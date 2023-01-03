Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Coachella 2023 Lineup Prediction: Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Frank Ocean, and More to Perform?
The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is fast approaching and many fans can't wait to find out who would be performing at one of the biggest music events this year; check out below the predicted headliners that are most likely to play a set. According to Billboard, the world-renowned...
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
musictimes.com
Ellie Goulding Denies Cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan: 'False! But Also Slay!'
Before Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran married their respective partners, the two were linked to having a romantic relationship, but things quickly turned sour when Sheeran alleged that Goulding cheated on him. However, Goulding has finally come forward to finally address the rumors once and for all, when a fan...
musictimes.com
Shakira Staying In Spain: Heartbreaking Reason Why Queen of Latin Music Isn't Moving To Miami YET Revealed
Despite rumors that she was moving to Miami when her romance with Gerard Pique ended, Shakira will remain in Spain for a further five months. Due to the failing health of her 91-year-old father, William Mebarak, the 45-year-old Queen of Latin Music has postponed the major relocation with her two children.
musictimes.com
Kara Jane Spencer Dead: Singer Who Inspired Dolly Parton, Finished Album While Bed-Bound Tragically Died
A critically ill singer who recorded a hit debut album two years ago in response to an online appeal has passed away. Before she died, she was also able to inspire and even meet Dolly Parton. RIP Kara Jane Spencer. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, was unable to walk...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift and the Kardashians 2023: Kourtney, Khloe Won't Let Kim Forget Feud
What's with Taylor Swift and the Kardashians? Their lives keep intertwining even if Kim and Taylor are now being silent about their alleged feud, which all started with Kanye West, of course. Recently, Khloé Kardashian's photo editors appear to have gone so far with airbrushing that her fans mistook her...
musictimes.com
Chris Ledesma Dead at 64: 'The Simpsons' Music Editor's Cause of Death Mysterious
Chris Ledesma, a legendary music editor who famously worked on "The Simpsons," has died. He was 64. A spokesperson for "The Simpsons" confirmed the death news to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that the beloved music editor died on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles. Further details about his passing and funeral...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Cat The Most Expensive Pet In The World? Here's How Much 'Olivia Benson' Costs
Taylor Swift's cat might be one of the richest animals in the world because of her pet owner. Olivia Benson, Swift's Scottish Fold companion, has ranked on The Ultimate Pet Rich List. According to the website, Benson is considered the third richest pet in the world. "With a whopping $97...
musictimes.com
Jenna Ortega Next Kanye West? Negative Comparison Emerges as The Rapper Remains Missing
An article comparing Jenna Ortega and Kanye West on the basis of their alleged shared "antisemitic hatred" has sparked a heated discussion on social media. West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has been at the center of a storm of controversy in recent months due to his antisemitic remarks.
musictimes.com
'Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release Date: Here's What We Know So Far
January 2023 arrived good for Swifties worldwide as news that Swift's next re-recorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," is coming sooner than expected!. According to The Sun, Swift is utilizing the momentum that "Midnights" started last October 2022, as she will be releasing her next album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."
musictimes.com
Coachella 2023 Lineup Headliners: Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean [REPORT]
As the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival comes close, fans are already excited to know who the performers and headliners will be. Very recently, Hits Daily Double announced that three huge artists had been reported to headline Coachella 2023. Grammy-winning artist and one of the world's biggest artists right...
musictimes.com
Blink-182 New Album 2023 'The Best One Yet', Tom DeLonge Says
Fans are screaming at the sight of the upcoming Blink-182 new album!. Last December, Tom DeLonge, who recently returned to the band after taking a break for a few years, hinted at the upcoming release of the new Blink-182 album. Although he has hinted only just a few things, DeLonge,...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Memorial Details: Bigger Celebration of Life Scheduled After Private Funeral
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family bid an emotional goodbye to the dancer weeks after his tragic death. People reported on Wednesday that tWitch was laid to rest in the afternoon in Los Angeles. A news outlet received a tip from unnamed sources, who revealed that the funeral was "small and intimate" with only close family members in attendance.
musictimes.com
Billie Eilish On Body Image Struggles: 'Why do You Think I've Been Dressing The Way I Have?'
Billie Eilish spoke candidly about her struggles with her body image, which has been caused by a hip injury that hurt her chances of pursuing a dancing career. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter was unveiled to be Vogue's video cover star this month, where she explained how she is now on her way toward fully accepting her body.
musictimes.com
Quavo New Music 2023: Rapper Drops 'Without You' Months after Takeoff's Death
In November 2022, a gunman shot and killed Migos rapper Takeoff, which devastated the hip-hop community, its fans, and his uncle and long-time collaborator, Quavo. Quavo publicly grieved the death of Takeoff, but behind the scenes, he turned his pain into music. Two months after the tragic and sudden death,...
musictimes.com
Grimes New Album Delay: Music Not Singer’s Number 1 Priority These Days?
It's been almost three years since Grimes released her previous album "Miss Anthropocene" and it appears that new music isn't coming anytime soon as she revealed something about her career these days. Taking to her official Twitter account, the musician said her upcoming record "BOOK 1" is delayed because of...
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton New Song: Country Legend Collabs With Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and More!
Heads up, throwback music fans! Dolly Parton is collaborating with some of the biggest artists of the 80s decade and it would be featured in an upcoming film. According to iHeart, the country legend is teaming up with Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle, and Blondie's Debbie Harry.
musictimes.com
Kelly Osbourne Upset After Mom Sharon Announced Birth News? Singer Shares Cryptic Post
Kelly Osbourne shared a cryptic post after giving birth to her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Kelly expressed her dismay online after news about welcoming her child with Wilson emerged. She posted a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying she was not ready to share the special event with the public.
musictimes.com
Snubbed Artists on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All-Time
Rolling Stone made the arrival of 2023 a little feistier after publishing the now-controversial "200 Greatest Singers of All-Time" list. The list infamously ranked singers based on a specialized "elaborate voting process" developed by the music publication. According to them, the new list was compiled by the magazine's staff - encompassing "100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation."
