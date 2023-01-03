Read full article on original website
New MIT internships expand research opportunities in Africa
University placements through MISTI aim to help grow the African research ecosystem. With new support from the Office of the Associate Provost for International Activities, MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI) and the MIT-Africa program are expanding internship opportunities for MIT students at universities and leading academic research centers in Africa. This past summer, MISTI supported 10 MIT student interns at African universities, significantly more than in any previous year.
An international study, with the participation of UPF, has deciphered the origin of the CRIPSR gene-editing tool which is 2.6 billion-year-old
An international study led by Spanish scientists, with the participation of the researchers of UPF Marc Güell and Avencia Sánchez-Mejías, has deciphered the origin of the CRIPSR gene-editing tool and has confirmed its original activity. An international research group, with the participation of UPF, has for the...
Ice Age markings show evidence of early writing dating back 20,000 years
Ice Age drawings and markings found in caves show that prehistoric hunter-gathers used a form of early writing to communicate essential survival information at least 14,000 years earlier than previously thought, finds a study involving a UCL researcher. Archaeologists already knew that the markings - sequences of lines, dots and...
Charmaine Williams appointed dean of the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work
Charmaine Williams - an accomplished leader and community engaged researcher with a deep commitment to student success - has been appointed dean of the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work for a five-year term that began Jan.1, 2023. Williams brings a wealth of experience and expertise to...
