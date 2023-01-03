Read full article on original website
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
Bomb cyclone breaks California’s exceptional drought
No part of California is under exceptional drought following major storms that hit the state this week. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 100% of the state is still under either a drought or experiencing exceptionally dry conditions. Central portions of the state are still under an extreme drought. 71% of the state’s geography is under at least a severe drought.
Authorities hope California evacuees can return home this week after severe weather
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department in California's Central Coast were working feverishly to help residents recover as a major storm his the West Coast. While no major incidents were reported, there were evacuations. The department's Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said while local agencies were the ones that received many...
Gov. DeSantis activates National Guard to help migrant crisis in Florida Keys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor DeSantis signed an executive order Friday to activate the Florida National Guard and support local governments responding to the migrant landing in the Florida Keys. DeSantis said the executive order would provide resources and direct state agencies to the Florida Keys to help support the...
