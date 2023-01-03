Read full article on original website
How a Stan Lee story in San Francisco set stage for Avengers' debut
Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee would've turned 100 years old on Wednesday, and he maintained strong connections to San Francisco as a preeminent pop culture presence. Before his death in 2018, Lee owned an apartment at the Four Seasons downtown. He even threw out the first pitch at a Giants game in 2014. In 1972, Lee edited the issue in which Daredevil and Black Widow moved to San Francisco, becoming...
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending
When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
iheart.com
Watch 'Elvis' for Free in Theaters This Sunday
The "Elvis" movie is coming back to the big screen!. On Jan. 8, the Baz Luhrmann film will return to select theatres for a free screening to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 88th birthday. Tickets will be free, but given on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can reserve...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
Elle
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Will Finally Be Available to Stream on Disney+
After taking over box offices—and winning hearts—in the fall, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to stream on Disney+ starting February 1. The highly successful sequel to 2018’s Black Panther hit theaters November 11 and has since grossed over $821 million, per Deadline. It even set a new record for a November film opening in North America. And soon, it’ll reach even more audiences (and theatergoers hoping to re-watch) as it begins streaming online.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
wegotthiscovered.com
An obscure comic book movie that got a small screen sequel series battles systemic streaming corruption
We’ve become so accustomed to comic book adaptations infiltrating every level of film and television, that it’s impossible to keep track of them all. One of the many under-the-radar efforts to emerge over the years was Brazil’s The Awakener, which proved so popular it spawned a small screen sequel series.
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cinematographer Reflects on “One of the Most Beautiful Endings”
It’s been a notable year for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw. She earned her first Emmy nomination with her debut Marvel project, the Disney+ series Loki, then was praised for her work on the studio’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will wrap the season as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. At press time, it had passed the $400 million mark at the domestic box office and earned $767.8 million worldwide. She landed the gig when director Ryan Coogler’s frequent collaborator and her friend, DP Rachel Morrison, had a scheduling conflict and was unavailable to work...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans thrilled to discover ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is coming to Disney Plus in a matter of weeks
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, rejoice! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to stream sooner than you think. Although the film is still pulling audiences into theaters around the world, Disney Plus has finally announced its streaming debut on the platform. The second installment has delivered yet another huge...
Rumor Report: Is A New Mandalorian Spin-Off Series In The Works From Jon Favreau And Dave Filoni?
Since purchasing Lucasfilm and, therefore, the "Star Wars" brand in 2012, the Walt Disney Company has gone above and beyond to try and earn back its over $4 billion purchase. That includes constructing a theme park named Galaxy's Edge and producing various video games, books, and of course, movies and television shows. The sequel trilogy is long over and didn't leave most fans impressed, but when it comes to long-form Disney+ offerings, Disney has a much better track record with the fandom. It all started in 2019 with the premiere of "The Mandalorian."
What to read from Marvel Comics in 2023
Looking at what's coming up for all of Marvel's ongoing superhero titles in 2023
ComicBook
Wolverine and Deadpool: Did Hugh Jackman Reveal Deadpool 3 Title While Shading Ryan Reynolds?
Hugh Jackman may have given away what the true title of Deadpool 3 is going to be. The actor took to his social media accounts to send out positive vibes for 2023. However, he takes umbrage with the song "Good Afternoon" being shortlisted by The Academy for the Best Song category. During his monologue, Jackman brought up having to put up with Ryan Reynolds while the duo work on Deadpool 3. However, instead of referring to the Marvel movie as Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman calls it Wolverine and Deadpool, possibly alluding to the title the film will use when it lands in theaters on November 8, 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney Plus puts an end to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ streaming date debate
The back-and-forth over the streaming release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has seemingly seen its conclusion, with Disney Plus putting out the fire perhaps inadvertently. Wakanda Forever failed to crack the billion dollar mark many had expected for such a much-anticipated sequel, although grossing $820 million is hardly anything...
Distant: release date, cast and everything we know about the sci-fi movie
A new entry to the sci-fi genre, Distant stars Anthony Ramos and Naomi Scott trying to survive on an alien planet.
comicon.com
Image Comics’ ‘Eight Billion Genies’ Issues 1-6 Get Reprints
Hit Image Comics’ series Eight Billion Genies by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne – recently optioned by Amazon Studios for adaptation – is to have all six issues reprinted ahead of the penultimate, extra-length 40 page Eight Billion Genies #7. If you’re getting in on this late,...
Loki season 2 might premiere on Disney Plus before The Marvels hits theaters
Loki season 2 should hit Disney Plus this week, but Marvel never revealed an actual release date for the highly-anticipated TV show. We don’t even have a trailer for season 2, although Disney recently used Loki to tease this year’s Disney Plus slate, with Tom Hiddleston narrating. But...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson’s other big comic book movie finds a new home on Netflix
Brie Larson is now synonymous with the role of Captain Marvel and the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the 2019 film wasn’t her first outing in comic book silliness. Her first was none other than cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released nearly a decade earlier. The...
