Hugh Jackman may have given away what the true title of Deadpool 3 is going to be. The actor took to his social media accounts to send out positive vibes for 2023. However, he takes umbrage with the song "Good Afternoon" being shortlisted by The Academy for the Best Song category. During his monologue, Jackman brought up having to put up with Ryan Reynolds while the duo work on Deadpool 3. However, instead of referring to the Marvel movie as Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman calls it Wolverine and Deadpool, possibly alluding to the title the film will use when it lands in theaters on November 8, 2024.

2 DAYS AGO