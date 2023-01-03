Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farm and Dairy
Horseback riding with Pattie Dolezal and friends
Patti Dolezal of Geauga County and Patty Eskridge and Carol Weigand of Portage County brought Farm and Dairy along for some camping and horse riding at 2 Mile County Park just north of Franklin, Pa. (Submitted photo)
Demo begins on old company homes in Campbell
Friday, a demo crew began tearing down one row of six units.
Program offering free devices for seniors
A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign.
New gym to keep Valley’s boxing history alive
Youngstown has a proud history of boxing, and a new gym is keeping the legacy going for younger generations.
Westminster College featured in Christian Bale film
Westminster College is featured in a new film. There was a special screening last night at the Shenango Valley Cinemas, and everyone agrees that the movie is a hit.
WFMJ.com
Construction underway for new animal shelter in Trumbull County
A Trumbull County animal shelter is expanding to a brand new, much larger facility. Jason Cooke, who's been running the Healthy Hearts and Paws Projects from his own home, says this is a project that's about a year in coming. The seven acre site on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard...
WFMJ.com
Sources: Valley in-home healthcare business closes, leaving clients, employees scrambling
A longtime Valley business that provided health care and assistance for patients in their home has closed, according to multiple sources. mvi HomeCare of Youngstown and Salem closure caught employees and the patients - who received treatment from the senior home care business - scrambling without advance notice of the disruption of services.
Valley high school student has her own beauty company
A local student found a way to turn a school project and her passion for the beauty industry into something much bigger.
Mathews student honored for award-winning buck harvest
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office honored a Mathews 7th grader for his trophy buck last season.
YAHOO!
Meadville couple has county's first baby of 2023
Jan. 6—Colt Lincoln James Thomas didn't have anything to say in his first-ever media interview Thursday. In fact, he slept through it with only minimal stretching and stirring. It all probably was understandable since Colt was only 23 hours and 10 minutes old when he and his parents met...
WFMJ.com
Downtown 124 opens in Warren
There’s a new place in Downtown Warren to bend an elbow and meet with friends. After months of renovation and hiring, Downtown 124 Kitchen and Cocktails is open for business. Located at 124 N. Park Avenue, owners say they are offering wine, beers, unique cocktails, and a menu described...
WYTV.com
Local family brings in new year with new addition
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
WFMJ.com
Free Amazon Echo Dots available for senior citizens in Mahoning Valley
Senior citizens in the Mahoning Valley are eligible for a free Amazon Echo Dot to start the new year. The Senior Support Action Group has 400 Amazon Echo Dots, also known as 'Alexa', left to install. Echo Dot devices are able to make calls to emergency contacts, play music, check...
WFMJ.com
Charlie's Specialties cookie plant closing in Hermitage
Pennsylvania-based baking company, Byrnes & Kiefer have announced that a cookie plant in Hermitage will soon be closing. Charlie's Specialties will be closing its plant in Hermitage, as well as another plant in Callery, located in Butler County, Pennsylvania. According to a statement from Byrnes & Kiefer, the company will...
Attorney for citizens suing Newton Falls discusses lawsuit
David Engler is representing the two residents, David Hanson and Patricia Benetis, who are suing Newton Falls.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery
It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
WYTV.com
Barrel33 opens in Mahoning County with future request for voters
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Barrel33 has expanded into Mahoning County, and the location is now open. It’s located right at the Five Points Roundabout. Barrel33 is a bar, restaurant, and retail shop under one roof. It specializes in wines, craft beer and cocktails. This location joins the...
Dunkin’ worker in fear following threat over bacon in Boardman
A worker at a Dunkin Donut in Boardman said a customer threatened her and now she is afraid of him.
WFMJ.com
Ursuline Preschool & Kindergarten to close following 2022-23 school year
After 60 years, the Ursuline Preschool & Kindergarten will be closing at the end of the 2022-23 school year. According to a news release, the Ursuline Sisters Mission Board and the Leadership Team of the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown made this decision only after considering all other options. According to...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
