In Valparaiso, Chief Jeffrey Balon, who served as the Chief of Police for the Valparaiso Police Department since August 2017, officially retired as of December 31, 2022, and was sworn in as the Sheriff of Porter County on January 1, 2023. Balon served in many roles during his nearly 31-year career with Valparaiso Police. Chief Balon also held the rank of Corporal (1999-2001), Sergeant (2001-2004), Detective Sergeant (2004-2015), and Captain of Investigations (2015-2017) prior to being appointed Chief of Police. Chief Balon further completed a Bachelor of Science Degree from Calumet College of St. Joseph in Public Safety Management (2012) and attended the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command (2012) during his time serving Valparaiso. Newly-appointed Chief of Police Andrew McIntyre stated “I appreciate Chief Balon for his outstanding leadership, guidance, and friendship over the last several years. I look forward to continuing his hard work and growth of the agency.” Assistant Chief Mike DeHaven expressed his gratitude for Chief Balon, stating, “I will personally miss his friendship and he will be dearly missed by all members of the department.”

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO