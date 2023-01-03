Read full article on original website
Moonlighting Snohomish County deputy resigns after being charged with organized retail theft
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A now-former Snohomish County deputy is charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing from a south Everett Home Depot over the course of several weeks, last summer. Jeremie Zeller, 46, of Lake Stevens was moonlighting as a security guard at the store at the...
Everett police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash while making arrest
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police seized several guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash while making an arrest of a man wanted on nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm last week. According to the Everett Police Department, the Violent Crime Reduction Unit saw the man putting...
Whatcom parks ranger nearly run over as patrol vehicle is stolen
State Parks officials previously had refused to provide information about the arrest.
kpug1170.com
Sedro-Woolley woman arrested for embezzling from Bellingham hardware store
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Sedro-Woolley woman has been arrested for embezzling over a million dollars from a popular Bellingham hardware store. Bellingham Police started an investigation in August 2022 after receiving a report of embezzlement and theft from the manager and owner of Hardware Sales. 44-year-old Amy D. Siniscarco...
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham retail store assistant manager suspected of embezzling $1.4 million
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a press release today, January 3rd, stating they recently arrested an assistant manager at a retail business after an investigation showed she embezzled over $1.4 million from the business between 2017 and 2022. According to the press release, Bellingham Police Detectives began a...
Man barricaded himself in Mill Creek home after assault, SWAT negotiating
Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an assault in Mill Creek, where a suspect is currently negotiating with members of the SWAT team as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an assault with a...
Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls
A 36-year-old man who held police in a standoff this morning in Granite Falls is now a murder suspect. Police believe he shot a man to death Monday night outside of the victim’s apartment in Marysville. The victim’s girlfriend gave police the suspect’s information – as he was known...
Body located near Skagit River in Mount Vernon identified
A woman whose body was found near the Skagit River on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. Erika A. Bowen, 47, was a long-time resident of Skagit County. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:37 a.m. police responded to the report...
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
thenorthernlight.com
Year in Review: Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office
Merry Christmas and happy holidays from your Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).The year 2022 offered both challenges and opportunities for the sheriff’s office, beginning with the impacts of the unprecedented flooding from November of 2021. The staff at WCSO’s Division of Emergency Management continued to work diligently throughout 2022 to provide resources and support for the recovery process.
I-5 wreck creates 3-mile backup in Bellingham Friday night
Medical aid, fire assistance, and the Washington State Patrol have arrived on the scene.
everettpost.com
Arrest made on Monday night in Marysville Homicide
On Tuesday morning, January 3, just before 8 a.m., a 36-year-old Granite Falls man was taken into custody by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Region 1 SWAT team members. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department announced on Twitter that officers with multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene of a barricaded suspect near the 8600 block of State Route 92. The arrested suspect was wanted in connection with a Marysville homicide from the night before.
KING-5
'Something has to change': Marysville cracks down on public drug use
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville has enacted a law that allows officers to arrest someone for a first offense of using drugs in a public place. The move is in reaction to more lenient laws put in place by the state legislature. "The one thing that drives crime is drug...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 4, 2023
WHATCOM — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management (DEM) asks all Whatcom County residents, regardless of where they live, to report any damages incurred since Tuesday, Dec. 13 from extreme winter weather.
‘Absolutely mind blowing food!!!’ Poll finds best food truck in Whatcom County
The local food truck you voted as being the best food truck in Whatcom County is also known for its fish and chips and chowder.
Need a job? These Whatcom jobs pay a living wage and have minimal requirements
See what’s available and if you qualify.
KOMO News
Skagit County college students share concerns following University of Idaho murders
SKAGIT CO., Wash. — The next steps in finding justice for the four University of Idaho students murdered on November 13, 2022 are now taking shape after an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania. The suspect in this case, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, agreed to extradition to Idaho, where he will face...
Marysville man sentenced in death of a woman on I-5 shoulder
A 28-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to almost three years in prison for the death of a woman on the side of Interstate 5. The Everett Herald reports that Dakotah Allett was sentenced in a plea agreement of driving “with disregard for the safety of others.”. Jane Costello,...
KGMI
Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
