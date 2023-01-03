Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lcnme.com
LincolnHealth Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023. Dow weighed 8 pounds, 1/2 ounce, and was 20 1/2 inches long. He is the son of Kasey and Zachary Dow, of Waldoboro. The couple...
lcnme.com
GSB Students Investigate
We are now in the sixth year of the “GSB Students Investigate” collaboration between The Lincoln County News and Kelly Girard’s eighth grade language arts classes at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta. Similar to years past, the students kicked off their investigative journalism unit by...
lcnme.com
‘The Maine Conversation’ Celebrates Connections Across State
In a Bristol home studio overlooking the water, Emily Greenberg edits interviews recorded across the state for her podcast, “The Maine Conversation,” which is approaching its first anniversary. Since she began the project last year, Greenberg said she has learned about the details of audio production, the art...
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Barney Balch Balances Science and Art
The quest to learn something new about the ocean drives biological oceanographer and Newcastle resident Barney Balch to spend hours working at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Boothbay. “When you can answer that question, what did I learn about the ocean today, you have a warm feeling in your...
lcnme.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Dec. 21, Charles W. Keller, 54, Nobleboro, domestic assault (priors) and violating condition of release, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro.
lcnme.com
LCSO Asks for Assistance in Locating Missing Boothbay Man
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Boothbay man who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2. Thomas P. Harris, 60, was last seen Monday evening working in the yard outside his home on Butler Road in Boothbay. His roommate reported finding Harris’ truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but Harris was nowhere to be found, according to a press release from the LCSO. Harris’ cell phone was left at the residence.
lcnme.com
Old Time Donuts Continues Family Tradition Under New Ownership
Mark Abruzese, of Warren, used to buy wholesale from Old Time Donuts in Damariscotta for his snack distribution company. Now, he owns and runs the donut business with his family. “I always had it in the back of my mind as a nice little place,” Abruzese said. One day...
lcnme.com
Medomak Valley/Lincoln Academy Games Postponed
The Medomak Valley/Lincoln Academy basketball games scheduled to be played Thursday, Jan. 5, have been postponed to Friday, Jan. 6. The Medomak Valley girls host Lincoln Academy at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro. Junior varsity tips off at 5:30 p.m.; varsity at 7 p.m. The Lincoln Academy boys host...
Comments / 0