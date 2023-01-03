ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

myrtlebeachsc.com

Feedspot ranks MyrtleBeachSC News #1 News Organization for 2023

Feedspot ranks MyrtleBeachSC News as the top news organization for the Myrtle Beach DMA for 2023. On December 29, 2022 Feedspot published its rankings for most reliable, most influential Myrtle Beach Area DMA news providers for 2023. The rankings are based on total traffic, social media followers, domain authority, and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Surfside Beach mourns passing of popular bartender

The Surfside Beach community mourn this week the sudden passing of Bartender Stephen Ordaz. Ordaz was a very popular Bartender at the Tavern in the Forest community bar and grill. Ordaz was known for his infectious smile. The management of the tavern say his smile could light up any room.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina

Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Travel back to simpler times at The Dawg House Grill

Tonight, we find Scott Mason at The Dawg House Grill in Ocean Isle Beach -- a throwback to a simpler time when communities gathered at their neighborhood lunch counter. Tonight, we find Scott Mason at The Dawg House Grill in Ocean Isle Beach -- a throwback to a simpler time when communities gathered at their neighborhood lunch counter.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WMBF

‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeach.com

The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach

It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

White shark spotted off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to OCEARCH. The shark is named Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. It is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds. The most recent ping for Jekyll’s location was at 8 a.m. Tuesday. To follow Jekyll […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

New Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Hotel coming 2024

A new Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel resort from Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated will be completed in 2024. The company purchased 16 acres of undeveloped property across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort. The oceanfront hotel will be located on the Owners Club Court near Damon’s Restaurant and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Atlanta News

Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach

Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSOC Charlotte

