Charlotte, NC

Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)

SHELBY, NC
Head Football Coach In Clover, South Carolina Is Stepping Down

He is known at Clover High School for being a man of talent and integrity. The head football coach in Clover, South Carolina is stepping down. Brian Lane was certainly good for the football program at Clover High. He made three football appearances and took the team to its first undefeated season in 2019 according to the Rock Hill Herald.
CLOVER, SC
Woman Wins $2 million, After $1 Million Win

Kenya Sloan of Shelby won twice in 2 months. Sloan won $1 million dollars, and two months later wins $2 million on a $20 scratch-off. Sloan is only 41 years old and gives us all hope that one day, we might win. She bought her lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket in October from the Esha Food Mart on South Lafayette Street in Shelby. Sloan said it was her first time playing the $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game. “I told some of my family members and they couldn’t believe it either,” she said. In August of 2022, she won $1 million while playing the Carolina Jackpot game for the first time as well. After her first big win in August, Sloan said she wanted to buy a house. She purchased land and has almost finished building her new home.
SHELBY, NC
Ideas For Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Of course, let’s begin at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrations are on January 16th, and this year the theme is “It Takes A Village,” which is sourced from our collaborative exhibition, Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth, which is currently on display. On January 16th there will be a wealth of activities from 9 am to 4 pm at Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South. The full program can be found here, but below there are some teasers. Our Friend, Martin is from 9 am to 10:15 am. The animated, feature-length film features two sixth-grade boys who are transported back to the time of civil rights leader Dr. King to learn about his life and that period. Or you could choose the Civil Rights Arts & Crafts Station from 9 am to 1 pm with an assortment of art activities that commemorate the Civil Rights era for the whole family.
CHARLOTTE, NC

