This SC went from being homeless to a multimillionaire, and explains how he did it.Photo byJT's personal website. This SC native, born and raised in Mullins, SC, has a lot going on for himself nowadays and has a track record and a list of accolades that many would love to have. JT, who goes by the name "JT Hustlez" or "JT Automations", is a United States Marine Corps combat veteran, master's degree holder, public speaker, serial entrepreneur, and author. However, several years ago - JT was homeless.