Pegula reacts to incident involving family owned team Buffalo Bills and Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest: "There's really no words"

tennisuptodate.com
Evert hails Pegula's win over Swiatek: "The best I've ever seen her play"
Jessica Pegula secured a huge upset win over Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-2 at the United Cup and Chris Evert praised her on Twitter for her efforts. Pegula finished last year on a bad note losing all six matches she played in the singles and doubles competitions at the WTA Finals in Forth Worth. Her play to start to the year has been pretty spectacular and this win was too. Swiatek was unable to handle Pegula on the really fast courts as the American applied heavy pressure in the early goings of the rallies racing to a swift 70-minute finish.
