Harry Brady elected new commissioner president

NORWALK — Harry Brady is the new president and Terry Boose vice president of the Huron County Commissioners.

The group met Tuesday morning for the first time in 2023 to organize for the new year.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday, along with the first and third Thursday.

Public participation will be held at 9:05 a.m. and each person is limited to three minutes with a maximum of 15 minutes for the session.

In other business, Boose said it was time the commissioners let the airport board carry its own load.

"The more we do the more they will expect," Boose said. "For some reason they seem to expect we are in charge of fixing things out there, because we own the building and we own the land. We do the same thing for the fair board. We own the building and we own the land. They take care of the total grounds."

Boose said Huron County director of operations Pete Welch helped the airport during an emergency —but that is as far as it should go.

"It's not every time something needs to be fixed call our maintenance down," Boose said. "Pete said he is aware and he would do that if there was ever an emergency he would offer our staff to go out there and resolve the emergency."

Boose said it is all take and no give at the airport.

"They get all of the revenue."

Brady agreed with Boose.

"They get the farm rent," Brady said. "They had stupendous fuel sales which I know is going up. That's the whole point of doing things out there is to get revenue."

Boose also talked about the total eclipse coming in 2024. He said the state should kick in and help pay for the hoards of people expected to come into the area since Huron County will be at ground zero.

"It is just a little more than a year away (April, 2024)," he said. "There should be money provided by the state."

The county got a 22-page report from the state.

"There is a lot in it," Boose said. "I don't know if I agree with it all. They have some recommendations in here. To do some of those things it will cost money and I think our state representatives and state senators need to work on this very quickly."

"It shouldn't be our nickel," Wilde said. "Especially if you get 300,000 people coming in, looking at the center line of total eclipse through the county. The actual center line is in rural areas."

Wilde noted that might include Monroeville, but the majority is mostly rural areas of the county.

"There could be significant costs," he said. "Based on this we need a committee that comes up with recommendations what they feel we need to do in Huron County, based on this assessment. And then we will decide whether we have the money or not to do this.

"The committee is advisory only."