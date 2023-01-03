Read full article on original website
With huge state surplus, West Virginia reform group wants social services and community needs met first
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — With the West Virginia legislature about to convene for its session this month, a grassroots reform group is taking the pulse of eastern panhandle residents. The non-profit Center for Budget and Public Policy has been holding town meetings and public forums about the state’s $1 billion surplus. It is […]
Metro News
Justice says COVID briefings will transition to regular statewide updates
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice says his weekly COVID-19 media briefings will transition to regular updates from his administration and focus less on the pandemic. “We’re going to move forward,” Justice said during Wednesday’s briefing. West Virginia’s state of emergency over COVID-19 officially ended on...
DHHR Transitions Child Welfare Information System to West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH)
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) this weekend began transitioning its social services/child welfare system from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH). DHHR staff will now use this system to assist DHHR clients.
Washington Examiner
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
Lawmakers debate DHHR reforms as West Virginia Legislative Session nears
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The push continues to reform the troubled West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Lawmakers from both parties say fixing major problems within the DHHR will be a big priority of the annual legislative session that begins next week. The leadership of both parties has written letters to the acting […]
2023 Interest Rate on Judgments and Decrees announced
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Administrative Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has set the interest rate at 7 percent for judgments and decrees entered during the 2023 calendar year. West Virginia Code § 56-6-31 requires the Administrative Office to annually determine the interest rate...
WSAZ
Kanawha County Commission speaks out about West Virginia American Water rate increase
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Jan. 1, West Virginia American Water customers are paying a little more on their water bill because of a newly approved rate increase. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said this is not something they wanted to be approved by the state Public Service Commission.
WSAZ
Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
Americans for Prosperity: West Virginia Should Cut Taxes
CHARLESTON, WV — Americans for Prosperity – West Virginia (AFP-WV) State Director Jason Huffman wrote an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail urging the legislature to enact “once-in-a-generation” tax cuts this session. An excerpt is below. The full op-ed is here. “Because West Virginia lawmakers have championed...
beckersasc.com
West Virginia hospital 1st in state to receive GI Genius modules
West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules. The hospital received five modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening which launched in February 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.
West Virginia Senators want change at DHHR
A group of West Virginia senators is asking the new head of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Bureau for Social Services to consider several changes to the state's child welfare policies.
How much do you have to make to buy a house in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The average value of a home in West Virginia is $145,991, according to Zillow. If you are planning on buying a home in the Mountain State, how much will you have to make to buy one? In West Virginia, Zillow says the average value of a house in West Virginia is […]
hivplusmag.com
West Virginia Officials Block Clean Needle Programs Despite HIV Outbreak
In August 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finished an investigation on an HIV outbreak in Kanawa County, West Virginia. The findings cited the county with “the most concerning HIV outbreak in the United States” and a warning that the reported diagnoses may only be “the tip of the iceberg.”
Free West Virginia garden program closed after ‘overwhelming’ response
The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge which sends free seeds to West Virginians has reached capacity for the year, with more than 25,000 people signing up for the program.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
wvpublic.org
Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
WTAP
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
Metro News
Senate leaders ask for concrete steps to improve W.Va. child welfare system
West Virginia Senate leaders are asking for specific actions to improve the state’s child welfare system. They wrote in a letter that “the Senate is deeply concerned about the current state of numerous programs housed within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and is committed to doing anything in its power to make and facilitate marked improvements, particularly in the area of child welfare.”
WSAZ
WVSSAC Executive Director emphasizes cardiac arrest preparedness in schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical personnel rushed to his side and immediately administered life-saving care. “It did make me think of all the procedures and precautions we have in place....
Couple says West Virginia cemetery put a stranger in their mausoleum plot
A couple is claiming that a West Virginia cemetery put a stranger into a mausoleum plot they purchased for a family member. Maryland couple Cynthia and Bobby Kaib filed a complaint against StoneMor GP LLC in Kanawha according to the West Virginia Record. StoneMor GP LLC is doing business as Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. The […]
