ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

The best Modern Warfare 2 weapons and loadout tier list

A Call of Duty pub-stomper or competitive player are only as good as their loadout. Leveling up a weapon in Modern Warfare 2 is only half the battle. You’ll need to pick the right attachments to go with it, and with the gun, you’re also going to need the right perks. Building a loadout can be exhausting and daunting, but we’re here to help.
Centre Daily

Overwatch Team Confirms Long Wondered Question About Genji

There have been many long-wondered questions about Overwatch's lore. How did Soldier: 76 get on the outs with Overwatch? Does Talon have ulterior motives? What is the construction site in Ilios really about?. ​. ​Well, Thai gaming site ​Online-Station got an interview with Overwatch lead writer Michael Chu, and got to...
dotesports.com

2 small buffs could completely change Apex Legends’ weapon meta

The line between “broken” and “underpowered” is a thin one when it comes to weapon balance. In games where weapon choice matters as much as mechanical skill and positioning—games like Apex Legends—it’s important to make sure that each weapon both feels unique and stays in line with every other weapon. Small changes are often all that’s needed to raise a weapon up or take it down a peg; for this reason, balance is best achieved with a light touch, not a sledgehammer.
dotesports.com

The best attachments and optics for longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty camo grinders everywhere need to rein their shots in to hunt down longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2 for some very specific camo challenges. As is the case with many things in MW2, the game does not specify what a longshot kill is or how to get them. Each weapon has different range requirements for a longshot kill, and there are different attachments and scopes that can help make the process less of a hassle.
dotesports.com

How to get Account Levels fast in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players every year to take part in each new season. As part of Chapter Four, season one, Epic Games has implemented a new mechanic to the battle pass that asks players to earn a specific number of Account Levels to unlock new Alt Styles.
dotesports.com

How to fix lights through walls bug in MW2

Like many previous Call of Duty releases, Modern Warfare 2’s release was plagued with countless bugs across both the FPS’ campaign and multiplayer. Though many have been combatted and fixed since Modern Warfare 2’s release, there are plenty that are unfortunately still lingering around. One particularly annoying...
IGN

M10 - Mysteries of the World Chests

This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M10 series of side-quest Missions, called Mysteries of the World. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
dotesports.com

How to get Seer’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

Ah, it’s time once again. There’s a new event coming to Apex Legends, and like most of the game’s major events, that also means there’s a new Heirloom coming as well. The highly sought-after melee cosmetics are some of the rarest (and most expensive) items that players can unlock in the game, and are frequently some of the best-designed cosmetics they can acquire as well.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy fans are having their pre-orders cancelled

With just over a month to go until Hogwarts Legacy’s release (on PC and new-gen consoles, that is), some fans are now having their preorders cancelled seemingly out of nowhere. As GGRecon reports, a number of gamers have taken to Twitter having received messages about cancelled preorders, and Warner...
dotesports.com

When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event end?

Apex Legends is kicking off its midseason event in season 15, Eclipse. The Spellbound event starts at 12pm CT on Jan. 10, giving players a limited time to participate in everything the collection event brings. And there’s quite a lot of it. The Spellbound event marks the return of...
dotesports.com

Where to find Slap in Fortnite?

Fortnite has done a great job of maintaining its audience over the last five years thanks to the constant influx of new content that changes up the game. Whether it be new challenges, weapons, or consumables, players are logging in to take advantage of this new chapter. This week’s challenges ask the player to hunt down a bunch of the Slap energy drink and run under its influence.
dotesports.com

Full Apex Legends patch notes: All Spellbound event changes and bug fixes

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced the game’s latest event, Spellbound—and it’s a doozy. It’s categorized as a collection event and includes an Heirloom for Seer, the return of Control, and the introduction of private matches for all players. There are 24 new cosmetics to collect, including new legendary character and weapon skins for legends old and new.
GAMINGbible

1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive

The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
SVG

Why Snaking In Call Of Duty Is So Controversial

Frequent players of one of the many multiplayer modes in "Call of Duty" or its battle royale component "Warzone 2.0" have likely encountered "snaking." Snaking involves swiftly moving between a prone and crouching position when behind cover to peek over the barrier and survey the area (via Dexerto). On the surface, this might seem like a smart and effective tactic for "Call of Duty," especially in a competitive environment. However, it's become a controversial move at the center of several heated discussions.
dotesports.com

TFT designer Mortdog lays out ground rules for exploiting bugs

An extended holiday break for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight has led to an abundance of bugs getting discovered without a patch to fix them, resulting in players worrying about having their accounts banned. Bugs are bound to appear within TFT and players are likely going to win a game here...

Comments / 0

Community Policy