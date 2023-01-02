ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Reno, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Reno Tribune

Myong Whipple

Funeral services for Myong “Kim” Whipple, 83, of El Reno will be held Friday, Jan. 6 at 10:00 am in the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in the El Reno Cemetery. Myong passed away…
EL RENO, OK
El Reno Tribune

Melva Stephenson Whitfield

Melva Jean (McNatt) Stephenson Whitfield was born Aug. 3, 1945, in Chickasha to Melvin and Wanda (Vance) McNatt. She passed away Jan. 3, 2023, in Yukon at the age of 77. Melva grew up in Binger and…
CHICKASHA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy