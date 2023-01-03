ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Laurinburg Exchange

CareSouth Carolina welcomes new school-based counselor

McCOLL – Tabitha Hennagan, a Licensed Professional Counselor, has joined the CareSouth Carolina team of Behavioral Health professionals. She is a school-based counselor who sees students enrolled at McColl Elementary/Middle School. Hennagan says she is passionate about ensuring the people in our community are physically and mentally healthy. “When...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Rev. Smith To Be Installed As First Female Moderator

If you would like to witness history being made, please accept the invitation to visit the Berea Center, in Bennettsville, SC, Saturday at noon, as Rev. Doris B. Smith is installed as the first female Moderator of the Berea Association. Dr. Donald E. Greene, President of the South Carolina Baptist...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter setting the table for some delicious development

SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter transit riders could be without a ride for the next two weeks

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - People who use the Santee Wateree Paratransit System in Sumter, Kershaw, and Lee Counties could be denied rides for the next two weeks. That’s due to a driver shortage that’s only gotten worse. Executive Director Lottie Jones points to the pandemic. She says since...
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to 5-car crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on the scene of a five-car crash Friday morning in front of MUSC along the 800 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence. One person involved in the crash said it was like a chain reaction. A viewer shared pictures of the scene and...
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Native Went From “Homeless to Multimillionaire” – Here’s How

This SC went from being homeless to a multimillionaire, and explains how he did it.Photo byJT's personal website. This SC native, born and raised in Mullins, SC, has a lot going on for himself nowadays and has a track record and a list of accolades that many would love to have. JT, who goes by the name "JT Hustlez" or "JT Automations", is a United States Marine Corps combat veteran, master's degree holder, public speaker, serial entrepreneur, and author. However, several years ago - JT was homeless.
MULLINS, SC

