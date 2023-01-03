Read full article on original website
myscience.org
New quantum computing architecture could be used to connect large-scale devices
Researchers have demonstrated directional photon emission, the first step toward extensible quantum interconnects. Quantum computers hold the promise of performing certain tasks that are intractable even on the world’s most powerful supercomputers. In the future, scientists anticipate using quantum computing to emulate materials systems, simulate quantum chemistry, and optimize hard tasks, with impacts potentially spanning finance to pharmaceuticals.
myscience.org
New MIT internships expand research opportunities in Africa
University placements through MISTI aim to help grow the African research ecosystem. With new support from the Office of the Associate Provost for International Activities, MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI) and the MIT-Africa program are expanding internship opportunities for MIT students at universities and leading academic research centers in Africa. This past summer, MISTI supported 10 MIT student interns at African universities, significantly more than in any previous year.
myscience.org
Jena gives impetus to new ’centre of gravity’ for chemistry
The "Center for the Transformation of Chemistry" (CTC), which in autumn 2022 was one of two winners of the competition "Knowledge creates perspectives for the region!" organised by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of the Free State of Saxony and the State of Saxony-Anhalt, is now getting down to work in the city of Delitzsch, Saxony. Chemistry Professor Ulrich S. Schubert of Friedrich Schiller University Jena has played a key role in this success, and in enabling the first steps now being taken by the new research centre. He sees the CTC as a new "centre of gravity" that will provide global impetus and will hugely benefit the science and business site that is "Central Germany" (Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia).
myscience.org
Simulations Transform Coal-Like Material to Amorphous Graphite and Nanotubes
In a warming world, coal can often seem the "bad guy," but coal has uses aside from burning it. A team at Ohio University used the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center ’s Bridges-2 system to carry out a series of simulations showing how coal might eventually be converted to valuable - and carbon-neutral - materials like graphite and carbon nanotubes. A joint initiative between Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, the PSC’s flagship supercomputer Bridges-2 is funded by the National Science Foundation.
myscience.org
Riddle solved: Why was Roman concrete so durable?
An unexpected ancient manufacturing strategy may hold the key to designing concrete that lasts for millennia. The ancient Romans were masters of engineering, constructing vast networks of roads, aqueducts, ports, and massive buildings, whose remains have survived for two millennia. Many of these structures were built with concrete: Rome’s famed Pantheon, which has the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome and was dedicated in A.D. 128, is still intact, and some ancient Roman aqueducts still deliver water to Rome today. Meanwhile, many modern concrete structures have crumbled after a few decades.
myscience.org
The vertebral column develops in the same way in modern animals as it did 300 million years ago
Ancient fossils reveal the evolutionary history of ossification in the spine of land vertebrates. A study conducted by researchers from the Museum für Naturkunde in Berlin revealed the evolution of ossification patterns in the backbones of four-legged vertebrates. Antoine Verrière and his colleagues were able to reconstruct the patterns of how the bones in the vertebral column formed in the ancestor to all land vertebrates based on a large dataset of modern and fossil vertebrates with the inclusion of rare new data from the 300 Ma old reptile Mesosaurus tenuidens. The results are published this week in Scientific Reports.
How new ‘energy-saving’ hologram technology backed by Mark Cuban could change how we experience life in 10 years
An innovative hologram technology could be on the cutting edge of energy conservation. Backed by Shark Tank entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Hypervsn has come a long way and could change our daily lives sooner than later. Hypervsn - a first-of-its kind hologram company ten years in the making - predicts that,...
myscience.org
Researchers derive an equation to describe how stones skim across water
A new mathematical model that predicts how a tossed stone will skim across the surface of water has potential applications in aircraft design, finds a study involving UCL researchers. The mathematical model, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society A, factors together the possible shapes and weights of a stone,...
myscience.org
Six from Hopkins named Quad Fellows
The fellowship, sponsored by the governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, supports interdisciplinary scientific and technological innovations. Five current Johns Hopkins PhD students and an undergraduate alumna were recently named to the inaugural class of Quad Fellows -100 students hailing from Australia, India, Japan, or the United States who show exceptional promise in STEM fields.
myscience.org
New Type of Gene Scissors
Like a Swiss army knife: Researchers from Würzburg and the U.S. discover new type of CRISPR gene scissors. New publication in "Nature". Like humans, bacteria and archaea can be attacked by viruses. These microorganisms have developed their own immune defense strategies against their pathogens. Bacterial defenses, such as CRISPR-Cas systems, have diverse proteins and functions that help bacteria protect themselves against foreign invaders. The defense is based on a common mechanism: a CRISPR ribonucleic acid (crRNA), serving as a "guide RNA," helps detect regions of a foreign genome, such as the DNA of a virus, for targeted cleavage. The CRISPR-associated (Cas) nuclease directed by a crRNA can cut its target like a pair of scissors: a strategy of nature that humans have harnessed in many technologies.
