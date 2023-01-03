ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Lootpress

2023 Interest Rate on Judgments and Decrees announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Administrative Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has set the interest rate at 7 percent for judgments and decrees entered during the 2023 calendar year. West Virginia Code § 56-6-31 requires the Administrative Office to annually determine the interest rate...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Equipping you with a better internet connection -- that was a top priority for the West Virginia House of Delegates last year, but then everything fizzled. “We don’t want people paying for services they don’t receive, and we want to make sure people are treated fairly,”...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Americans for Prosperity: West Virginia Should Cut Taxes

CHARLESTON, WV — Americans for Prosperity – West Virginia (AFP-WV) State Director Jason Huffman wrote an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail urging the legislature to enact “once-in-a-generation” tax cuts this session. An excerpt is below. The full op-ed is here. “Because West Virginia lawmakers have championed...
MARYLAND STATE
beckersasc.com

West Virginia hospital 1st in state to receive GI Genius modules

West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules. The hospital received five modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening which launched in February 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTAP

An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Senate leaders ask for concrete steps to improve W.Va. child welfare system

West Virginia Senate leaders are asking for specific actions to improve the state’s child welfare system. They wrote in a letter that “the Senate is deeply concerned about the current state of numerous programs housed within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and is committed to doing anything in its power to make and facilitate marked improvements, particularly in the area of child welfare.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

WVSSAC Executive Director emphasizes cardiac arrest preparedness in schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical personnel rushed to his side and immediately administered life-saving care. “It did make me think of all the procedures and precautions we have in place....

