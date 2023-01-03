ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kpug1170.com

Sedro-Woolley woman arrested for embezzling from Bellingham hardware store

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Sedro-Woolley woman has been arrested for embezzling over a million dollars from a popular Bellingham hardware store. Bellingham Police started an investigation in August 2022 after receiving a report of embezzlement and theft from the manager and owner of Hardware Sales. 44-year-old Amy D. Siniscarco...
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend

The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Year in Review: Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from your Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).The year 2022 offered both challenges and opportunities for the sheriff’s office, beginning with the impacts of the unprecedented flooding from November of 2021. The staff at WCSO’s Division of Emergency Management continued to work diligently throughout 2022 to provide resources and support for the recovery process.
everettpost.com

Arrest made on Monday night in Marysville Homicide

On Tuesday morning, January 3, just before 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Granite Falls man was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Region 1 SWAT team members. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded suspect near the 8600 block of State Route 92. The arrested suspect was wanted in connection with a Marysville homicide from the night before.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KGMI

Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt

EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
EVERETT, WA

