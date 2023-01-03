ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia had 4 mine deaths in 2022 according to Department of Labor

According to the U.S Department of Labor West Virginia had four mine deaths in 2022. January 14, 2022 Accident Classification: Slip or Fall of Person Location: Marshall, West Virginia Mine Controller: ACNR Holdings Inc Mine Type: Underground Mined Material: Coal (Bituminous) The report for the January 14 mine fatality can be found here February 28, 2022 Accident Classification: Machinery Location: Mcdowell, West […]
beckersasc.com

West Virginia hospital 1st in state to receive GI Genius modules

West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules. The hospital received five modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening which launched in February 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.
ridgeviewnews.com

WVDNR ANNOUNCES RETURN OF TROUT STOCKINGS, NEW FISHING REGULATIONS

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Thursday announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the...
wchstv.com

Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials added 17 more COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Thursday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,704, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year-old man from McDowell County.
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WTAP

An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
wvpublic.org

Hundreds Hospitalized In Post-Holiday COVID-19 Infection Spike

During his regular briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reported 551 new positive cases of COVID-19 after the holidays with 360 patients hospitalized. Officials have often said the state has a capacity of about 500 beds, but right now staffing shortages are raising concerns after the recent spike in case numbers. “Remember,...
Metro News

A Slowdown on the Hillbilly Highway

Recently released U.S. Census data contain both good and bad news for West Virginia. First the bad news. The state’s overall population dropped again. The number of state residents was 1,775,156 as of July 2022. That is a decline of 18,599 from April 2020, and a continuation of the population decrease that started at the midway point of the last century.
Lootpress

2023 Interest Rate on Judgments and Decrees announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Administrative Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has set the interest rate at 7 percent for judgments and decrees entered during the 2023 calendar year. West Virginia Code § 56-6-31 requires the Administrative Office to annually determine the interest rate...
WVNS

Textile Prototyping Lab funded for Southern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The first ever Southern West Virginia-based Outdoor Industry Softlines Textiles Prototyping lab is being developed by $1,500,000 awarded to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, which will be joined by the WV Hive and WVU Institute of Technology. This funding was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by U.S. Senator […]

