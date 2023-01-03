Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police: Man fired gunshots into occupied structure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired into an occupied structure a few minutes after midnight on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, in the 700 block of North Jordan Street. Police quickly responded and located an individual matching the description of the suspect just...
Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person in critical condition after head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 5:14 a.m. The collision happened between Ave. B and Lehigh St. One of the passengers, an unknown adult male, was extracted from the car's rear seat by the fire...
WLWT 5
Crash with entrapment reported on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with entrapment reported on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Firefighter, 2 others hurt in Pa. house fire
A firefighter and two people were hurt Thursday evening in a Lehigh County house fire. Fire crews were called at 7:48 p.m. to the single-family home on Bastian Lane in Upper Macungie Township. Three people were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. Township Fire Commissioner Peter Christ said a firefighter...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents
The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a 16-year-old girl from Allentown appears to be in more trouble with the law. Kevin Esterly, age 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police for harassment and physical contact in late December. The alleged domestic incident occurred in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County.
Fatal crashes on Birney Avenue in Moosic
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit on a busy Lackawanna County road. But this would not be the first or even the second time someone was killed there within the year. The crash will actually be the fourth pedestrian-related accident on this busy road within the […]
Water main break in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A water main break is affecting customers in Luzerne County. Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say the break is on a 16-inch pipe along the corner of Scott Street and East Main in the city. Crews are working to isolate it. About 40 customers are affected...
WFMZ-TV Online
Limerick Township community pleads for Jennifer Brown's safe return
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Holding candles and praying, the Limerick Township community was pleading for Jennifer Brown's safe return at a vigil Saturday night. Tiffany Barron said her friend, who is like a sister would never just get up and disappear. "We just, it's still very surreal however each passing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman, shaken by her disappearance, will hold vigil Saturday night
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - In Montgomery County, officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing mother. 43-year-old Jennifer Brown was last seen this past Tuesday. It seems she may have disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Neighbors say they're shaken by the news. "Law enforcement is very concerned about...
Nazareth man arrested, charged in Palmer Township New Year’s Eve shots-fired investigation
An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in Palmer Township. Jonathan Cornelius, a 37-year-old Nazareth resident, was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangerment, and related charges, according to a release from Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Lehigh man stole from Redner’s, tried to strike pursuing clerk with car
TURKEY RUN – A Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County man is facing robbery and assault charges after borough police say he swiped merchandise from Redner’s and tried to strike a clerk with his vehicle. The incident happened Jan. 2 at the Redner’s supermarket in the Gold Star Plaza.
UPDATED: Man, 66, arraigned in WB Twp. standoff
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Chestnut Street man faces charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home Friday night, leading to a
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest man accused of firing gun multiple times at Palmer Twp. home while 11 were inside
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County have arrested a man they say fired multiple gunshots into a home while 11 people, including a 4-year-old child, were inside. Jonathan Cornelius, 37, of Nazareth, is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Man charged after firing shots at driver in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Luzerne County. Investigators say Erik Viquez fired shots at another person's car on the Cross Valley Expressway in Kingston early Wednesday morning as they tried to change lanes. No one in the other car...
Lehigh Valley Dad Dies In Workplace Accident: Coroner
A worker in Northampton County is dead following an on-the-job accident, authorities say. Nicholas A. Varec, 36, of Emmaus, was on the clock at a worksite on the 4100 block of West Mountainview Drive in Lehigh Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4, said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. At around 12:20 p.m.,...
