Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Royal expert says 'something does not add up' about Prince Harry claims about William
Sunrise royal editor Robert Jobson said there is 'one bit that doesn't add up' in Harry's retelling of an alleged altercation with his brother William in which he was grabbed by the collar and thrown to the ground.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
musictimes.com
Chris Ledesma Dead at 64: 'The Simpsons' Music Editor's Cause of Death Mysterious
Chris Ledesma, a legendary music editor who famously worked on "The Simpsons," has died. He was 64. A spokesperson for "The Simpsons" confirmed the death news to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that the beloved music editor died on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles. Further details about his passing and funeral...
musictimes.com
Kara Jane Spencer Dead: Singer Who Inspired Dolly Parton, Finished Album While Bed-Bound Tragically Died
A critically ill singer who recorded a hit debut album two years ago in response to an online appeal has passed away. Before she died, she was also able to inspire and even meet Dolly Parton. RIP Kara Jane Spencer. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, was unable to walk...
musictimes.com
Jenna Ortega Next Kanye West? Negative Comparison Emerges as The Rapper Remains Missing
An article comparing Jenna Ortega and Kanye West on the basis of their alleged shared "antisemitic hatred" has sparked a heated discussion on social media. West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has been at the center of a storm of controversy in recent months due to his antisemitic remarks.
musictimes.com
What Was Jannis Noya Makrigiannis' Cause of Death? Choir of Young Believers Founder Dead at 39
Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, the frontman and founder of Choir of Young Believers, died at the age of 39, the band's label confirmed. Choir of Young Believers' handler Ghostly International shared a press release confirming Makrigiannis' death. It revealed that the musician passed away before New Year's eve. "We heard Choir...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift and the Kardashians 2023: Kourtney, Khloe Won't Let Kim Forget Feud
What's with Taylor Swift and the Kardashians? Their lives keep intertwining even if Kim and Taylor are now being silent about their alleged feud, which all started with Kanye West, of course. Recently, Khloé Kardashian's photo editors appear to have gone so far with airbrushing that her fans mistook her...
musictimes.com
Celine Dion's Snub on Greatest Singers List Leads Fans To Protect at Magazine's HQ: 'Stoned!'
Fans showed "The Power of Celine" as they protested following Celine Dion's snub on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Multiple news outlets documented the supporters' rage as they slammed the magazine for not including the singer on the list. Variety said members of the fan club called The Redheads on Facebook traveled from Montreal to New York City to gather outside Rolling Stone's office.
musictimes.com
Billie Eilish On Body Image Struggles: 'Why do You Think I've Been Dressing The Way I Have?'
Billie Eilish spoke candidly about her struggles with her body image, which has been caused by a hip injury that hurt her chances of pursuing a dancing career. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter was unveiled to be Vogue's video cover star this month, where she explained how she is now on her way toward fully accepting her body.
musictimes.com
Kelly Osbourne Upset After Mom Sharon Announced Birth News? Singer Shares Cryptic Post
Kelly Osbourne shared a cryptic post after giving birth to her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Kelly expressed her dismay online after news about welcoming her child with Wilson emerged. She posted a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying she was not ready to share the special event with the public.
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus Unveils 'Very Personal' New Album 'Endless Summer Vacation' Days after Comeback Teasers
It's been two years since Miley Cyrus got divorced from her ex-husband actor, Liam Hemsworth, and after years of a rocky back-and-forth relationship, it seems like she's finally moving on. The singer-slash-actress took to social media to share teasers in preparation for the next era she is about to embark...
musictimes.com
Quentin Miller Still Not Paid 'Properly' Despite Doing THIS To Drake
When people hear the name Quentin Miller, "ghostwriter" might be the next thing that comes after, as he was largely associated with the "under-the-table" job with some big musicians like Drake. In the past, speculations have risen, accusing Miller of being Drizzy's ghostwriter. Numerous times, he denied it. But now,...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Memorial Details: Bigger Celebration of Life Scheduled After Private Funeral
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family bid an emotional goodbye to the dancer weeks after his tragic death. People reported on Wednesday that tWitch was laid to rest in the afternoon in Los Angeles. A news outlet received a tip from unnamed sources, who revealed that the funeral was "small and intimate" with only close family members in attendance.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Cat The Most Expensive Pet In The World? Here's How Much 'Olivia Benson' Costs
Taylor Swift's cat might be one of the richest animals in the world because of her pet owner. Olivia Benson, Swift's Scottish Fold companion, has ranked on The Ultimate Pet Rich List. According to the website, Benson is considered the third richest pet in the world. "With a whopping $97...
musictimes.com
Jessie J Pregnant: Miracle Happened Almost 2 Years After Miscarriage, Health Woes
Jessie J has a very important announcement to share with fans as she took to social media to reveal that she's finally expecting her first baby almost two years after her tragic miscarriage and health woes. Taking to her official Instagram account, the "Thunder" songstress shared an emotional video that...
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton New Song: Country Legend Collabs With Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and More!
Heads up, throwback music fans! Dolly Parton is collaborating with some of the biggest artists of the 80s decade and it would be featured in an upcoming film. According to iHeart, the country legend is teaming up with Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle, and Blondie's Debbie Harry.
Comments / 0