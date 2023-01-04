ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Coming off loss, refocused UConn men visit Big East rival Providence

By Gavin Keefe
The Day
The Day
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432zGi_0k2SFKCH00

Dan Hurley hates losing far more than he enjoys winning.

So, you can imagine the UConn coach’s mood on the plane ride home on New Year’s Eve after the Huskies suffered their first loss of the season, falling at nationally-ranked Xavier.

Let’s just say Hurley was in no mood to ring in the New Year.

“Winning is relief,” Hurley said Tuesday after practice at the Werth Center in Storrs. “Losing is suffering, because it’s very personal, no matter how the season is going. This has been an incredible season. Our guys have been unbelievable. But you’re not thinking about that on the flight home from Cincinnati.

“I’m not a big New Year’s guy, so if we were going to lose one during the holidays, I would prefer them to blow it on New Year’s.”

No. 4 UConn will continue a difficult road trip, visiting Big East co-leader Providence (12-3), winners of seven straight and off to the program’s best start in the league at 4-0, on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. (FS1) at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (AMP). The Huskies are 3-1 in the Big East.

Of course, there’s no shame being 14-1 overall.

The loss got UConn’s attention.

“It’s been a little humbling,” guard Tristen Newton said. “It shows we can be beat. We have to get back to our identity and play a lot of defense. We figured out that we need to tighten up and get ready for Providence.

“... We talked about what happened on the plane. We know losses come. I don’t think we were too stressed about it.”

Hurley wants his Huskies to learn from their mistakes, especially on the defensive end. They gave up a season-high 83 points on Saturday.

“You prefer to learn from winning,” Hurley said. “But I think the further that you get away from losing, you forget what it feels like. It’s a bad feeling. And then the further you get away from losing, you start to get further away from your identity. There’s been cracks from us. … That defensive performance on Saturday, both the game plan and execution, were very poor.”

The Huskies are heading into a bee’s nest Wednesday, playing before a hostile crowd in an arena that has become one of the toughest places to play in the Big East. Providence is undefeated at home at 8-0.

While Hurley has coached in the building, which was formerly known as Dunkin Donuts Center, during his days at Rhode Island, it will be a first-time experience for the players. The Huskies last competed there on Jan. 31, 2013, winning in overtime. Their last trip to Providence in February 2021, the game took place on campus at Alumni Hall without a crowd due to COVID-related restrictions.

Friar fans will be even more jacked up with regional rival UConn visiting. The two fan bases regularly battle on social media.

“It’s going to be a hostile game…,” sophomore Jordan Hawkins said. “I like away games. That’s where you really show your toughness as a team and that’s where you really show the nation that you’re tough and you have a togetherness as a team.”

To make it even more challenging, the defending Big East regular season champion Friars are playing terrific basketball.

Two transfers, guard Devin Carter (South Carolina) and forward Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky) have fueled PC’s surge.

Hurley has been especially impressed with Hopkins, who’s averaging 15.7 points and 9.5 rebounds.

“He looks to me like a player of the year type of player,” Hurley said. “His blend of athleticism, strength and fluidity, he pushes the ball in transition off the defensive glass the way Andre (Jackson) does for us, as does Carter.”

Three of Providence’s four Big East wins came on the road. The Friars are now looking to do some damage on home where they play the next two games.

UConn is shooting to bounce back from a loss and also earn a tough and valuable road win while showing it is a serious contender for the Big East regular season title.

Two more quality Big East teams are waiting for a shot at UConn, which hosts Creighton Saturday and visits Marquette on Jan. 11.

“We’ve got this giant target on us,” Hurley said. “We’ve got to be better, all of us.”

g.keefe@theday.com

No. 4 UCONN AT PROVIDENCE

Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence

Tip: 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Records: UConn 14-1, 3-1; Providence 12-3, 4-0

Last game: UConn lost at Xavier, 83-73, Saturday; Providence won at DePaul, 74-59, Sunday

Probable starters; UConn, 6-5 sr. guard Tristen Newton (9.6 pts, 4.4 rebs, 4.6 assists), 6-6 jr. guard Andre Jackson (6.7 pts, 6.3 rebs, 5.1 assists), 6-5 so. guard Jordan Hawkins (14.6 pts, 3.4 rebs), 6-8 r-fr. forward Alex Karaban (9.5 pts, 4 rebs), 6-9 jr. forward Adama Sanogo (17.8 pts, 6.7 rebs)

Providence, 5-10 grad guard Jared Bynum (9.7 pts, 4.7 assists), 6-3 so. guard Devin Carter (12.9 pts, 4.3 rebs), 6-3 grad guard Noah Locke (8.9 pts, 2.1 rebs), 6-7 so. forward Bryce Hopkins (15.7 pts, 9.5 rebs), 6-8 r-sr. forward Ed Croswell (12.7 pts, 7.1 rebs)

Noteworthy: Huskies in the midst of playing three out of four on the road. … Series: UConn leads, 45-30, losing only meeting last season 57-53 in Hartford. … Top reserve: 6-11 grad forward Clifton Moore (6.7 pts, 3.9 rebs). … Hopkins had career highs of 29 pts and 23 rebs in OT win over Marquette on Dec. 30. … Carter 2nd in steals in the Big East at 2.1 per game. … Guard Corey Floyd, Jr., who transferred to PC after one season in Storrs, is averaging 2.3 pts in 6.5 minutes per game. … PC assistant coach Brian Blaney is the son of former UConn associate head coach George Blaney. … Friars (4th, 80.2 pts; 5th, 67.7) and Huskies (2nd, 82.3; 1st, 60.7) are only two teams to rank in the top five in the Big East in scoring offense and scoring defense. ... Hot: Carter is averaging 21.5 pts, 4.5 steals, 3.5 rebs, 3 assists in the last two games. Cold: UConn shooting 42.5 percent from the field in four Big East games. … In the loss at Xavier, UConn allowed more than 73 pts for the first time this season. … Up next: UConn hosts Creighton at noon Saturday in Storrs

Gavin Keefe

Comments / 0

 

