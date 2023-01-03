Read full article on original website
Charlotte Ranked #6 On Highest Life Expectancy List In North Carolina
If you want to live a long time in North Carolina, Charlotte is not a bad place to be. Charlotte/ Meck ranked #6 on the highest life expectancy list in North Carolina. Stacker has compiled a list of the counties in North Carolina where people live the longest. There are of course many factors to this; availability to health care and health related amenities play a large part. Union and Durham counties share the number 6 spot along with Mecklenburg.
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
2/3 of NC’s counties now colored orange on CDC map with highest COVID-19 levels
A total of 68 counties were in the orange zone in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map updated Thursday night — including every county in the CBS 17 viewing area but four.
These Historic Sites In North Carolina Are A Short Drive From Charlotte
Looking for something fun to do? The holidays are over and this time of year can be slow. The good news, there are several historic sites in North Carolina that provide a fun and educational experience for those of all ages! The sites, which are mostly free or charge a minimal fee to visit include historic buildings, a gold mine, museums, and more. No matter the time period you’re interested, in there is something that will suffice.
Opinion: N.C. must investigate Huntersville cancer clusters
Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman. Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times
Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
North Carolina City One of the Worst For An Active Lifestyle
Everybody at the beginning of the year has body goals. One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is working out. They want to lose weight or live a healthier lifestyle and there are cities throughout the country that are the best and worst for an active lifestyle. As the new year begins, the top 2 New Year’s resolutions for Americans are “exercising more” and “losing weight.” Does that even surprise you? Nah! Even though they make those resolutions 80-90% of people fail to keep their resolutions each year.
Multiple North Carolina Cities Determined To Be Least Walkable
It’s not shocking, as it’s one of the main complaints we hear about Charlotte. Public transit and walkability. And I get it. But I also understand that Charlotte wasn’t designed that way and will most likely always be a city meant to be driven. It’s simply too spread out as our other cities in our state. But when I realized that pretty much every major city in North Carolina was ranked as “least walkable” well then it must be worse than I thought.
Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)
Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
This City Was North Carolina’s “Lightning Capital” For 2022
Every year, the Vaisala U.S. National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN) releases its annual report on lightning events nationwide. The report includes “lightning capitals” for each state, making note of which city in each state logged the most lightning activity per square kilometer. North Carolina’s 2022 “Lightning Capital” was...
American Airlines flight from Charlotte lands safely after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Tornado watch remains for 10 NC counties as warning expires
A tornado watch has been issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms move through the state.
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
