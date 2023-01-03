Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Kate Ramer
Kate Ramer never considered herself a “menstrual crusader,” but when she saw the huge need for access to menstrual products in the United States, she knew she needed to get involved. Ramer is an educator, small business owner, avid traveler, and community advocate. She teaches family and consumer...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
valpo.life
Flanagin’s Bulk Mail gets clients results
Operating and owning a successful business requires both internal and external structures that support your mission and communicate with your clients. Throughout Northwest Indiana (NWI), Flanagin’s Bulk Mail Service works seamlessly with its clients to streamline communication. Owner Donna Flanagin ensures that Flanagin’s Bulk Mail takes the burden of...
nwi.life
Board-certified interventional cardiologist joins Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified interventional cardiologist Wisam Martini, MD, FACC, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Munster and Dyer. Dr. Martini completed his training at Damascus University School of Medicine in Syria. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center, in Detroit. Dr. Martini completed his cardiology fellowship at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago and his interventional cardiology fellowship at Wayne State University, St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit.
thelansingjournal.com
Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates
WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
valpo.life
Banta Senior Center centers on family and fun
Seniors have a special place where they can socialize while engaging in activities geared towards health and wellness courtesy of their hosts at Valparaiso Parks and Recreation’s Banta Center. Helen Ramones and Wendy Riggle serve as the Banta Center’s front desk administrator and center director, respectively, and help to coordinate a variety of programs, classes and activities.
max983.net
Plymouth Common Council Approves Resolution to Endorse Passage of Driver Cards
PLYMOUTH — During the last meeting of 2022, the Plymouth Common Council approved Resolution No. 2022-1029, A Resolution of the Common Council of the City of Plymouth Endorsing the Passage of Indiana Legislation Establishing Driver Cards for Undocumented Indiana Residents. There was standing room only during the meeting Tuesday, December 27 as representatives of La Voz Unida and supporters filled the council room.
WNDU
Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is rallying behind a South Bend woman who is battling never-ending health issues. Jennifer Riddle has been a piano and vocal instructor in Michiana for over two decades. She has helped and inspired many people, but now, she needs your help. “I have...
abc57.com
City officials unhappy with downtown South Bend "grocery store" progress
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A soft opening of a grocery store at 300 E. Lasalle in downtown South Bend has both city officials and residents concerned about the lack of progress. The housing project was started in 2015 by Matthews LLC. Since then, it's received $5 million in funding from the city and has failed to meet two deadlines for a completed grocery store.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
panoramanow.com
Lake County Boat Show – Crown Point Indiana
Are you yearning for summer fun? Get in on the action at the Lake County Boat Show. Find the newest and latest info on Pontoons, Personal Watercraft, Jet skis, Inboards, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, Canoes, Kayaks, and more!. The Lake County Fairgrounds, under the jurisdiction of Lake County Commissioners, offers an...
xrock1039.com
Valparaiso Police Chief Balon Retires, Begins New Role as Sheriff
In Valparaiso, Chief Jeffrey Balon, who served as the Chief of Police for the Valparaiso Police Department since August 2017, officially retired as of December 31, 2022, and was sworn in as the Sheriff of Porter County on January 1, 2023. Balon served in many roles during his nearly 31-year career with Valparaiso Police. Chief Balon also held the rank of Corporal (1999-2001), Sergeant (2001-2004), Detective Sergeant (2004-2015), and Captain of Investigations (2015-2017) prior to being appointed Chief of Police. Chief Balon further completed a Bachelor of Science Degree from Calumet College of St. Joseph in Public Safety Management (2012) and attended the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command (2012) during his time serving Valparaiso. Newly-appointed Chief of Police Andrew McIntyre stated “I appreciate Chief Balon for his outstanding leadership, guidance, and friendship over the last several years. I look forward to continuing his hard work and growth of the agency.” Assistant Chief Mike DeHaven expressed his gratitude for Chief Balon, stating, “I will personally miss his friendship and he will be dearly missed by all members of the department.”
inkfreenews.com
Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses
AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
valpo.life
Jennifer Mrozinski Receives the Northwest Health – La Porte Nursing Excellence Award
Northwest Health – La Porte announced that Jennifer Mrozinski, RN, has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award. This peer-nominated award, given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating our patients, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
casscountyonline.com
1/4/23: Update from Logansport Community School Corporation
Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Community School Corporation. At approximately 8:20 this morning we were notified that a suspicious object was found inside an exterior light pole by a worker in the rear parking lot of Logansport Intermediate School at 1600 Chase Road. The building was immediately evacuated and dispatch was contacted. Logansport Police Department, Logansport Fire Department, Cass County Sherriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and Cass County EMS all responded.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
valpo.life
Jobs with Valparaiso Events – Event Coordinator
Valparaiso Events is looking for an enthusiastic, highly organized, and detail-oriented full-time Event Coordinator to contribute to the success of the organization. We are seeking a proactive individual with excellent communication skills, time management skills, and a collaborative spirit. The ideal candidate is personable, creative, and has previous event planning and event production experience.
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
abc57.com
Disappointment and controversy over opening of grocery store at downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 300 East LaSalle project was set to be a new cornerstone of downtown South Bend. Developed by Matthews LLC—responsible for dozens of other downtown projects—the building was set to feature multi-family apartments and a parking garage, along with a grocery store and a pharmacy, located right on the St. Joe River.
