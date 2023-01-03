ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas Blue Bell Ice Cream Fans Are Excited Over the Return of Tin Roof

I called my friend Jerry Don Black while I was on the air yesterday because I had heard that Blue Bell was bringing back an old-time favorite. Jerry Don happens to be the head honcho for Blue Bell distribution throughout the entire west Texas area. Jerry Don said "an old-time favorite is coming back for a very limited time" to which I replied "vanilla or chocolate?" He said Tin Roof.
Ready To Ghost Hunt In The New Year? 3 Places In Texas You Are Most Likely To Have A Ghost Encounter

I don't get it, I don't understand it, I will never be about that life, but not everyone is like me. Some folks are thrill-seekers and I simply live through them. I hear their stories, take their word for it, and vow, per usual never to visit any place that may be haunted, like ever. If you happen to be one of these ghost adventurers or hunters, then this list is definitely for you!
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates

Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks

And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Could Texas Ban Social Media For Kids?

How about we change this headline to "Could Texas be more derp, derp"?. A bill is being presented in Texas that would ban social media for people under 18 years of age. Well, this going to be like trying to un-bake cookies if you ask me. The cat is out of the bag and the genie has left the lamp and is shaking his blue rear at the camera.
Texas’ Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

According to the website Wallet Hub, these are some of the best cities in Texas to live in if you want to keep your New Year’s resolutions this coming New Year. Fortunately, there are several cities in the Lone Star State that made it on the National list. We Texans are not afraid to make a resolution especially if it's school or work-related.
Bah Humbug! Is It Illegal To Strap A Christmas Tree To Your Car In Texas?

Wait, we have all seen it in the movies, right? How many times have you seen a movie where they go grab a Christmas Tree and strap that puppy to the TOP of the car? I mean if Clark Griswald can do it, why can't we? I personally have never done it, but I sure have always wanted to lol. It just looks so right for the holidays, right? So, if you are needing to strap your Christmas Tree to your car the question is, is it legal to do so in Texas?
7 Things You Will Only See In Texas At Christmas Time!

Only in Texas during the holiday season. I saw this the other night and thought to myself, no one outside of Texas gets to experience the beauty of this sight! A beautifully decorated, completely lit-up pump jack. How Texas is this? Is Texas in a league of our own when it comes to Christmas decor, weather and all the holiday things?
Royal Sails the Largest Ship to Ever Leave From the New Texas Terminal

The Allure of the Seas is a breathtaking new ship and huge and so is the most awesome terminal on the Texas Coast. As I started working toward getting back on to going on cruises again, I discovered that recently the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCL) folks had introduced a new multi-million dollar terminal ($125 Million to be exact) as well as the new ship Allure of the Seas.
