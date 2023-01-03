Read full article on original website
Related
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
beachconnection.net
Talk in Cannon Beach Looks Back at Ten Years of Oregon Coast Marine Reserves
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Ten years ago, state officials began a new means of stewardship of the state's ocean waters and the wildlife that lives beneath the waves of the Oregon coast. In 2012, Oregon's Marine Reserves were first established, with the Otter Rock and Redfish Rocks Marine Reserves kicked into life. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: Otter Rock Reserve area seen from Otter Loop Road)
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Storm Cleanup Update – State Parks North County – Nehalem Unit; Marine Debris on Short Sand Beach, Oswald West
Even before the North Coast was battered by high seas and strong winds last week, large metal structures had washed up on area beaches. First on Rockaway Beach and then in early December on Short Sand Beach in Oswald West State Park. The Pioneer reached out to Nehalem Unite manager Ben Cox about the debris, which has now been pushed all the way up the beach and into Necarney Creek causing concern my beach visitors.
beachconnection.net
Six Historic Inns of the Oregon Coast With a Strong Time Travel Vibe
(Oregon Coast) – Time travel is possible on the Oregon coast. Well, not the kind found in LOST, Time Tunnel or Star Trek IV (and who has a Klingon vessel lying around anyway?) However, some places to stay the night out here do indeed feel like you're stepping back into another temporal existence. There are even fervent followers of such places, traveling the country looking for the old Americana of the “motor lodge” and its powerful nostalgia. (Above: Whistling Winds Motel in Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove
A woman and young child were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Forest Grove, authorities said.
Comments / 0