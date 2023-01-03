ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Workers still have power over their bosses, and a recession won’t stop the Great Resignation

Employees in the U.S. can’t quit quitting. Even with a recession looming, many workers aren’t afraid to leave their job for a better one. When predictions of an economic downturn first started popping up, some CEOs thought (or hoped) that workers’ leverage in a tight labor market would end. Gone would be the days of remote or hybrid options or just general bargaining power for the worker.
myscience.org

Sustainable supply chains put the customer first

In his research, Josué C. Velázquez Martínez focuses on logistics sustainability and small firms in emerging markets. When we consider the supply chain, we typically think of factories, ships, trucks, and warehouses. Yet, the customer side is equally important, especially in efforts to make our distribution networks more sustainable. Customers are an untapped resource in building sustainability, says Josué C. Velázquez Martínez, a research scientist at MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics.
myscience.org

Self-powered, printable smart sensors created from emerging semiconductors could mean cheaper, greener Internet of Things

Creating smart sensors to embed in our everyday objects and environments for the Internet of Things (IoT) would vastly improve daily life-but requires trillions of such small devices. Simon Fraser University professor Vincenzo Pecunia believes that emerging alternative semiconductors that are printable, low-cost and eco-friendly could lead the way to a cheaper and more sustainable IoT.
myscience.org

Researchers investigate the housing and construction sector’s key role in net-zero challenges

MIOIR Researchers have begun working on an important project ’Addressing the net-zero and productivity challenges: How could the housing and construction sector play a key role’, funded by The Productivity Institute. A research team from the Alliance Manchester Business School and Manchester Institute of Innovation Research (MIOIR) has...
myscience.org

Travelling farther away from home linked to better health

People who travel more outside of their local area feel that they are healthier than those who stay closer to home, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. How often people travel and the range of places visited are important, with those who regularly travel more than 15 miles away from home more likely to report being in general good health.
The Guardian

Is America suffering a ‘social recession’?

Ever since a notorious chart showing that fewer people are having sex than ever before first made the rounds, there’s been increased interest in the state of America’s social health. Polling has demonstrated a marked decline in all spheres of social life, including close friendships, intimate relationships, trust, labor participation and community involvement. The continuing shift has been called the “friendship recession” or the “social recession” – and, although it will take years before this is clearly established, it was almost certainly worsened by the pandemic.
The Independent

Nearly a third with long Covid have had symptoms for two years, figures suggest

Nearly a third of people with long Covid in the UK are likely to have been suffering the symptoms for two years or more, figures suggest.Some 645,000 of those with long Covid are estimated to have first tested positive for the virus at least 24 months ago.This is 30% of everyone likely to have the symptoms at the start of December, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The figure is up from 594,000, or 27% of the total, in November.An estimated 2.1 million people – 3.3% of the population – were experiencing self-reported long COVID as...
myscience.org

Tony Redmond OBE steps down as UK-Med Chair

UK-Med, the frontline medical aid charity based at The University of Manchester, has announced that founder Professor Tony Redmond OBE has stepped down as Chair after 29 years in the role, to be replaced by former GP and advisor on quality and standards to the Department of Health, Sir John Oldham.

