ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
RadarOnline

Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto

Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift and the Kardashians 2023: Kourtney, Khloe Won't Let Kim Forget Feud

What's with Taylor Swift and the Kardashians? Their lives keep intertwining even if Kim and Taylor are now being silent about their alleged feud, which all started with Kanye West, of course. Recently, Khloé Kardashian's photo editors appear to have gone so far with airbrushing that her fans mistook her...
musictimes.com

Celine Dion's Snub on Greatest Singers List Leads Fans To Protect at Magazine's HQ: 'Stoned!'

Fans showed "The Power of Celine" as they protested following Celine Dion's snub on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Multiple news outlets documented the supporters' rage as they slammed the magazine for not including the singer on the list. Variety said members of the fan club called The Redheads on Facebook traveled from Montreal to New York City to gather outside Rolling Stone's office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Billie Eilish On Body Image Struggles: 'Why do You Think I've Been Dressing The Way I Have?'

Billie Eilish spoke candidly about her struggles with her body image, which has been caused by a hip injury that hurt her chances of pursuing a dancing career. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter was unveiled to be Vogue's video cover star this month, where she explained how she is now on her way toward fully accepting her body.
musictimes.com

Kelly Osbourne Upset After Mom Sharon Announced Birth News? Singer Shares Cryptic Post

Kelly Osbourne shared a cryptic post after giving birth to her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Kelly expressed her dismay online after news about welcoming her child with Wilson emerged. She posted a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying she was not ready to share the special event with the public.
musictimes.com

Quentin Miller Still Not Paid 'Properly' Despite Doing THIS To Drake

When people hear the name Quentin Miller, "ghostwriter" might be the next thing that comes after, as he was largely associated with the "under-the-table" job with some big musicians like Drake. In the past, speculations have risen, accusing Miller of being Drizzy's ghostwriter. Numerous times, he denied it. But now,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy