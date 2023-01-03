Read full article on original website
North Carolina first-time homebuyer programs
Whether you’re looking for coastal charm, a quirky mountain town, big-city amenities and sports teams, or something in between, you’re likely to find it in North Carolina. Which explains why the Tar Heel State has become a magnet for anyone who’s seeking good schools, good health care, good weather, and good fun.
NC one of the hot spots for human trafficking, report shows
There are several reasons why North Carolina is among the top 10 states with reports of human trafficking.
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
Topsail High School Junior wins NC Art Education Flag Design contest
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A junior at Topsail High School is the grand prize winner in the NC Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month Flag Design contest. Cecilia Dahl’s flag design will represent the state of North Carolina at the National Art Education Association Conference this March in San Antonio, Texas.
Business owner gets $15K from NC unclaimed fund; Check to see whether you have money
It's key to remember you don't have to pay to get this money.
North Carolina could be the last state (for a while) to expand Medicaid
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of organizations comprising the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. It is 128. For years, state Sen. Phil Berger says, there was nobody in North Carolina who opposed...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
“Most Haunted Road In North Carolina”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
North Carolina is home to many haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly tales. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old U.S. Highway 52 - This stretch of road in Winston-Salem is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing her apparition standing on the side of the road or even walking in front of their cars.
SC Department of Social Services Receives New Grant
SC Department of Social Services recently received approval of a new federal planning grant award to help the state’s continued expansion of the state’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) infrastructure. This work aligns with and furthers SCDSS’ commitment to strengthen the state’s integrated early childhood system, prepare low- income and disadvantaged children to enter kindergarten, invest in the early childhood workforce, and expand access to high-quality ECCE programs in a mixed delivery system.The grant provides an additional $3.7 million in federal funds through the new Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Planning Grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.
Magazine names North Carolina ‘State of the Year’ for Economic Development
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — After a historic year for job announcements and investments, North Carolina has been named the “State of the Year” for economic development by Business Facilities magazine. In 2022, Governor Roy Cooper announced a record number of over 28,300 jobs coming to every corner...
South Carolina Residents: Don't Miss Out On The $800 Rebate!
Residents of South Carolina have a limited time to apply for a one-time relief payment. The deadline to claim this rebate is February 15th, and checks are expected to be distributed in March. In this article, we will explain the eligibility requirements and how to track the status of your payment.
North Carolina mom admitted to leaving girls in hot car while gambling; autopsy reveals death by hyperthermia with decaying present
Both Amora and Trinity were reported in the autopsy to have “no body temperature” reading when found and had “mild [body] decomposition”.
DSS announces emergency allotments for existing SNAP households to end
SOUTH CAROLINA – South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households, effective January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) brought all authorized households up...
Mega Millions offering $940 million jackpot, fourth-largest in game’s history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolinians have a shot at the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions game Friday night as it now stands at $940 million. A North Carolina winner would have the choice of taking home the $940 million jackpot as an annuity or $483.5 million in cash. The $940 million jackpot represents the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Court documents: NC businessman subject of new fraud investigation
CHARLOTTE — Newly unsealed federal court documents show prosecutors are mounting a new investigation into a North Carolina businessman who was once convicted in a political bribery scheme. Documents filed in Charlotte accuse Greg E. Lindberg, his chief investment officer and another employee of illegally moving millions of dollars...
Madalina Cojocari's parents charged with law created after death of Caylee Anthony
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A big challenge in the investigation into what happened to Madalina Cojocari is the lapse in time between when she was reported missing and her actual disappearance. The 11-year-old North Carolina girl was last seen publicly on November 21. Recorded video shows her getting off the...
