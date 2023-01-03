Read full article on original website
modernfarmer.com
Farmers Frustrated as Fertilizer Costs Soared in 2022
Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
Good News Network
British Company Develops First Tractor in the World to be Completely Powered by Cow Dung
New Holland’s brand new tractor runs on liquified methane, allowing farmers to decrease their emissions and save money on expensive diesel. But that isn’t the only reason it’s more efficient, as the company says the fuel can easily be produced by methane from cow pies, allowing for a more circular economic model in the most circular of industries.
swineweb.com
In Swine Versation: The Modern Farmer, with Stewart Skinner
Stewart Skinner, owner of Imani Farms in Ontario Canada joins us for a great discussion. We discuss the tagline “Modern Farmer” when social media came to the forefront in 2009. We talk about this story, his family farm Stonaleen Farms and how we created and developed Imani Farms and the meaning behind it. The strength and qualities or being a Canadian Pig Farmer, along with rapid fire questions. We also discuss reaching a decision maker and how this is a challenge in our industry, and how we makes decisions as a Hog Manager. We wrap on how Stewart matches a personal and corporate vision vs social responsibility, profit and longevity?
beefmagazine.com
Omega Feeders introduces new cattle feedlot
Texas-based Omega Feeders recently announced a new state-of-the-art facility that can accommodate up to 6,000 head capacity upgrading to 9,000 head in 2023. The feedlot will provide an efficient and environmentally friendly way to produce high-quality beef, the company said, adding that it has invested in the latest technology to ensure the feedlot exceeds all industry standards.
modernfarmer.com
Grain Farming Goes Indoors
Vertical farms have had successes producing fresh greens and herbs, tomatoes and strawberries—all necessary and delicious crops but not the most calorie-dense. That honor falls to cereals and grains, which generally take up more space and spread out over amber-tinted fields. But those amber waves of grain could soon take up residence indoors, with the first successfully grown indoor wheat.
WBAL Radio
'Super' mosquitoes have now mutated to withstand insecticides, scientists say
(NEW YORK) -- One of the most vilified pest species on the planet continues to outsmart the ways in which humans attempt to get rid of them. "Super" mosquitoes have evolved to withstand insecticides, according to new research -- and the most "sobering" finding is the high rate in which a species known for carrying disease has developed mutations.
scitechdaily.com
Totally Unexpected: Scientists Discover “An Entirely New Way of Designing a Nervous System”
Octopuses are not like humans – they are invertebrates with eight arms and are more closely related to clams and snails. Despite this, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, allowing them to exhibit a wide range of complex behaviors.
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
BBC
Scientists find secret to how glass frogs turn transparent
A frog that turns itself mostly transparent while sleeping may hold clues for understanding blood clotting in humans. Scientists have long known about the glass frog but did not understand how it made itself see-through. Now research has discovered that it is able to pool blood in its body without...
Honeybees can now get vaccinated, USDA says. Company aims to ‘protect our pollinators’
The aim is to inoculate bee populations against American Foulbrood disease, one of the most destructive diseases plaguing honeybees, according to the company.
Scientists discover first known organism thriving exclusively on diet of viruses
Scientists have found that a species of plankton that populate freshwater worldwide is the world’s first known organism that survives and thrives by dining on viruses alone, an advance that sheds new light on the role of viruses in the global food web.The study, published last week in the journal PNAS, found that this virus-only diet – which they call “virovory” – is enough to fuel the growth and reproduction of a species of Halteria, a single-celled organism known for the minuscule hairs.“It seemed obvious that everything’s got to be getting viruses in their mouths all the time. It...
rigzone.com
USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves
Proved reserves of U.S. crude oil and lease condensate increased by 6.2 billion barrels, or 16 percent, from 2020 to 2021, a new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has highlighted. These proved reserves stood at 44.4 billion barrels at year end 2021, compared to 38.2 billion barrels...
ZDNet
John Deere rolls out new battery-powered farming and construction equipment
For the first day of CES, John Deere, a leader in the farming and heavy machinery industries, announced two new technologies and detailed innovations it released earlier in 2022. John Deere CEO John May delivered a keynote speech touching on a series of real-world situations John Deere's technology hopes to...
foodsafetynews.com
Scientists expose the scale of mycotoxins in wheat problem
Researchers have assessed the mycotoxin threat in European wheat and how it is changing. Fusarium mycotoxins were discovered in every European country. A study by scientists from the University of Bath and the University of Exeter looked at Fusarium head blight (FHB) from 2010 to 2019. Findings were published in the journal Nature Food.
agupdate.com
Check numbers before making cow herd decision
Higher feeder cattle prices could have producers looking at replacement heifers. “Calf prices are up 16% from late-2021 and up 30% from late-2020,” says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist at Iowa State University. “Buying interest turning into action can boost replacement prices. Replacement supply also matters.”. He says...
myscience.org
Using machine learning to forecast amine emissions
Scientists at EPFL and Heriot-Watt University have developed a machine learning approach to accurately predict potentially harmful amine emissions from carbon-capturing plants. Global warming is partly due to the vast amount of carbon dioxide that we release, mostly from power generation and industrial processes, such as making steel and cement....
myscience.org
Riddle solved: Why was Roman concrete so durable?
An unexpected ancient manufacturing strategy may hold the key to designing concrete that lasts for millennia. The ancient Romans were masters of engineering, constructing vast networks of roads, aqueducts, ports, and massive buildings, whose remains have survived for two millennia. Many of these structures were built with concrete: Rome’s famed Pantheon, which has the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome and was dedicated in A.D. 128, is still intact, and some ancient Roman aqueducts still deliver water to Rome today. Meanwhile, many modern concrete structures have crumbled after a few decades.
