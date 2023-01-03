ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday

The timeline of Missouri’s recently passed Amendment 3 continues. Applications to grow marijuana for personal use open Saturday for Missouri residents 21 years old and older. Forms for applications to cultivate marijuana are available to the public through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All applicants must be Missouri residents over 21 and The post Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk

(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
St. Louis American

SLPS teaching state a lesson by increasing teacher pay

Last May, St. Louis Public Schools and its teachers’ union, American Federation of Teachers Local 420, partnered to approve a significant pay raise for teachers and staff members. As pleased as retired SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams, who helped broker the deal, and Local 420 representatives were, they could not...
idahofreedom.org

2023: The year the truth will come out

News articles about Missouri death row inmate Scott McLaughlin helped me figure out what my new year’s resolution would be. In 2003, McLaughlin raped and killed his ex-girlfriend. This week, Gov. Mike Parson denied McLaughlin’s clemency request saying via press release, “[T]he State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Scott McLaughlin as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.”
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many law enforcement agencies and departments are having trouble filling open positions. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's not experiencing this challenge. Conservation agents are the face of MDC in the field. They are the ones that most people interact with from hunting, fishing and general wildlife issues.   MDC Conservation Agent Cole The post MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbsi23.com

Temporary benefit increase extended to September for Missouri WIC participants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Missouri WIC announces the extension of the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) starting Jan. 5, 2023. The new amounts will be $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants. Previous CVB values range from $9 – $11. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
fourstateshomepage.com

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
KOLR10 News

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little […]
missouribusinessalert.com

New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts

Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
