Airport, 500 Eagle Court, Byron County Public Works, 2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez Howe Homestead, 2950 Walnut Blvd., Walnut Creek Knightsen Farm Bureau, 3020 Second Street, Knightsen West County Detention Facility, 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond
Belvedere Public Works , 450 San Rafael Avenue, Belvedere Bolinas Fire Department, 100 Mesa Rd, Bolinas Kentfield Fire, 1004 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Kentfield, College of Marin parking lot #15 - enter driveway between 139 & 145 Kent Ave Novato Public Works, 550 Davidson St, Novato Ross Public Works, 31 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, Ross San Anselmo Public Works -- on Sunny Hills Drive, in the parking lot adjacent to the tennis courts. San Rafael Public Works, 111 Morphew Street, San Rafael Terra Linda Community Center, 670 Del Ganado Rd, San Rafael Menzies Parking Lot, 1428 Mission Ave, San Rafael Sausalito Corp Yard, 530 Nevada St, Sausalito Stinson Beach Fire Station #2, 100 Calle Del Arroyo Tiburon, outside Blackie's Pasture gravel lot Point Reyes Station, 4th & B St, Point Reyes Tomales, 599 Dillon Beach Rd, Tomales Marin County Fire Department, 33 Castlerock Ave, Woodacre
NAPA COUNTY Napa County officials have provided a list of locations where sandbags are available . PUC Public Safety Residents can also contact the cities of American Canyon, Napa, St. Helena, and Calistoga, and Town of Yountville for sandbag locations and availability.
Napa River Reclamation District Facility 1501 Milton Rd., Napa Napa County Fire/Dry Creek Lakoya Volunteer Fire Dept. Station 16 5900 Dry Creek Road, Napa Circle Oaks Community Water District, End of Circle Oaks Drive, Circle Oaks Napa County Fire/Gordon Valley Volunteer Fire Station, 1345 Wooden Valley Cross Road, Napa St. Helena Calif. Dept. Forestry Station, 3535 N. St Helena Hwy., Calistoga Angwin Fire (Volunteer Dept.) Station #18, 275 College Ave., Angwin American Canyon City Hall , 4381 Broadway St, American Canyon American Canyon Corp Yard, 205 Wetlands Edge Rd, American Canyon Napa City Hall, 770 Jackson St., Napa Calistoga Public Works , 414 Washington St, Calistoga (NOTE: Sandbags and sand are in different locations. Check the website for times) Calistoga Police Department, 1235 Washington St, Calistoga Calistoga Little League Field, 414 Washington St., Calistoga St. Helena , parking lot at the end of Adams Street, and parking lot at Crane Park between the tennis courts and the primary school. Yountville Community Park, Corner of Washington & Jackson Street, Yountville
Daly City Public Works, 798 Niantic Avenue, Daly City East Palo Alto Corp Yard, 150 Tara Rd, East Palo Alto Menlo Park's Burgess Park Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77, 1467 Chilco Street, Menlo Park San Carlos, 1000 Bransten Road, San Carlos
Alviso: 5030 N 1st St., located behind George Mayne Elementary School, entrance on Wilson Way behind school Palo Alto: 1925 Embarcadero Road, adjacent to Palo Alto Air Terminal San Jose: City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Ave., San Jose, CA 95122 Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95123 Morgan Hill: El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road, Morgan Hill
Cordelia Fire District Corner of Rockville Rd and Suisun Valley Road
Dixon Fire District and City of Dixon Sand bags are located at 205 Ford Way Sand is located at old Ace Hardware (N. Jackson and West A Street)
Montezuma Fire District Jericho Dredging located at 1285 Collinsville Road
Suisun Fire District 4965 Clayton Road
Vacaville Fire Protection District 4315 Cantelow Road (English Hills Station) *for unincorporated residents of Vacaville*
City of Benicia Corporation Yard located at 2400 East Second Street East E Street parking lot (across the street from Benicia Yacht Club)
City of Fairfield Public Works Corporation Yard - 420 Gregory Street, (Mon-Thurs. 7:30 am-4:30 pm) *empty sandbags Southeast corner of parking lot at Allen Witt Park (Enter at Woolner) sand only Corner of Pittman and Cordelia roads (inside unlocked fenced area) sand only ***all locations have a 10 bag limit - self serve bring own shovel
City of Rio Vista 1 Main Street Firehouse -350 Main Street sand bags only
City of Suisun 701 Civic Center Blvd, behind police department
City of Vacaville **Only active in the event of a flooding** Irene Larson Park, 1800 Alamo Drive (please bring proof of residence and shovel) Various city locations may be made available if flooding occurs.
City of Vallejo Sandbags located west end of street at Vallejo Flood & Wastewater District, 450 Ryder Street to report flooding, call 644-8949 at any time. For more info, visit www.vallejowastewater.org
Santa Rosa Municipal Services Center North, 55 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa Sandbag station, end of Hopper Street, Petaluma Depot Park, 270 First St. W., Sonoma Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg Monte Rio Fire Department, 9870 Main Street, Monte Rio Forestville Fire Department: 6554 Mirabel Road, Forestville Sebastopol Youth Annex, 425 Morris St. Sebastapol
Comments / 0