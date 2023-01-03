Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
The best Modern Warfare 2 weapons and loadout tier list
A Call of Duty pub-stomper or competitive player are only as good as their loadout. Leveling up a weapon in Modern Warfare 2 is only half the battle. You’ll need to pick the right attachments to go with it, and with the gun, you’re also going to need the right perks. Building a loadout can be exhausting and daunting, but we’re here to help.
Centre Daily
Overwatch Team Confirms Long Wondered Question About Genji
There have been many long-wondered questions about Overwatch's lore. How did Soldier: 76 get on the outs with Overwatch? Does Talon have ulterior motives? What is the construction site in Ilios really about?. . Well, Thai gaming site Online-Station got an interview with Overwatch lead writer Michael Chu, and got to...
dotesports.com
2 small buffs could completely change Apex Legends’ weapon meta
The line between “broken” and “underpowered” is a thin one when it comes to weapon balance. In games where weapon choice matters as much as mechanical skill and positioning—games like Apex Legends—it’s important to make sure that each weapon both feels unique and stays in line with every other weapon. Small changes are often all that’s needed to raise a weapon up or take it down a peg; for this reason, balance is best achieved with a light touch, not a sledgehammer.
dotesports.com
The best attachments and optics for longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty camo grinders everywhere need to rein their shots in to hunt down longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2 for some very specific camo challenges. As is the case with many things in MW2, the game does not specify what a longshot kill is or how to get them. Each weapon has different range requirements for a longshot kill, and there are different attachments and scopes that can help make the process less of a hassle.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be the last Mario or Zelda game on the Switch
TEARS of the Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, could be the last Mario or Zelda game on the Nintendo Switch. Rumours surfaced that Nintendo was once focused on developing an upgrade for the Nintendo Switch, akin to a Switch Pro. However, it appears that these plans...
dotesports.com
How to get Account Levels fast in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players every year to take part in each new season. As part of Chapter Four, season one, Epic Games has implemented a new mechanic to the battle pass that asks players to earn a specific number of Account Levels to unlock new Alt Styles.
Vampire Survivors is getting more DLC, but new "key features" will always be free
Something "weird and big" and a non-Vampire Survivors project are being teased, too
dotesports.com
How to fix lights through walls bug in MW2
Like many previous Call of Duty releases, Modern Warfare 2’s release was plagued with countless bugs across both the FPS’ campaign and multiplayer. Though many have been combatted and fixed since Modern Warfare 2’s release, there are plenty that are unfortunately still lingering around. One particularly annoying...
IGN
M10 - Mysteries of the World Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M10 series of side-quest Missions, called Mysteries of the World. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
dotesports.com
How to get Seer’s Heirloom in Apex Legends
Ah, it’s time once again. There’s a new event coming to Apex Legends, and like most of the game’s major events, that also means there’s a new Heirloom coming as well. The highly sought-after melee cosmetics are some of the rarest (and most expensive) items that players can unlock in the game, and are frequently some of the best-designed cosmetics they can acquire as well.
Hogwarts Legacy fans are having their pre-orders cancelled
With just over a month to go until Hogwarts Legacy’s release (on PC and new-gen consoles, that is), some fans are now having their preorders cancelled seemingly out of nowhere. As GGRecon reports, a number of gamers have taken to Twitter having received messages about cancelled preorders, and Warner...
dotesports.com
When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event end?
Apex Legends is kicking off its midseason event in season 15, Eclipse. The Spellbound event starts at 12pm CT on Jan. 10, giving players a limited time to participate in everything the collection event brings. And there’s quite a lot of it. The Spellbound event marks the return of...
dotesports.com
Where to find Slap in Fortnite?
Fortnite has done a great job of maintaining its audience over the last five years thanks to the constant influx of new content that changes up the game. Whether it be new challenges, weapons, or consumables, players are logging in to take advantage of this new chapter. This week’s challenges ask the player to hunt down a bunch of the Slap energy drink and run under its influence.
dotesports.com
Full Apex Legends patch notes: All Spellbound event changes and bug fixes
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the game’s latest event, Spellbound—and it’s a doozy. It’s categorized as a collection event and includes an Heirloom for Seer, the return of Control, and the introduction of private matches for all players. There are 24 new cosmetics to collect, including new legendary character and weapon skins for legends old and new.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Pokémon Go Larvitar Community Day confirmed as five more Crown Zenith cards surface
Ahoy, Pokémon fans. Another news day is upon us, and it is a cracking one. The first Pokémon Go Community Day Classic of 2023 has been confirmed, and it’s all about Larvitar. If you wanted to kick off the new year by snagging a Shiny version of it, you’re in luck.
dotesports.com
The new cinematic for VALORANT got us thinking: it’s time for alternate agent outfits
There’s plenty to be excited about in VALORANT for 2023, including new agents and maps, fresh game modes for competitive and casual players, and of course an outpouring of new cosmetics including weapons skins, sprays, player cards, and gun buddies. The wave of new items that hit the store...
Why Snaking In Call Of Duty Is So Controversial
Frequent players of one of the many multiplayer modes in "Call of Duty" or its battle royale component "Warzone 2.0" have likely encountered "snaking." Snaking involves swiftly moving between a prone and crouching position when behind cover to peek over the barrier and survey the area (via Dexerto). On the surface, this might seem like a smart and effective tactic for "Call of Duty," especially in a competitive environment. However, it's become a controversial move at the center of several heated discussions.
dotesports.com
IceFrog’s return? TI winner seemingly leaks Dota 2 developer is coming back to save the game
Dota 2 balance patches got noticeably more stale over the last year and a half, with even community figures doubting the lead developer’s, IceFrog, involvement with the game. The sudden decrease in the “wow-factor” changes in each patch made fans believe that the unknown developer could have taken a...
dotesports.com
TFT designer Mortdog lays out ground rules for exploiting bugs
An extended holiday break for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight has led to an abundance of bugs getting discovered without a patch to fix them, resulting in players worrying about having their accounts banned. Bugs are bound to appear within TFT and players are likely going to win a game here...
