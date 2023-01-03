Of course, let’s begin at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrations are on January 16th, and this year the theme is “It Takes A Village,” which is sourced from our collaborative exhibition, Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth, which is currently on display. On January 16th there will be a wealth of activities from 9 am to 4 pm at Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South. The full program can be found here, but below there are some teasers. Our Friend, Martin is from 9 am to 10:15 am. The animated, feature-length film features two sixth-grade boys who are transported back to the time of civil rights leader Dr. King to learn about his life and that period. Or you could choose the Civil Rights Arts & Crafts Station from 9 am to 1 pm with an assortment of art activities that commemorate the Civil Rights era for the whole family.

