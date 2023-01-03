ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth season of "Tough As Nails" premieres Jan. 4 on CBS

Host Phil Keoghan welcomes 12 new crew members to Catalina Island, off the coast of Southern California, to kick off season four, on a special two-hour season premiere of "Tough As Nails' on  Wednesday, Jan. 4 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In the opening challenge, competitors are tasked with old boat moorings. The first two crew members to complete the job earn the privilege of selecting the two teams of six that will make up Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. Also, competitors must build a concrete retaining wall for their first individual competition.

The crew members and additional details will be announced at a later date.

"Tough As Nails"  is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Created by Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan, who are executive producers.

Magnum P.I.'s Magnum and Higgins Kick Off Season 5 on a Steamy Note in Sizzling Sneak Peek

Magnum P.I. fans' wishes are coming true. Not only was the series resurrected from cancelation by NBC last year, but the show's season four finale saw will-they-won't-they couple Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) finally confess their feelings for each other and kiss. But for those thinking their get-together was too good to be true, Magnum sets the record straight in E! News' exclusive first look at the show's season five premiere.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

It has been a little over three weeks since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died, and the late DJ has now been laid to rest. According to a report from PEOPLE, a source told the outlet that a private funeral was recently held. The source did not state exactly when the memorial took place but seemed to note it was a small event with mostly family and close friends in attendance.
Meet the New Addition to General Hospital’s PCPD

Well, the hook hooked again and though Joss was able to get away, thanks to Britt, who was then able to get away thanks to Dex, Heather, who was revealed to be behind the mask, managed to scratch Britt with the poison-tipped hook. Whoa, talk about a drama-filled mouthful!. Those...
Kate Gosselin on the Scary Injury That Forced Her Special Forces Exit: 'I'm Still So Angry'

The former TLC star tells PEOPLE: "I knew, being a nurse, that I had to go get checked out and make sure there was no lifelong injury" Kate Gosselin is still reeling from the physical and emotional effects of a frightening injury sustained while competing on FOX's grueling Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry," Gosselin tells PEOPLE. "I was out and it was done before it even started." RELATED: Special Forces Premiere: Dehydration, Broken Bones and a Scary Skydive Push 4 Recruits Past...
Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Photos from Ski Trip with Kids: 'I Live for Moments Like These'

Tarek El Moussa's kids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, joined him for a weekend in the mountains while wife Heather Rae El Moussa prepares to welcome their first baby together Tarek El Moussa had a fun-filled weekend hitting the slopes with his kids. On Tuesday, the Flipping 101 star, 41, shared scenes from a ski trip over the weekend with his two kids, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7. The group enjoyed a snowy getaway to Big Bear, California, where Dad snowboarded while his kids skied. "Spent New Years...
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 3?

New year, new hosts? GMA: What You Need to Know is back for its first broadcast of the New Year after being off air yesterday to make room for ABC’s football programming. But are our favorite hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back? The two have had an eventful holiday season, being spotted on vacation together in Atlanta and then Miami. They quickly returned to the Big Apple on Dec. 29, per Us Weekly. The dethroned anchors were last spotted on the talk show on Dec. 2 before their absence began on Dec. 5, following ABC’s comments of conducting an internal review...
Hallmark Channel Announces 6 New 2023 ‘Loveuary’ Movies Starring Alexa PenaVega, Andrew Walker, Nikki DeLoach and More

Romance is in the air! Hallmark Media is bringing more love to both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries during its annual “Loveuary” lineup. Beginning on Saturday, February 4, Hallmark Channel will premiere a new romance film in celebration of the Valentine’s Day spirit. Eloise Mumford, who previously starred in Hallmark hits such as […]
