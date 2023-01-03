Read full article on original website
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
STUDY: Boise Housing Market Dropped Significantly
Idaho and specifically Boise spent a lot of time at the top of real estate lists around the country. It seemed like everyone and their brother and their sister and their in-laws were moving to the Treasure Valley in 2020 and 2021 and even into much of 2022. There has been a noticeable slowdown in the housing market in the Boise area and this updated survey is proof of that.
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home
Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?
Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
Fruitland bakery with 67-year history expanding into northern Idaho
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Owner and founder of the Gem State's famous Rodriguez Bakery was the late Francisco Rodriguez. "He was amazing. He was the hardest working man I knew," said Becky Rodriguez, current owner. Francisco was also known as Don Pancho. He opened his first location 67 years ago.
Idaho Mom Controversy: Who Was Right? Meridian PD or Sarah Brady?
The fallout continues over the decision by Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador to dismiss the trespassing charges against Sarah Brady. Mrs. Brady is the Meridian Mom who gained international attention for being arrested at Kleiner Park during the pandemic. You can read about the complete history of the case here....
If This Is Who You Voted For, Living In Boise Isn’t For You
Who you vote for can be a deeply personal subject. We get it. We all vote too. And everyone knows there's no better way to make someone loathe you faster than to assault them with all kinds of voting jargon, why you should vote for so-and-so, and any other kind of vitriole then can fling your way.
Post Register
Rep. Gannon: 4% pay raise proposed for most Idaho workers does not cover inflation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. John Gannon released a report today saying the Department of Human Resources suggested 4% salary increase for Idaho would not cover inflation. According to Gannon, a 4% salary increase for most State of Idaho workers and an approximate 10% increase for law enforcement related workers was advocated yesterday at the Change in Employee Compensation Committee meeting at the Statehouse.
10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho
10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Why Boise Continues To Drop Out of Top 10 Best Places to Live
Idaho has had an incredible run of great publicity for several years. We all became accustomed to the state or Boise being at the top of just about any good list. Even a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic could not deflate the good news coming out of Boise, Idaho. 10 Reasons NOT To...
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology
For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
Made in Idaho: Mesquite Creek Outfitters
Mesquite Creek Outfitters Idaho has opened its doors, combining both shopping and sipping under the same roof.
The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something
Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho AG Labrador to dismiss trespassing charge of supporter from 2020 ‘park mom’ arrest
MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador on Thursday announced that his office filed a motion to dismiss charges against a Meridian woman who was charged with trespassing in early 2020 after using a public playground that was closed because of COVID-19 concerns. The filing is...
csengineermag.com
WSP USA Adds Employees and Expands Service Offerings in Boise
WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, is growing in the Boise area with additional staff and diversified services for clients. With recent acquisitions of environmental firms Golder and the Environment & Infrastructure business of John Wood Group plc, WSP is supporting clients and addressing their complex infrastructure programs with services from multiple business lines. In addition to transportation and mobility, WSP offers expertise in water resources, climate resiliency and sustainability, power and energy, environment, buildings and advisory services.
Crash in Northern Nevada Claims Caldwell Man
WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Caldwell man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover at the end of December in Northern Nevada. According to the Nevada State Police, officers responded Dec. 29, to a crash on U.S. Highway 95, about 50 miles north of Winnemucca, for a Chevrolet pickup that went off a curve and overturned ejecting the Caldwell man. The driver of the pickup and three children were taken to an area hospital. Nevada State Police said the driver had been going to fast for the weather conditions and lost control on the curve. The crash remains under investigation.
Remarkable Movies Filmed In Idaho No Cares To Watch
I had no idea that these films were filmed in Idaho. I was reading an article that came out from Reader's Digest "The 20 Best Western Movies That Are Anything But Dusty" and that sparked the question, I wonder if any westerns were filmed in Idaho? After looking I discovered there were a ton of movies filmed in Idaho and some really good ones.
