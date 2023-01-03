Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of lightRoger MarshLoris, SC
Related
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop looking to relocate
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular ice cream shop in Murrells Inlet is looking for a new home to continue serving its customers. Twisters Soft Serve said in a Facebook post this week the property owner was not planning to renew its lease after 13 years in the location off Highway 17 Business. The […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Feedspot ranks MyrtleBeachSC News #1 News Organization for 2023
Feedspot ranks MyrtleBeachSC News as the top news organization for the Myrtle Beach DMA for 2023. On December 29, 2022 Feedspot published its rankings for most reliable, most influential Myrtle Beach Area DMA news providers for 2023. The rankings are based on total traffic, social media followers, domain authority, and...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Surfside Beach mourns passing of popular bartender
The Surfside Beach community mourn this week the sudden passing of Bartender Stephen Ordaz. Ordaz was a very popular Bartender at the Tavern in the Forest community bar and grill. Ordaz was known for his infectious smile. The management of the tavern say his smile could light up any room.
WMBF
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop temporarily closed, searching for new home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Inlet just got a little less sweet as the popular ice cream shop, Twisters Soft Serve, is temporarily closed and looking for a new home. After 13 years of serving up cones to locals and tourists, Twisters posted on Facebook saying Lazy Gator Gift Shop did not renew its ground lease for 2023.
country1037fm.com
Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina
Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. accountant breaks down IRS tax change for mobile payments like Venmo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You may want to use the phrase "I'll just Venmo you back" a little more sparingly this year. Those of you who use digital wallet apps will want to keep track of your transactions from this year when you go to file your 2023 taxes next year.
myhorrynews.com
Possible development in Little River Neck leaves locals worried about traffic, environment
A proposal to build nearly 100 single-family homes in Little River Neck heads to the Horry County Planning Commission Thursday night, and some locals are worried about the potential impact of the project on their community. Neighbors will have a chance to weigh in on the subdivision during a public...
myrtlebeachsc.com
DANA CROWELL TO BE NAMED NORTH MYRTLE BEACH POLICE CHIEF
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – North Myrtle Beach Police Captain, Dana Crowell, will be named the new Police Chief on Friday, January 6, 2023. A swearing-in ceremony will be held at City Hall at 3 p.m. The current Police Chief, Tommy Dennis, will be taking on the role of...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
With focus on downtown, Myrtle Beach schedules $300+ million 2023 Budget Retreat
As Mayor Brenda Bethune pledges to make 2023 about Myrtle Beach downtown redevelopment, the city has scheduled its 2023 budget retreat. The City Council annual budget retreat is Wednesday evening through Friday morning, March 15-17 at Santee Cooper’s Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis, S.C. The city’s financial report for...
WRAL
Travel back to simpler times at The Dawg House Grill
Tonight, we find Scott Mason at The Dawg House Grill in Ocean Isle Beach -- a throwback to a simpler time when communities gathered at their neighborhood lunch counter. Tonight, we find Scott Mason at The Dawg House Grill in Ocean Isle Beach -- a throwback to a simpler time when communities gathered at their neighborhood lunch counter.
WMBF
‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
myrtlebeach.com
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach
It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
White shark spotted off Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to OCEARCH. The shark is named Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. It is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds. The most recent ping for Jekyll’s location was at 8 a.m. Tuesday. To follow Jekyll […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
New Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Hotel coming 2024
A new Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel resort from Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated will be completed in 2024. The company purchased 16 acres of undeveloped property across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort. The oceanfront hotel will be located on the Owners Club Court near Damon’s Restaurant and...
WMBF
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A smelly build-up is frustrating several Horry County neighbors, all waiting for their trash to be picked up by a private company. Dozens of people who live all the way from Longs to North Myrtle Beach depend on GG&G Garbage Services, but customers told WMBF News the private trash service has not been consistent.
Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach
Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch located Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline.
Comments / 0