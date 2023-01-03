ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Farm and Dairy

Horseback riding with Pattie Dolezal and friends

Patti Dolezal of Geauga County and Patty Eskridge and Carol Weigand of Portage County brought Farm and Dairy along for some camping and horse riding at 2 Mile County Park just north of Franklin, Pa. (Submitted photo)
FRANKLIN, PA
YAHOO!

Meadville couple has county's first baby of 2023

Jan. 6—Colt Lincoln James Thomas didn't have anything to say in his first-ever media interview Thursday. In fact, he slept through it with only minimal stretching and stirring. It all probably was understandable since Colt was only 23 hours and 10 minutes old when he and his parents met...
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Downtown 124 opens in Warren

There’s a new place in Downtown Warren to bend an elbow and meet with friends. After months of renovation and hiring, Downtown 124 Kitchen and Cocktails is open for business. Located at 124 N. Park Avenue, owners say they are offering wine, beers, unique cocktails, and a menu described...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Local family brings in new year with new addition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Charlie's Specialties cookie plant closing in Hermitage

Pennsylvania-based baking company, Byrnes & Kiefer have announced that a cookie plant in Hermitage will soon be closing. Charlie's Specialties will be closing its plant in Hermitage, as well as another plant in Callery, located in Butler County, Pennsylvania. According to a statement from Byrnes & Kiefer, the company will...
HERMITAGE, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery

It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
WYTV.com

Barrel33 opens in Mahoning County with future request for voters

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Barrel33 has expanded into Mahoning County, and the location is now open. It’s located right at the Five Points Roundabout. Barrel33 is a bar, restaurant, and retail shop under one roof. It specializes in wines, craft beer and cocktails. This location joins the...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

