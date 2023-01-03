Read full article on original website
29% of West Virginia homes contain cancer-causing radon
A recent report from the American Lung Association has found that about 29% of homes in West Virginia contain a high level of radon gas, which is a dangerous carcinogen.
West Virginia had 4 mine deaths in 2022 according to Department of Labor
According to the U.S Department of Labor West Virginia had four mine deaths in 2022. January 14, 2022 Accident Classification: Slip or Fall of Person Location: Marshall, West Virginia Mine Controller: ACNR Holdings Inc Mine Type: Underground Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous) The report for the January 14 mine fatality can be found here February 28, 2022 Accident Classification: Machinery Location: Mcdowell, West […]
West Virginia hospital 1st in state to receive GI Genius modules
West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules. The hospital received five modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening which launched in February 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.
WVDNR ANNOUNCES RETURN OF TROUT STOCKINGS, NEW FISHING REGULATIONS
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Thursday announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the...
How much do you have to make to buy a house in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The average value of a home in West Virginia is $145,991, according to Zillow. If you are planning on buying a home in the Mountain State, how much will you have to make to buy one? In West Virginia, Zillow says the average value of a house in West Virginia is […]
Free West Virginia garden program closed after ‘overwhelming’ response
The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge which sends free seeds to West Virginians has reached capacity for the year, with more than 25,000 people signing up for the program.
Kanawha County Commission speaks out about West Virginia American Water rate increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Jan. 1, West Virginia American Water customers are paying a little more on their water bill because of a newly approved rate increase. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said this is not something they wanted to be approved by the state Public Service Commission.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
13,000 West Virginia customers affected by gas company buyout
West Virginians served by Peoples West Virginia under Essential Utilities will have their natural gas utility transferred to Hope Gas.
West Virginia Officials Block Clean Needle Programs Despite HIV Outbreak
In August 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finished an investigation on an HIV outbreak in Kanawa County, West Virginia. The findings cited the county with “the most concerning HIV outbreak in the United States” and a warning that the reported diagnoses may only be “the tip of the iceberg.”
Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials added 17 more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,704, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year-old man from McDowell County.
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
Will increasing gas prices last?
Gas prices are back on their way up in West Virginia and the rest of the country.
Hundreds Hospitalized In Post-Holiday COVID-19 Infection Spike
During his regular briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reported 551 new positive cases of COVID-19 after the holidays with 360 patients hospitalized. Officials have often said the state has a capacity of about 500 beds, but right now staffing shortages are raising concerns after the recent spike in case numbers. “Remember,...
A Slowdown on the Hillbilly Highway
Recently released U.S. Census data contain both good and bad news for West Virginia. First the bad news. The state’s overall population dropped again. The number of state residents was 1,775,156 as of July 2022. That is a decline of 18,599 from April 2020, and a continuation of the population decrease that started at the midway point of the last century.
2023 Interest Rate on Judgments and Decrees announced
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Administrative Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has set the interest rate at 7 percent for judgments and decrees entered during the 2023 calendar year. West Virginia Code § 56-6-31 requires the Administrative Office to annually determine the interest rate...
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
Textile Prototyping Lab funded for Southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The first ever Southern West Virginia-based Outdoor Industry Softlines Textiles Prototyping lab is being developed by $1,500,000 awarded to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, which will be joined by the WV Hive and WVU Institute of Technology. This funding was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by U.S. Senator […]
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Morning Glory in West Virginia (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow morning glory in West Virginia, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting morning glory is not as easy as it seems. morning glory are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too...
