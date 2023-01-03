Call of Duty camo grinders everywhere need to rein their shots in to hunt down longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2 for some very specific camo challenges. As is the case with many things in MW2, the game does not specify what a longshot kill is or how to get them. Each weapon has different range requirements for a longshot kill, and there are different attachments and scopes that can help make the process less of a hassle.

1 DAY AGO