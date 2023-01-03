ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Police: Man fired gunshots into occupied structure

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired into an occupied structure a few minutes after midnight on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, in the 700 block of North Jordan Street. Police quickly responded and located an individual matching the description of the suspect just...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says

An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person in critical condition after head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 5:14 a.m. The collision happened between Ave. B and Lehigh St. One of the passengers, an unknown adult male, was extracted from the car's rear seat by the fire...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighter, 2 others hurt in Pa. house fire

A firefighter and two people were hurt Thursday evening in a Lehigh County house fire. Fire crews were called at 7:48 p.m. to the single-family home on Bastian Lane in Upper Macungie Township. Three people were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. Township Fire Commissioner Peter Christ said a firefighter...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents

The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a 16-year-old girl from Allentown appears to be in more trouble with the law. Kevin Esterly, age 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police for harassment and physical contact in late December. The alleged domestic incident occurred in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Fatal crashes on Birney Avenue in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit on a busy Lackawanna County road. But this would not be the first or even the second time someone was killed there within the year. The crash will actually be the fourth pedestrian-related accident on this busy road within the […]
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Water main break in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A water main break is affecting customers in Luzerne County. Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say the break is on a 16-inch pipe along the corner of Scott Street and East Main in the city. Crews are working to isolate it. About 40 customers are affected...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth man arrested, charged in Palmer Township New Year’s Eve shots-fired investigation

An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in Palmer Township. Jonathan Cornelius, a 37-year-old Nazareth resident, was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangerment, and related charges, according to a release from Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest man accused of firing gun multiple times at Palmer Twp. home while 11 were inside

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

