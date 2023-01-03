ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Omen’s smokes receive major nerf in latest VALORANT patch

Riot Games has targeted Omen with major nerfs in the upcoming VALORANT patch for Episode Six. Omen’s Dark Cover can no longer create one-ways after the patch. When Dark Cover is placed within a wall, it will now fall to the height of the nearby ground instead of staying in place. Omen was previously able to throw his smokes on top of or nearby other objects and have them stay in place. But that is no longer the case.
dotesports.com

Where to use the Hydro Island Computer key in DMZ

One of the many side quests that you can go on in Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is hunting down and using keys at specific locations. The keys themselves are found through various methods across DMZ, including looting A.I., chests, and specific containers. But the locations to use those keys are usually shrouded in mystery. Players sometimes receive a hint as to where to go on the map, but that’s it.
dotesports.com

What is a final blow in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus challenges?

The Overwatch franchise has always been known for fun limited-time modes, but Overwatch 2 is taking the concept a step farther. From Jan. 5 to 19, players will be able to experience the new Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, which puts a spin on seven of the game’s heroes. Built on the framework of the game’s free-for-all deathmatch arcade mode, it’s a fun mini-event separating Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year.
dotesports.com

Get buff: Overwatch 2 patch takes the training weights off underused tanks

Overwatch 2 developers put all of their wild ideas and dream abilities into the new, limited-time Battle for Olympus mode, which runs from Jan. 5 to 19. Though the deathmatch event is the big focus for the latest live patch, the devs also had to do some routine buff and nerf cycles for underused heroes.
dotesports.com

How to get the Winged Victory Mercy skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event

One of Mercy’s greatest skins is available now in Overwatch 2, and you don’t need to pay a cent to acquire it. Mercy’s Greek goddess-like Winged Victory skin can now be earned during the Battle for Olympus limited time event, and it’s a skin that every player should have in their inventory for future seasons.
dotesports.com

What is Netlimiter in Destiny 2? Is net limiting bannable?

Limiting bandwidth is one of the oldest forms of cheating or gaining an unfair advantage in online games. When someone uses a net limiter, their character can be spotted rubberbanding and teleporting around. While playing under such circumstances may look less than ideal, the result of the situation benefits the...
dotesports.com

New leak claims The Kid LAROI concert is happening in Fortnite later this month

Fortnite and music have become completely intertwined with each other, mostly thanks to Epic Games’ frequent featuring of artists from around the world on a digital stage. Now it appears that one pop artist will be getting his own time to shine on one of Epic’s stages after rumors began circulating in the early morning of Jan. 6.
dotesports.com

Leaked early access email could point to 3 new Fortnite skins in January

Part of the appeal of Fortnite is the attraction to collecting the different cosmetics that are featured in the game. Whether it be about representing your favorite characters from other IPs or taking interest in Epic Games’ latest concept, there’s a lot of fun to be had there. Because of this, players are always eager to learn more about new skins, and it appears a new, leaked email may point to four new ones.
dotesports.com

Some Fortnite players think the Chapter 4 weekly quest system is a ‘Slap in the face’

Fortnite has been around for over five years now and Epic Games is consistently changing its systems to optimize the battle pass and the ways players earn experience. Some of these changes are better received than others, with one of the more recent changes even becoming an issue for players who are only able to log in a handful of times per season.
dotesports.com

How to play Soraka in TFT Set 8

Soraka is one of the few returning units to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack!, becoming a primary carry for your board. No longer a two-cost unit, Soraka is now a tier-four champion with new traits and a powerful spell that will nuke the enemies in her sight. The great...
dotesports.com

New VALORANT map Lotus release date and time

It’s the best time of the year for map explorers and angle finders in VALORANT, with Riot officially unveiling its latest map in Lotus. The setting for Lotus is India and it features a ton of gorgeous Indian architecture, carved out of ancient rock. Gameplay feature-wise, the map is...
dotesports.com

This failed Kayn invade is peak League of Legends experience

Invades are high-risk, high-reward plays in League of Legends, which unfortunately go wrong more often than the players would like. One player experienced an invade that was the literal definition of a horrible play, and possibly of a typical League game. A League’s subreddit user named NeverSeenAMoose posted a short...

