The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Boothbay man who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2. Thomas P. Harris, 60, was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home on Butler Road in Boothbay. His roommate reported finding Harris’ truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but Harris was nowhere to be found, according to a press release from the LCSO. Harris’ cell phone was left at the residence.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO