ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

FDA says it will greenlight pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pill

By Anne Flaherty
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhWo7_0k2ReyxT00

The abortion pill mifepristone is safe enough that retail pharmacies can begin dispensing it so long as a certified health care provider prescribes the drug and if that pharmacy meets certain requirements, according to new rules published Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

If pharmacies jump on board, the FDA action could dramatically expand access to the drug in states where it's already legal. Doctors, for example, might be more willing to get certified to prescribe the drug because they would no longer have to stock it themselves and could write a prescription much as they would any other medication.

The new rule also opens the door for a fresh round of legal challenges. Abortion rights supporters were expected to use the latest regulatory update to make the case that under the law, only the FDA -- not state governments -- can decide which medication is safe enough to be sold in pharmacies.

MORE: Plan B gets new label by FDA to clarify it doesn't cause abortion

"At a time when people across the country are struggling to obtain abortion care services this modification is critically important to expanding access to medication abortion services and will provide healthcare providers with an additional method for providing their patients with a safe and effective option for ending early pregnancy," wrote Danco Laboratories, which produces the drug under the brand name Mifeprex, in a statement.

Evan Masingill, CEO of GenBioPro, which manufactures the generic version of the abortion pill, called the FDA action "a step in the right direction" to increase access and one that would "minimize the burden" on the health care system. But he noted the impact would be uneven.

"Despite the FDA's expert judgment, some states have restricted access to medical abortion care, so unfortunately today's announcement will not provide equal access to all people," Masingill said. "GenBioPro looks forward to working with prescribers and pharmacies to increase access to medical abortion care for all people."

Mifepristone and its brand name Mifeprex are approved by the FDA to end a pregnancy up to 10 weeks. The single tablet works by blocking the hormone progesterone and is typically paired with a second drug, misoprostol, which causes cramping to empty the uterus. Only mifepristone though is subject to a special regulatory framework used by the FDA to minimize the risks of certain drugs.

MORE: Major US abortion pill producer says it has ample supply if demand soars

An estimated half of abortions now rely on the medication, while the rest are surgical.

The FDA did not issue a formal statement Tuesday but did update information about the drug online .

Since 2021, the FDA has said mifepristone is safe enough for certified providers to prescribe via telehealth and mail the drug directly to the patient. The FDA, though, didn't have a plan to green light retail pharmacies to provide the drug until this week, resulting in distribution restricted mostly to abortion clinics who could keep the drug in stock.

Kirsten Moore, director of the Expanding Medication Abortion Access (EMAA) Project, said it's not clear how quickly Americans might see an impact or how sweeping those changes might be. Pharmacies would have to raise their hand to become certified to fill prescriptions for the drug, and even then some pharmacists might refuse to dispense the pill personally because of religious objections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUYqM_0k2ReyxT00
Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images - PHOTO: FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf speaks at an event celebrating hearing aids being available over the counter at a Walgreens, Oct. 19, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Still, she said, the FDA action signals an intention by the federal government to treat the drug more like other medications.

"This is a product that's been very niche for a long time," Moore said. "But this is definitely a step in the direction of mainstreaming this drug."

MORE: Plan B gets new label by FDA to clarify it doesn't cause abortion

Opponents of abortion rights said a top priority this year is challenging the FDA's approval of the drug in court and trying to convince the government to crack down on unregulated sites selling the pill online. In one closely watched case in a federal court in Texas, the Alliance for Defending Freedom argued the FDA overstepped its authority in greenlighting the drug more than two decades ago.

Supporters of abortion rights counter that the FDA's power to decide which drugs can be sold to consumers is rooted in federal law and that states don't have the power to block it.

In an interview last month prior to the FDA's announcement, Kristan Hawkins, president of the anti-abortion rights group Students for Life, said she believed there's enough political support in some conservative states to crack down on illegal sales of mifepristone.

But she acknowledged that widespread availability of mifepristone has made the job harder for the anti-abortion rights movement even after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"I think when it comes to chemical abortion, we have an uphill battle," she said.

Comments / 360

Oregon Mike
1d ago

Great the rabid right wingers are not going to be happy but they are welcome to not use them if they have a issue with a pill induced miscarriage.

Reply(42)
52
Go Badgers
1d ago

So, let me get this straight… the emphasis is on abortion drugs but nothing on the insulin shortage?? Priorities a little backwards??

Reply(9)
37
stella
1d ago

No politicians should be involved here! You cannot do your own job. Stay out of it!! It’s a personal choice and no one business! I am older keep it safe and legal

Reply
6
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Walgreens and CVS Limiting Pain Medications For Customers

Both prescription and over-the-counter pain meds are in short supply, say executives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com.
NBC News

A new weight loss drug could become the best-selling drug of all time. Who can afford it?

An Eli Lilly drug if approved for weight loss could become the best-selling drug of all time, but concerns are mounting about who will actually be able to afford it. Experts are confident that the drug, called tirzepatide, will be granted approval by the Food and Drug Administration sometime next year. If that’s the case, it would join two other popular — and expensive — recently approved weight loss drugs on the market, Wegovy and Saxenda, both from the drugmaker Novo Nordisk.
KLFY News 10

FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling four lots of its blood pressure medication, Quinapril Tablets, because of an impurity known as Nitrosamines being found in recent testing of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA stated that no illness related to the medication has yet been reported and that the marketing […]
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
scitechdaily.com

New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis

The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
KOIN 6 News

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
Harvard Health

Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?

Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial

Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
Fatherly

THC Drinks Will Soon Be Everywhere. Here Are 8 To Know About.

As cannabis becomes more mainstream, the ways in which it can be consumed will only become more varied. One of the latest trends is THC-infused beverages. They’re being touted as a new and casual way to consume that offer precise dosing in a form that is more socially adaptable than smoking, and more predictable than that batch of brownies your buddy whipped up. The drinks are also a natural progression of cannabis products in the culinary and mixology space, and the growing popularity of non-alcoholic alternatives. THC drinks come in many forms, including seltzers, ciders, wines, aperitifs, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails – so if you enjoy THC, they might be worth a try.
COLORADO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

967K+
Followers
202K+
Post
564M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy