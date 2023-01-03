Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
Browns 2023 season opponents set
Following Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh, the Browns list of opponents are set for the 2023 season.
Sam Darnold, D’Onta Foreman highlight Panthers’ list of impending offensive free agents
The Carolina Panthers have some big decisions to make regarding the free agency statuses of Sam Darnold, D’Onta Foreman and Bradley Bozeman this offseason.
chatsports.com
Dolphins vs. Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats | NFL Week 18
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard for NFL Week 18 comes from Dolphins Today host Will Scott as he’ll provide free play-by-play, highlights & stats from NFL Week 18 on Fox. The Dolphins (8-8) must win and have the Bills beat the Patriots in order to make the playoffs. Miami is starting rookie QB Skylar Thompson with their season on the line as both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy.
NFL Winners and Losers: Patriots had a shot at playoffs, but they aren't good enough
On one hand, the New England Patriots blew it. They led the Buffalo Bills in the second half of a game that, if they won, would clinch a playoff berth. On the other, the Patriots had no business being in the playoff race in the first place. That's the conundrum...
4 Downs: Browns end painful season on a low-note vs. Steelers
The 2022 season has come to an end for the Cleveland Browns. And with an ugly finish as well as they lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 28-14 to drop to 7-9 on the year. To add insult to injury, the Browns saw three starters leave the game with an injury in cornerback Denzel Ward, left tackle Jedrick Wills, and linebacker Reggie Ragland.
chatsports.com
Bills open first game since Damar Hamlin incident with Nyheim Hines kickoff return for TD
Days after Damar Hamlin was hospitalized with cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field against the New England Patriots. They did it with a bang. Nyheim Hines returned the game's opening kickoff for a touchdown on Sunday, sending the Buffalo crowd into a frenzy. Hamlin, who has shown...
chatsports.com
Titans vs. Jaguars open game thread
This is it. Get a win here and get a 3-peat in the AFC South! Use this thread to discuss the game.
chatsports.com
Saturday NFL double-header live discussion: Titans at Jaguars
Another Saturday NFL game for your viewing pleasure. It’s a winner-take-all game in the AFC South between the Titans and Jaguars.
chatsports.com
49ers – Cardinals Live Blog
This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.
chatsports.com
Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday
Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
chatsports.com
2022 NFL Season: Week 18 early games open thread
It will be a deeply emotional scene in Buffalo when the Bills take on the New England Patriots. Yes, the Bills still have seeding to play for but this is the first game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and subsequent recovery. There are league-wide tributes and showings of support for Damar Hamlin, but nothing will match what we will see in Buffalo.
chatsports.com
Villanova vs. Xavier: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova looks to go above .500 in BIG EAST play as they host the 18th-ranked Xavier Musketeers on campus at the Finneran Pavilion. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another. We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
chatsports.com
Jamarion Wilcox will announce decision NEXT week, per report
Jamarion Wilcox will not be making his decision this week after all, according to Cats Illustrated reporter Travis Graf (via KSR). Instead, the plan is for a decision to come next Friday. As of now, the Kentucky Wildcats are still seen as the favorite for the four-star running back, but...
chatsports.com
VIDEO: Detroit Lions 2022 season recap, Packers hype video (UPDATED)
When the Detroit Lions home finale moved to the two-minute warning, Ford Field played a video over the big screens unannounced. With the Lions already up 41-10 and the game already in hand, the home crowd—which was maybe at half capacity after many had left early—were eerily silent and attentive to the video.
Comments / 0