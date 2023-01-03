ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pegula reacts to incident involving family owned team Buffalo Bills and Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest: "There's really no words"

 4 days ago
Larry Brown Sports

Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke

Longtime Buffalo Bills radio announcer John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. Murphy’s family issued a statement through the Bills on Friday revealing that the 67-year-old suffered a stroke last weekend. Fortunately, Murphy has since been released from the hospital and is “making progress every day.” A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo... The post Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Evert hails Pegula's win over Swiatek: "The best I've ever seen her play"

Jessica Pegula secured a huge upset win over Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-2 at the United Cup and Chris Evert praised her on Twitter for her efforts. Pegula finished last year on a bad note losing all six matches she played in the singles and doubles competitions at the WTA Finals in Forth Worth. Her play to start to the year has been pretty spectacular and this win was too. Swiatek was unable to handle Pegula on the really fast courts as the American applied heavy pressure in the early goings of the rallies racing to a swift 70-minute finish.

