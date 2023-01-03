Read full article on original website
KYTV
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday
The timeline of Missouri’s recently passed Amendment 3 continues. Applications to grow marijuana for personal use open Saturday for Missouri residents 21 years old and older. Forms for applications to cultivate marijuana are available to the public through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All applicants must be Missouri residents over 21 and The post Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Lawmakers Want to Bring Back Pandemic-Era Universal Free School Meals
(MISSOURINET) – All Missouri K-12 public school students could get free breakfast and lunch. State Representative Brian Seitz (sites), a Republican from Branson, has pre-filed a bill that would require Missouri’s public schools to provide the meals to all of their students regardless of income…. Missouri has about...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk
(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
Teacher pay, taxes and lawsuits: Missouri school finance bills to watch in 2023
Specific proposals would increase minimum teacher salaries, provide additional funding for early childhood education and protect schools from the financial burden of some lawsuits from the state attorney general. The post Teacher pay, taxes and lawsuits: Missouri school finance bills to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses
When you look at the dates, most Missouri courthouses that were lost to fire, took place from 1861 to 1865, and it's not just a coincidence.
St. Louis American
SLPS teaching state a lesson by increasing teacher pay
Last May, St. Louis Public Schools and its teachers’ union, American Federation of Teachers Local 420, partnered to approve a significant pay raise for teachers and staff members. As pleased as retired SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams, who helped broker the deal, and Local 420 representatives were, they could not...
idahofreedom.org
2023: The year the truth will come out
News articles about Missouri death row inmate Scott McLaughlin helped me figure out what my new year’s resolution would be. In 2003, McLaughlin raped and killed his ex-girlfriend. This week, Gov. Mike Parson denied McLaughlin’s clemency request saying via press release, “[T]he State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Scott McLaughlin as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.”
MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many law enforcement agencies and departments are having trouble filling open positions. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's not experiencing this challenge. Conservation agents are the face of MDC in the field. They are the ones that most people interact with from hunting, fishing and general wildlife issues. MDC Conservation Agent Cole The post MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FOX2now.com
No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence of Amber McLaughlin
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman. No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence …. Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put...
newsfromthestates.com
Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1
Every Medicaid recipient in Missouri will receive a letter sometime between May 2023 and April 2024, the Department of Social Services said, and they urged enrollees to update their addresses before this April (Getty Images). Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing...
If You’re Looking to Be Alone This Missouri City Might Be For You
One Missouri city gets a bad rap for some things. It's one of the most sinful cities. It may be one of the ugliest cities in Missouri. Not to mention it might be home to one of the worst universities in the nation. However, if you're looking to be alone, this city might just be the place to be.
kbsi23.com
Temporary benefit increase extended to September for Missouri WIC participants
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Missouri WIC announces the extension of the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) starting Jan. 5, 2023. The new amounts will be $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants. Previous CVB values range from $9 – $11. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows
Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growth state in America.
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in MO
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little […]
missouribusinessalert.com
New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
What marijuana users should know about weed and the workplace in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, your employer is likely revisiting company policy. Some companies are backtracking rules involving workers, while others are adding new layers to their policies. With the passage of Amendment 3 comes some new dos and don'ts that your boss...
Data Shows Missouri Schools Turning to Seclusion and Restraint
Two St. Charles County districts showed the highest incidences in metro St. Louis
