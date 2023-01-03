Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Omen’s smokes receive major nerf in latest VALORANT patch
Riot Games has targeted Omen with major nerfs in the upcoming VALORANT patch for Episode Six. Omen’s Dark Cover can no longer create one-ways after the patch. When Dark Cover is placed within a wall, it will now fall to the height of the nearby ground instead of staying in place. Omen was previously able to throw his smokes on top of or nearby other objects and have them stay in place. But that is no longer the case.
Where to use the Hydro Island Computer key in DMZ
One of the many side quests that you can go on in Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is hunting down and using keys at specific locations. The keys themselves are found through various methods across DMZ, including looting A.I., chests, and specific containers. But the locations to use those keys are usually shrouded in mystery. Players sometimes receive a hint as to where to go on the map, but that’s it.
What is a final blow in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus challenges?
The Overwatch franchise has always been known for fun limited-time modes, but Overwatch 2 is taking the concept a step farther. From Jan. 5 to 19, players will be able to experience the new Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, which puts a spin on seven of the game’s heroes. Built on the framework of the game’s free-for-all deathmatch arcade mode, it’s a fun mini-event separating Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year.
Get buff: Overwatch 2 patch takes the training weights off underused tanks
Overwatch 2 developers put all of their wild ideas and dream abilities into the new, limited-time Battle for Olympus mode, which runs from Jan. 5 to 19. Though the deathmatch event is the big focus for the latest live patch, the devs also had to do some routine buff and nerf cycles for underused heroes.
VALORANT releases its most ‘dangerous’ weapon skin line yet with the dark alien Araxys bundle
Even with a new map in Lotus and the return of Split, the most exciting aspect of the new VALORANT episode might be the new Araxys weapon skin line bundle, one that the team at Riot says embodies hostile alien technology that is “too dangerous for mankind to wield safely.”
How to get the Winged Victory Mercy skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event
One of Mercy’s greatest skins is available now in Overwatch 2, and you don’t need to pay a cent to acquire it. Mercy’s Greek goddess-like Winged Victory skin can now be earned during the Battle for Olympus limited time event, and it’s a skin that every player should have in their inventory for future seasons.
What is Netlimiter in Destiny 2? Is net limiting bannable?
Limiting bandwidth is one of the oldest forms of cheating or gaining an unfair advantage in online games. When someone uses a net limiter, their character can be spotted rubberbanding and teleporting around. While playing under such circumstances may look less than ideal, the result of the situation benefits the...
Riot shows off changes to Split ahead of reintroducing map to VALORANT’s competitive queue
Roll out the red carpet and prepare the welcoming committee. Riot Games has finally revealed that Split is coming back to VALORANT’s competitive queue in Patch 6.0, and with its return comes plenty of changes that should shift the way players approach their strategies on this iconic map. Previously,...
Xayah, Twisted Fate join detailed list of League Patch 13.1 buffs going live next week
With just one week remaining before the start of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, Riot Games has fully detailed what players can expect in the premiere patch of the year—with a few bonuses. After teasing the changes yesterday in the patch preview, Riot Phlox, designer on League’s...
New leak claims The Kid LAROI concert is happening in Fortnite later this month
Fortnite and music have become completely intertwined with each other, mostly thanks to Epic Games’ frequent featuring of artists from around the world on a digital stage. Now it appears that one pop artist will be getting his own time to shine on one of Epic’s stages after rumors began circulating in the early morning of Jan. 6.
The new cinematic for VALORANT got us thinking: it’s time for alternate agent outfits
There’s plenty to be excited about in VALORANT for 2023, including new agents and maps, fresh game modes for competitive and casual players, and of course an outpouring of new cosmetics including weapons skins, sprays, player cards, and gun buddies. The wave of new items that hit the store...
4 top laners, including K’Sante, to be nerfed in League’s first wave of balance changes in 2023
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a series of balance changes coming to League of Legends’ roster of champions. The game’s first major balance update of the year, Patch 13.1, will also serve as the first patch of the new season. Riot revealed the full details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
Leaked early access email could point to 3 new Fortnite skins in January
Part of the appeal of Fortnite is the attraction to collecting the different cosmetics that are featured in the game. Whether it be about representing your favorite characters from other IPs or taking interest in Epic Games’ latest concept, there’s a lot of fun to be had there. Because of this, players are always eager to learn more about new skins, and it appears a new, leaked email may point to four new ones.
The Pokémon Company reveals Riolu, Greavard, and more Art Rare cards from Scarlet and Violet ex
Pokémon fans who can’t get enough of the original card game will be thrilled to know that art rares and special art rares will be returning to Scarlet and Violet EX. The Pokémon Company revealed a handful of new art rares for Slowpoke, Pachirisu, Ralts, and Kirlia and special art rares for Gardevoir, Riolu, and Greavard.
Some Fortnite players think the Chapter 4 weekly quest system is a ‘Slap in the face’
Fortnite has been around for over five years now and Epic Games is consistently changing its systems to optimize the battle pass and the ways players earn experience. Some of these changes are better received than others, with one of the more recent changes even becoming an issue for players who are only able to log in a handful of times per season.
VALORANT’s new ancient temple map Lotus was almost a space station with an interstellar mechanic
Not every idea is good, just ask anyone who’s invested in crypto. But sometimes, good ideas don’t stay bad forever. And while one idea for an interesting VALORANT map and mechanic combo has been scrapped for now, it may still take flight in the future. The next map...
The Lissandra buffs in League Patch 13.1 could push the Ice Witch back into the meta
Riot Games posted a preview of the changes that might come with the first patch of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, and among the buffed champions there is one that stood out from the rest: Lissandra. The mid lane mage has been off the radar for quite a...
How to play Soraka in TFT Set 8
Soraka is one of the few returning units to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack!, becoming a primary carry for your board. No longer a two-cost unit, Soraka is now a tier-four champion with new traits and a powerful spell that will nuke the enemies in her sight. The great...
New VALORANT map Lotus release date and time
It’s the best time of the year for map explorers and angle finders in VALORANT, with Riot officially unveiling its latest map in Lotus. The setting for Lotus is India and it features a ton of gorgeous Indian architecture, carved out of ancient rock. Gameplay feature-wise, the map is...
This failed Kayn invade is peak League of Legends experience
Invades are high-risk, high-reward plays in League of Legends, which unfortunately go wrong more often than the players would like. One player experienced an invade that was the literal definition of a horrible play, and possibly of a typical League game. A League’s subreddit user named NeverSeenAMoose posted a short...
