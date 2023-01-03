Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver seriously hurt in crash with Fort Wayne animal control SUV
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A motorcycle driver is seriously injured after a crash with a Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control SUV this morning. The crash happened at 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hawks Wood Trace and Minnich Road near Hoagland. The Allen County Sheriff's Department says the...
95.3 MNC
Kosciusko County woman injured after vehicle crashes into home
A Kosciusko County woman was hurt after a vehicle crashed into her home. The collision happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, when the driver of the car, Brandon Eugene Hoffman, 18, of Silver Lake failed was traveling along South County Road 600 West in Palestine and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
wfft.com
Woman injured in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman sustained injuries in a crash around 7:28 Friday morning in DeKalb County. Police say Sandra Hillary, 76, of St. Joe, was at the stop sign at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60. She left the stop and pulled into the path of a car driven by Henry McKinnon, 54, of Auburn, who was southbound on CR 35.
wkvi.com
Pulaski County Emergency Personnel Respond to Wednesday Accident
One person was injured in a Wednesday accident in Pulaski County. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department deputies say a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Tiffany Colsten was traveling in the area of County Road 550 South and County Road 600 East in Star City when her vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a utility pole. As a result, the utility pole broke and left live power lines in the roadway, according to the report.
WANE-TV
WNDU
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
963xke.com
Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
22 WSBT
Police look for answers after body found in Cass County
Police are looking for answers after a body was found in a field in Cass County. The victim was found near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 on Thursday. That's just northwest of the fairgrounds. Police are working to identify that body. If you know anything call the Cass...
News Now Warsaw
Fulton County man sentenced for hit-and-run
ROCHESTER — A man from Fulton County is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The wreck happened north of Akron, Nov. 5, 2021. Brelynna Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student, was killed. A 15-year-old boy was also hurt in the wreck.
WNDU
Family of victims in Addison Street house fire critical of home safety, housing authority responds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and daughter were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Thursday morning in the 4000 block of Addison Street in South Bend. Now, the victims’ family members are speaking out, claiming they have had concerns about this house since day one.
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
WOWO News
WNDU
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
95.3 MNC
Winona Lake man arrested after stabbing
A Winona Lake man was arrested after being accused of stabbing a relative in the neck. It happened on Dec. 29, when police found the stabbing victim in a Winona Lake home. The victim was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. 23-year-old Henry Daniel Williamson admitted to the stabbing, saying...
WNDU
2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home in South Bend on Thursday morning. Crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Addison Street. When they arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed. Crews operated in a defensive strategy and used an aerial truck to help extinguish the flames.
casscountyonline.com
1/4/23: Update from Logansport Police Department on vehicle pursuit
Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Police Department. The following press release was posted on the Logansport Police Department’s Facebook page:. On January 4, 2023 at 1:20 a.m., patrol officers with the Logansport Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit. A gold in color Buick Century was traveling south on S. Cicott St. and struck the curb. Sergeant Funk activated his emergency red and blue lights to attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the Buick. The vehicle led officers in a vehicle pursuit through town and eventually traveled north on US Highway 35. The vehicle made a right hand turn into a church parking lot. The vehicle then began traveling south on N Royal Center Pike from the church parking lot. In the area of Royal Center Pike and 200 N there was a successful stop stick deployment. The vehicle continued before coming to a stop in the area of Indian Creek Road and 150N. A felony stop was conducted and the driver of the Buick Century was taken into custody.
wfft.com
One dead, one critically injured in Southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police responded to S Anthony Blvd and Simons St just after 7:00 p.m. Police say several people called 911 about shots fired in the...
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
inkfreenews.com
Shuster Arrested After Threatening To Kill Cop
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer while intoxicated. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, 3762 W. Old Road 30 Lot 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
