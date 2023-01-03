Read full article on original website
CareSouth Carolina welcomes new school-based counselor
McCOLL – Tabitha Hennagan, a Licensed Professional Counselor, has joined the CareSouth Carolina team of Behavioral Health professionals. She is a school-based counselor who sees students enrolled at McColl Elementary/Middle School. Hennagan says she is passionate about ensuring the people in our community are physically and mentally healthy. “When...
dillonheraldonline.com
Rev. Smith To Be Installed As First Female Moderator
If you would like to witness history being made, please accept the invitation to visit the Berea Center, in Bennettsville, SC, Saturday at noon, as Rev. Doris B. Smith is installed as the first female Moderator of the Berea Association. Dr. Donald E. Greene, President of the South Carolina Baptist...
WMBF
‘Dream big, pray big, and achieve big’: Lake City Mayor-Elect shares vision for city days before taking office
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City community is counting down the days until they welcome a new mayor. As Mayor-Elect Yamekia Robinson prepares to take the seat, she sat down with WMBF News about her vision for the city and journey into leadership. From trials and tribulations to...
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
WMBF
Construction begins on nearly 2,000 new homes next to Sayebrook Town Center shopping plaza
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 2,000 homes are about to be built near a popular shopping plaza in Horry County. Construction has begun on the Sayebrook residential community off Highway 544 and Sayebrook Parkway. Those who shop at the Sayebrook Town Center know traffic tends to back up at...
wpde.com
Student sprained knee, wrist after falling from Florence high school balcony: Principal
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are responding to an incident Wednesday morning at West Florence High School on North Beltline Drive in Florence. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said a student has been hurt falling off of a balcony after an altercation with another student. A statement from the...
Sumter setting the table for some delicious development
SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers still without power in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Saturday in Lake City, according to outage maps. Power was estimated to be restored by 2 p.m., according to Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier. As of 2:15 p.m., power has yet to be restored. The outage map now shows that power […]
wpde.com
District investigates allegation of 'adult beverages' sold at Marlboro Co. school event
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE — Marlboro County School District Interim Superintendent Donald Andrew’s said an investigation is underway into an allegation of adult beverages on district property during an event last month sponsored by another entity. Andrews said the allegation was reported to district administration “Concerning the sale...
North Carolina Sheriff Who Resigned After Making Racist Comments Steps Down ― Again
Jody Greene won reelection in Columbus County in November despite being recorded making disparaging comments about Black employees.
South Carolina lawmakers to consider ending part of approval process for new health care facilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers will once again consider getting rid of part of the approval process for new health care facilities across the state. A bill in the State Senate would remove the Certificate of Need review process for most health care facilities in South Carolina. Only nursing homes would have […]
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at West Florence High School; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
15-year-old found with loaded gun at Lumberton High School, district says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The freshman student has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district. The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a […]
live5news.com
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
WIS-TV
Sumter transit riders could be without a ride for the next two weeks
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - People who use the Santee Wateree Paratransit System in Sumter, Kershaw, and Lee Counties could be denied rides for the next two weeks. That’s due to a driver shortage that’s only gotten worse. Executive Director Lottie Jones points to the pandemic. She says since...
wpde.com
Son didn't fall, but thrown off balcony at West Florence High School: Parents
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The parents of a 16-year-old boy said the district's statement that their son fell off of a balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School during a physical exchange with another student is not the truth. Kay Kennedy said her son was thrown over...
wpde.com
Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at West Florence High School will remain in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Family Court Judge FitzLee H. McEachin ruled Friday morning that a 16-year-old boy accused of throwing another 16-year-old off of a second-floor balcony Wednesday morning at West Florence High School will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice. The hearing took...
Visitation hours return to Sumter Lee Regional Detention Facility after months-long pause
SUMTER, S.C. — Starting this week, visitation hours are back at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center after a nearly four month break. "It was great to be able to see him," Sandra Myers said about visiting her son. "You want to put your arms around him but you can’t 'cuz you’re speaking through a glass, but it’s better than nothing."
This SC Native Went From “Homeless to Multimillionaire” – Here’s How
This SC went from being homeless to a multimillionaire, and explains how he did it.Photo byJT's personal website. This SC native, born and raised in Mullins, SC, has a lot going on for himself nowadays and has a track record and a list of accolades that many would love to have. JT, who goes by the name "JT Hustlez" or "JT Automations", is a United States Marine Corps combat veteran, master's degree holder, public speaker, serial entrepreneur, and author. However, several years ago - JT was homeless.
