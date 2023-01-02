ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

KUOW

Murray becomes first woman president pro tem of the Senate

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray said she is looking forward to her new duties as the first woman president pro tem of the chamber. "It is a responsibility that I'm very honored to take on for my country and for Washington state," Murray said. "I hope that when young women now see me in this position, they see that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to."
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Failed Candidate for Governor Kari Lake Demands She Be Declared Winner

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials challenging the certification of election results. Lake’s 70-page lawsuit calls for “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.” Republican Lake, a fervent 2020 election denier, has vehemently claimed the election was rigged after losing by 0.6 percent to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. She tweeted a photo of the lawsuit along with the caption, “LFG.” “If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” she tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.” The election was officially certified Tuesday after a messy process with one rural county delaying its certification in protest. A month before the election, Lake refused to say whether she’d accept the results of the election, repeatedly telling CNN anchor Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTUL

Oklahoma's 19th Senator, Markwayne Mullin, sworn into office

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-OK, was officially sworn in as the 19th Senator for the State of Oklahoma. With his family by his side, Mullin was administered the oath of office with the Bible that his grandfather, Kenneth "Cowboy" Morris carried with him on D-Day and throughout WWII.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WALB 10

Albany pastor honored by Sen. Ossoff on Capitol Hill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany pastor is receiving lifetime honors from Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff. Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service award for his more than 30 years of service to the church, Ossoff’s team announced. Ossoff’s statement on...
ALBANY, GA
AZFamily

Former state Senator and SB 1070 author Russell Pearce dead at 75

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Former Arizona Senate President Russell Pearce, who was well known as the author of the 2010 controversial immigration bill SB 1070, died on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 75 years old. The Mesa Republican and former Sheriff’s deputy died Thursday, according to...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

