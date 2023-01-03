ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, ME

lcnme.com

LincolnHealth Welcomes First Baby of 2023

LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023. Dow weighed 8 pounds, 1/2 ounce, and was 20 1/2 inches long. He is the son of Kasey and Zachary Dow, of Waldoboro. The couple...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

GSB Students Investigate

We are now in the sixth year of the “GSB Students Investigate” collaboration between The Lincoln County News and Kelly Girard’s eighth grade language arts classes at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta. Similar to years past, the students kicked off their investigative journalism unit by...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

‘The Maine Conversation’ Celebrates Connections Across State

In a Bristol home studio overlooking the water, Emily Greenberg edits interviews recorded across the state for her podcast, “The Maine Conversation,” which is approaching its first anniversary. Since she began the project last year, Greenberg said she has learned about the details of audio production, the art...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Characters of the County: Barney Balch Balances Science and Art

The quest to learn something new about the ocean drives biological oceanographer and Newcastle resident Barney Balch to spend hours working at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Boothbay. “When you can answer that question, what did I learn about the ocean today, you have a warm feeling in your...
NEWCASTLE, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Dec. 21, Charles W. Keller, 54, Nobleboro, domestic assault (priors) and violating condition of release, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

LCSO Asks for Assistance in Locating Missing Boothbay Man

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Boothbay man who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2. Thomas P. Harris, 60, was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home on Butler Road in Boothbay. His roommate reported finding Harris’ truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but Harris was nowhere to be found, according to a press release from the LCSO. Harris’ cell phone was left at the residence.
BOOTHBAY, ME
lcnme.com

Medomak Valley/Lincoln Academy Games Postponed

The Medomak Valley/Lincoln Academy basketball games scheduled to be played Thursday, Jan. 5, have been postponed to Friday, Jan. 6. The Medomak Valley girls host Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro. Junior varsity tips off at 5:30 p.m.; varsity at 7 p.m. The Lincoln Academy boys host...
NEWCASTLE, ME

