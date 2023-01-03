Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in DallasDallas, TX
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
The Flavours of Dallas: A Guide to the Delicious Foods and Restaurants in the CityCorrie WritingDallas, TX
Everything on the Line for Dallas Cowboys in Showdown Against against Washington CommandersLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Texas Blue Bell Ice Cream Fans Are Excited Over the Return of Tin Roof
I called my friend Jerry Don Black while I was on the air yesterday because I had heard that Blue Bell was bringing back an old-time favorite. Jerry Don happens to be the head honcho for Blue Bell distribution throughout the entire west Texas area. Jerry Don said "an old-time favorite is coming back for a very limited time" to which I replied "vanilla or chocolate?" He said Tin Roof.
Ready To Ghost Hunt In The New Year? 3 Places In Texas You Are Most Likely To Have A Ghost Encounter
I don't get it, I don't understand it, I will never be about that life, but not everyone is like me. Some folks are thrill-seekers and I simply live through them. I hear their stories, take their word for it, and vow, per usual never to visit any place that may be haunted, like ever. If you happen to be one of these ghost adventurers or hunters, then this list is definitely for you!
10 States With the Highest Divorce Rates Revealed
Sadly, divorce is sometimes a byproduct of marriage. Many couples simply don't work out and eventually end their relationship in legal terms. The 10 states with the highest divorce rates prove that divorce can affect anyone, no matter what part of the country they live in. According to a new...
This Year’s Super Fun Wild Bunch Bonanza Will Help Finish the ECCA Firehouse
It's well known that when anybody calls on the ECCA Volunteer Fire Department, they all come running. Well, the ECCA Volunteer FD is needing us to return the favor. They have been in dire need of a new fire station and community center. While there's a lot of work before it's completed there are still a ton of donations they are in dire need of.
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
Whoa! Is This The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In Texas?
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks
And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
40 Top Rudest Cities In The US And Texas Makes The List 4 Times
We've all had run-ins with rude people from time to time. It's almost inevitable. When it happens to me, I usually figure that person is having a bad day, or maybe there are other underlying circumstances that I don't know about. Either way, for most of us, dealing with rude behavior is not a pleasurable experience.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Midland Earthquake Felt in the Big Country Becomes Fourth Largest in Texas History
Abilene residents went into the weekend a little shaky as an earthquake rocked the Big Country on Friday, December 16th. The 5.4 earthquake was named the fourth largest in Texas history according to the United States Geological Survey's website. Because of Dyess Air Force Base, many Abilene residents thought maybe...
Texas Troopers Encourage Drivers to Not Break These Laws During the Holidays
My buddy Sergeant Marc Couch is the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Public Information Officer (PIO) right here in West Texas. Sgt. Couch asked me to remind anyone driving anywhere in the Lone Star State this holiday season, to drive safely and please obey all the laws. While law...
Could Texas Ban Social Media For Kids?
How about we change this headline to "Could Texas be more derp, derp"?. A bill is being presented in Texas that would ban social media for people under 18 years of age. Well, this going to be like trying to un-bake cookies if you ask me. The cat is out of the bag and the genie has left the lamp and is shaking his blue rear at the camera.
Texas’ Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions
According to the website Wallet Hub, these are some of the best cities in Texas to live in if you want to keep your New Year’s resolutions this coming New Year. Fortunately, there are several cities in the Lone Star State that made it on the National list. We Texans are not afraid to make a resolution especially if it's school or work-related.
Texans Ranked High For Driving Drowsy Good News Is Numbers Are Dropping
"It's over the river and through the woods, to grandmother's house we go. The horse knows the way to carry the sleigh through the white and drifted snow." While the horse may know the way and will more than likely stay awake during the entire trip. We Texans need to stay awake and alert while traveling during the holidays.
Bah Humbug! Is It Illegal To Strap A Christmas Tree To Your Car In Texas?
Wait, we have all seen it in the movies, right? How many times have you seen a movie where they go grab a Christmas Tree and strap that puppy to the TOP of the car? I mean if Clark Griswald can do it, why can't we? I personally have never done it, but I sure have always wanted to lol. It just looks so right for the holidays, right? So, if you are needing to strap your Christmas Tree to your car the question is, is it legal to do so in Texas?
7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!
Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
True of False? Texas Flag Allowed To Fly At Equal Height to US Flag
It is commonly believed here in Texas that the Texas flag is the only state flag legally allowed to fly at the same height as the US Flag. The rationale for this is the belief that the privilege was granted to Texas because it was the only state with independent nation status before its admission to the union in The United States.
Royal Sails the Largest Ship to Ever Leave From the New Texas Terminal
The Allure of the Seas is a breathtaking new ship and huge and so is the most awesome terminal on the Texas Coast. As I started working toward getting back on to going on cruises again, I discovered that recently the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCL) folks had introduced a new multi-million dollar terminal ($125 Million to be exact) as well as the new ship Allure of the Seas.
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
Abilene, TX
802
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1470kyyw.com
Comments / 0