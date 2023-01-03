Read full article on original website
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
‘Extraordinary pressure’: Top NHS children’s doctor warns of unprecedented 10-hour A&E waits
Children’s health services are facing their busiest winter ever, with unprecedented A&E waits and hospital beds across the country full, the most senior children’s doctor in the NHS has warned.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said some children were waiting up to 10 hours to be seen by an emergency care doctor.She said: “That is something that in the children’s services is quite remarkable. I don’t remember ever having heard about children having to wait that long to be seen in an emergency department...
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to prevent cot death, made OBE
Journalist Anne Diamond, who campaigned to stop cot death, has described being made an OBE as the “crowning achievement” for all those who helped her.The broadcaster, 68, who has been named in the New Year Honours for services to public health and charity, dedicated the achievement to her late son Sebastian.She said: “This OBE is literally a crowning achievement to everyone who helped me and upon whose ground-breaking research my campaign was based.“This is also testament that the media can be a force for good. By the Government’s own report, 80% of parents who got the life-saving advice got it...
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
BBC
Bristol Black Lives Matter march organiser denies fraud
An organiser of a Black Lives Matter demonstration has denied two counts of fraud. The charges relate to fundraising pages set up before and after a march which gained worldwide attention when a statue of Edward Colston was thrown into the city's harbour. Xahra Saleem denied the charges and was...
BBC
Scarborough Hospital patient sleeps in car due to bed shortage
A man suffering from appendicitis has said he slept in his car outside a hospital due to a bed shortage. Michael Woodcock, from Harrogate, said the alternative was trying to sleep in a chair in a crowded waiting room at Scarborough Hospital's A&E department. He said he was provided with...
myscience.org
Researchers investigate the housing and construction sector’s key role in net-zero challenges
MIOIR Researchers have begun working on an important project ’Addressing the net-zero and productivity challenges: How could the housing and construction sector play a key role’, funded by The Productivity Institute. A research team from the Alliance Manchester Business School and Manchester Institute of Innovation Research (MIOIR) has...
myscience.org
Ian Hutchinson: A lifetime probing plasma, on Earth and in space
Investigating the solar wind flowing past Earth, the MIT has found solitary waves that might arise within fusion devices. Ordinary folks gazing at the night sky can readily spot Earth’s close neighbors and the light of distant stars. But when Ian Hutchinson scans the cosmos, he takes in a great deal more. There is, for instance, the constant rush of plasma - highly charged ionized gases - from the sun. As this plasma flows by solid bodies such as the moon, it interacts with them electromagnetically, sometimes generating a phenomenon called an electron hole - a perturbation in the gaseous solar tide that forms a solitary, long-lived wave. Hutchinson, a professor in the MIT Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering (NSE), knows they exist because he found a way to measure them.
myscience.org
Trial of innovative CAR-T blood cancer treatment expanded
A clinical trial of a personalised therapy for blood cancer, led by researchers at UCL and University College London Hospitals, has been expanded enabling new groups of patients with a wider range of blood cancers to now receive the treatment. The new type of CAR T-cell therapy - where a...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
Council threatens Home Office with legal action for putting asylum seekers in five hotels
A local council has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in five hotels in Skegness - and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.
myscience.org
Ambitious global plans for European partnership
A major European research partnership is to expand its collaborative projects to help tackle pressing global issues. The University of Leeds has, over a number of years, forged a strong relationship with Germany’s Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) - one of Europe’s largest research and educational institutions. In...
Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels
Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
myscience.org
Travelling farther away from home linked to better health
People who travel more outside of their local area feel that they are healthier than those who stay closer to home, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. How often people travel and the range of places visited are important, with those who regularly travel more than 15 miles away from home more likely to report being in general good health.
myscience.org
International Summer and Winter University FUBiS at Freie Universität Berlin Starts New Year with an Expanded Range of Services
On Wednesday, Freie Universität Berlin welcomed 91 students from 17 countries to its International Summer and Winter University (FUBiS). In the first three-week FUBiS term of the new year, participants can enroll in numerous academic courses in German as a foreign language and other subjects. The program will also be offering special mental health support services to the international students, most of whom are from South Korea, Singapore, and the United States. The term will run through January 26.
myscience.org
Huge extent of fungal disease in India
Over fifty million Indians are affected by serious fungal disease, 10% of which are from potentially dangerous mould infections researchers from India and Manchester have shown. The experts from three Indian teaching hospitals: AIIMS, New Delhi, AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal and PGIMER, Chandigarh along with The University of Manchester estimate...
Meet the biology professor who named the surging ‘Kraken’ COVID variant. He has more to help make sense of Omicron’s ‘alphabet soup.’
When Ryan Gregory noticed the name "Centaurus" pick up steam on Twitter, he was intrigued.
U.N. internal report flags east Congo rebels flouting ceasefire and withdrawal deal
KINSHASA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - United Nations intelligence analysts have spotted suspected movements by M23 rebels in parts of eastern Congo from which they were meant to have withdrawn and signs the armed group has seized ground in other areas, internal U.N. documents showed on Thursday.
BBC
Coventry University gets £20m to improve disabled transport
Research and projects to improve transport for people with disabilities is going to be carried out by a university through a £20m grant. The funding is being given to Coventry University by the charity Motability. The group said it had found disabled people in the UK made 38% fewer...
US, Germany to supply Ukraine with more fighting vehicles
The United States and Germany have agreed to send additional fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a decision that could mean Kyiv getting more powerful Western tanks in its fight against Russia. The deal, which was cemented after President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone Wednesday, means Washington with send the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and Germany intends…
