Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55

Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63

Note: This article contains references to sexual abuse. Terry Hall, the lead singer of the legendary ska band the Specials and former member of Fun Boy Three and the Colourfield, has died, his bandmates in the Specials have confirmed. They broke the news on social media, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother, and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.” Hall was 63 years old.
Blink-182 New Album 2023 'The Best One Yet', Tom DeLonge Says

Fans are screaming at the sight of the upcoming Blink-182 new album!. Last December, Tom DeLonge, who recently returned to the band after taking a break for a few years, hinted at the upcoming release of the new Blink-182 album. Although he has hinted only just a few things, DeLonge,...
Alan Rankine Cause of Death Mysterious: The Associates' Co-Founder Dead at 64

Alan Rankine, the co-founder of one of Scottland's beloved indie bands, The Associates, was found dead at his home just after the holiday and New Year festivities. He was 64. The musician's sons, Callum and Hamish Rankine shared the devastating news through social media: "It's with great sadness that my brother, Hamish, and I announce the passing of our father, Alan Rankine.

