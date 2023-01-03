ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
myscience.org

New MIT internships expand research opportunities in Africa

University placements through MISTI aim to help grow the African research ecosystem. With new support from the Office of the Associate Provost for International Activities, MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI) and the MIT-Africa program are expanding internship opportunities for MIT students at universities and leading academic research centers in Africa. This past summer, MISTI supported 10 MIT student interns at African universities, significantly more than in any previous year.
myscience.org

Ice Age markings show evidence of early writing dating back 20,000 years

Ice Age drawings and markings found in caves show that prehistoric hunter-gathers used a form of early writing to communicate essential survival information at least 14,000 years earlier than previously thought, finds a study involving a UCL researcher. Archaeologists already knew that the markings - sequences of lines, dots and...
myscience.org

Charmaine Williams appointed dean of the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work

Charmaine Williams - an accomplished leader and community engaged researcher with a deep commitment to student success - has been appointed dean of the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work for a five-year term that began Jan.1, 2023. Williams brings a wealth of experience and expertise to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy