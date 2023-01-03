Nearly a third of people with long Covid in the UK are likely to have been suffering the symptoms for two years or more, figures suggest.Some 645,000 of those with long Covid are estimated to have first tested positive for the virus at least 24 months ago.This is 30% of everyone likely to have the symptoms at the start of December, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The figure is up from 594,000, or 27% of the total, in November.An estimated 2.1 million people – 3.3% of the population – were experiencing self-reported long COVID as...

