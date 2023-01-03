ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ellie Goulding Denies Cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan: 'False! But Also Slay!'

Before Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran married their respective partners, the two were linked to having a romantic relationship, but things quickly turned sour when Sheeran alleged that Goulding cheated on him. However, Goulding has finally come forward to finally address the rumors once and for all, when a fan...
Taylor Swift and the Kardashians 2023: Kourtney, Khloe Won't Let Kim Forget Feud

What's with Taylor Swift and the Kardashians? Their lives keep intertwining even if Kim and Taylor are now being silent about their alleged feud, which all started with Kanye West, of course. Recently, Khloé Kardashian's photo editors appear to have gone so far with airbrushing that her fans mistook her...
'Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release Date: Here's What We Know So Far

January 2023 arrived good for Swifties worldwide as news that Swift's next re-recorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," is coming sooner than expected!. According to The Sun, Swift is utilizing the momentum that "Midnights" started last October 2022, as she will be releasing her next album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."
Coachella 2023 Lineup Headliners: Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean [REPORT]

As the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival comes close, fans are already excited to know who the performers and headliners will be. Very recently, Hits Daily Double announced that three huge artists had been reported to headline Coachella 2023. Grammy-winning artist and one of the world's biggest artists right...
Blink-182 New Album 2023 'The Best One Yet', Tom DeLonge Says

Fans are screaming at the sight of the upcoming Blink-182 new album!. Last December, Tom DeLonge, who recently returned to the band after taking a break for a few years, hinted at the upcoming release of the new Blink-182 album. Although he has hinted only just a few things, DeLonge,...
Billie Eilish On Body Image Struggles: 'Why do You Think I've Been Dressing The Way I Have?'

Billie Eilish spoke candidly about her struggles with her body image, which has been caused by a hip injury that hurt her chances of pursuing a dancing career. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter was unveiled to be Vogue's video cover star this month, where she explained how she is now on her way toward fully accepting her body.
Quavo New Music 2023: Rapper Drops 'Without You' Months after Takeoff's Death

In November 2022, a gunman shot and killed Migos rapper Takeoff, which devastated the hip-hop community, its fans, and his uncle and long-time collaborator, Quavo. Quavo publicly grieved the death of Takeoff, but behind the scenes, he turned his pain into music. Two months after the tragic and sudden death,...
Grimes New Album Delay: Music Not Singer’s Number 1 Priority These Days?

It's been almost three years since Grimes released her previous album "Miss Anthropocene" and it appears that new music isn't coming anytime soon as she revealed something about her career these days. Taking to her official Twitter account, the musician said her upcoming record "BOOK 1" is delayed because of...
Kelly Osbourne Upset After Mom Sharon Announced Birth News? Singer Shares Cryptic Post

Kelly Osbourne shared a cryptic post after giving birth to her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Kelly expressed her dismay online after news about welcoming her child with Wilson emerged. She posted a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying she was not ready to share the special event with the public.
Snubbed Artists on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All-Time

Rolling Stone made the arrival of 2023 a little feistier after publishing the now-controversial "200 Greatest Singers of All-Time" list. The list infamously ranked singers based on a specialized "elaborate voting process" developed by the music publication. According to them, the new list was compiled by the magazine's staff - encompassing "100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation."

