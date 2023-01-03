Meet The Apprentice's 2023 candidate Gregory Ebbs: Antiques entrepreneur is a keen hiker

With the 2023 cast of The Apprentice set to take to the boardroom , most viewers will expect candidates to already boast huge social media followings.

And while many of them litter their profile with snaps showcasing their lavish lifestyles, beach selfies and budding businesses, one contestant breaks the mold.

Shropshire based self-confessed 'military history buff' Gregory Ebbs has only 132 Instagram followers - a vast difference from opponents Rochelle Anthony's 23.6k and Reece Donnelly's 9,603.

As well as his antiques business, Gregory is a local councilor, a keen hiker and has a YouTube channel where he shares his vintage finds.

The eccentric entrepreneur says his USP is 'my ability to think outside the box and try out new and different things' and confesses to being 'slightly more unusual than most'.

Ahead of the series, which starts on Thursday, he said: 'I would say, a willingness to try different things and not being afraid to be slightly different is one of my biggest strengths.

Speaking on his business idea, Gregory said: 'I think the chances of making this business super successful is greater than anybody else’s, because it’s such a fantastic principle.'

Among his Instagram photos include the budding entrepreneur's visit to Alderford Lake for Bonfire night and a time when he volunteered for a local fair.

Gregory is one of 18 candidates all hoping to win the £250,000 cash injection and invaluable advice from business magnate Lord Alan Sugar.

With the show just around the corner and the full line-up having been released just in time, the antiques dealer will see his following increase as viewers tune in for the 17th series.

Series 17 will see a whopping 18 candidates - the most since series 13 - vie for Lord Sugar's £250,000 business investment, with the competition as tough as ever as they're thrown into the deep end from day one.

The upcoming BBC series will see the candidates flown to Antigua where they are tasked with creating and selling excursions to tourists.

While those not lucky enough to be whisked off to the sunny location in the first task will face their own tough challenges back home.

Other challenges awaiting the candidates this series include creating their own cartoon, making and selling street food, hosting immersive events and delving into the world of male beauty.

With more challengers facing them, the stakes for series 17 are higher than ever as the wannabe businessmen and businesswomen battle it out in the boardroom while hoping to avoid the dreaded black cab.

This year's group features nine men and nine women who will all do their best to impress Lord Sugar and his advisors, Baroness Karren Brady, Tim Campbell and Claude Littner.