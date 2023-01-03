ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavs drug-tested on heels of Donovan Mitchell's 71-point night

By Jamal Collier
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbARe_0k2RewC100

A day after a historic 71-point game from All-Star Donovan Mitchell , the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing drugs Tuesday afternoon, the team confirmed to ESPN.

Players are typically subject to four random tests for PEDs during the season and two during the offseason, according to the collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association.

In a 145-134 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Mitchell scored the most points by an NBA player since Kobe Bryant's 81-point game against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006.

"Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning," Mitchell wrote on Twitter to his teammate, Robin Lopez , along with three crying-laughing emojis.

During his historic outburst, Mitchell went 22-of-34 from the field, made 7 of 15 3-pointers and scored 13 points in overtime to help the Cavs come back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Bulls.

However, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report released Tuesday afternoon stated Mitchell should have been called for a lane violation on a missed free throw with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation. Mitchell grabbed his own offensive rebound after missing the free throw and scored the game-tying layup to force overtime.

"It made it hard for Patrick [Williams] to block him out because [Mitchell] was certainly across the free throw line before the ball hit the rim," Bulls coach Billy Donovan told reporters following the game Monday night in Cleveland.

Mitchell also added 11 assists, by far the most by a player in a 70-point game in NBA history. In total, Mitchell scored or assisted 99 points for the Cavs, the most by any player since Wilt Chamberlain's NBA-record 100-point game.

Comments / 81

Mary Mathis
3d ago

what about all the calls that were overlooked on other teams against the Cavs, never heard them drug test players because of an awesome game, did they ever test Steph, Kyrie or even LeBron, just plain crazy, Mitchel just had a good night, celebrate him or leave him alone

Reply(7)
40
❤️Ayiti Sak Pas`e❤️
3d ago

They need to drug test the white house and all these owners I'm sure they all have a secret addiction up their sleeves. pure disrespectful to this man. they need to put some RESPECT on Mitchell's name

Reply(4)
26
Danielle Brown
2d ago

wow so one great night and he's on drugs ....and not just him but the entire team....smdh anyway happy for him ..hope he continues to celebrate that moment

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment

Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
Distractify

NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
CBS Sports

Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss

Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James needs 484 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring record (38,387 points). James broke the record for most total points — regular season and playoffs — in February. At his career pace of 27.2 points per game, James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming Special Forces Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life'

The former Los Angeles Lakers star recalls being set on fire and writing a "death letter" to his family for the FOX series NBA champion Dwight Howard says his experience filming FOX's Special Forces was unlike any other. Howard, 37, said filming the "super intense" series — which forced him and 15 other household names to test their mental and physical strength with a Special Forces team — taught him more about himself than he ever imagined. "It was the greatest experience of my life," he tells PEOPLE....
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

ESPN

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy