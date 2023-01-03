WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: New information about what’s wrong, what’ll be done to fix it, and improvements to bicycle detour

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: No estimate yet for reopening; free-transit announcement expected Friday
Tomorrow marks two weeks since the West Seattle low-bridge breakdown left it out of service to street and path traffic. Here’s the latest:. That’s SDOT director Greg Spotts visiting the low bridge today for a firsthand look at the repair work. (He chronicled his visit in this Twitter thread.) No new estimates of how long the bridge will be closed, though. We asked today if there’s a date yet for removing the leaky cylinder, which SDOT says has to be done before they can estimate a timeline for repairs; spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied, “We’re continuing our preparations, such as securing all the necessary equipment, and haven’t scheduled the exact day and time yet.” (Back on Tuesday, he said they hoped to remove it within a week.) We also asked how long until they announced details of the plan to offer free Water Taxi and bus rides; Bergerson said, “We are currently working with King County Metro to finalize everything in order to offer free transit. We hope to be able to make an announcement tomorrow.” SDOT reps told West Seattle Bike Connections on Tuesday that the free rides – funded by city dollars – would be available to everyone, not just bike riders, whose only alternative to the low bridge is a lengthy detour about which riders have raised safety concerns.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday notes
This is the 15th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic. Here’s our latest update. –Seattle Public Utilities has a lane closed in the 1400 block of Alki SW for the pump-station project. WEATHER & WATER. More rain expected today, breezy, high in the low 50s....
westseattleblog.com
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Here’s how app-based free Water Taxi/bus rides will work
As promised, SDOT has gone public before week’s end with details of how you can ride the West Seattle Water Taxi and/or Metro buses fare-free for the duration of the low-bridge closure. As SDOT reps told West Seattle Bike Connections on Tuesday, the plan uses the Transit GO app, so if you’re interested, you have to download that if you don’t have it already. Here’s what happens from there, as explained by SDOT:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Your Thursday info
This is the 14th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic. Here’s the latest update on repair needs and plans; the temporary bike lanes along a detour route for riders are supposed to be completed today. ROAD WORK. -Watch for the aforementioned bike lanes being coned...
westseattleblog.com
Post-holiday recycling – trees and lights
On this first post-holiday weekend, you might be taking down the tree, lights, etc. So here’s one more reminder about recycling:. TREES: If you have curbside pickup, you can put yours out in 4-foot-max sections, through month’s end. Or, take your tree – up to three per vehicle – to the not-far South Transfer Station. (Here’s the original announcement.)
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral corner mailbox stolen, again
Look closely at the top half of that photo and you’ll see bolts that formerly held the Admiral Way/Belvidere USPS mailbox. We got a tip this morning that the big blue collection box was missing again, more than 11 years after its previous theft. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirms to WSB that the mailbox was indeed stolen – and says it’s just been recovered this past hour “in the Burien area.” We have followup questions out including when it happened (we recall seeing the box in place just a few days ago) and what you should do if you might have had mail in the box; we’ll add whatever we hear back.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Admiral area – January 7, 2023 12:18 pm
Found female dog with white chest shield and black jacket found 1 block east of Met Market in North Admiral neighborhood. She is very sweet and a little anxious; she’s been running around our neighborhood for at least an hour so we took her in. Please call Katrina at 206.795.0923.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FOOD: First day for Portage Bay Café in The Junction
As announced last week, today is opening day for Portage Bay Café‘s new West Seattle Junction location, the former Agave Cocina spot at 4725 42nd SW. We just went over for photos. Today is a soft-open day, for which they took a limited number of reservations, so they...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft in apartment lobby
The photos and report are from management at City Watch Apartments (4744 41st SW) in The Junction:. They report this happened between 7 and 8 am this morning: “This couple was caught on camera wandering around our lobby this morning and stole 2 boxes of food and a package that was left for a resident near our mailboxes.” The two are believed to be associated with a dark-blue PT Cruiser that has been seen in the neighborhood before. No police report # yet.
westseattleblog.com
From spelling to sports, 6 options for your West Seattle Friday night
The weekend is almost here! Your options for the rest of today/tonight include, (mostly) from our West Seattle Event Calendar:. AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW) DJ...
westseattleblog.com
FERRIES: Third boat back on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth soon? Update expected next week
According to Washington State Ferries‘ most-recent Service Restoration Plan update, “Early in 2023, WSF will begin trialing full, three-boat service on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route.” How early? The plan is on the agenda for WSF’s winter community meetings, which will be held online next week, as explained in the announcement:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store-robbery suspect arrested; JTF burglary reported
Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch this evening:. ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED: Seattle Police just announced an arrest in the early-morning holdup at the 35th/Barton 7-11 on December 4th. They say the 22-year-old man was identified through evidence gathered by detectives and arrested Thursday in Auburn. He is in the King County Jail, bail set at $750,000. No word on other suspects’ status in the case; when the robbery happened, police said three people were involved, and that they also were likely suspects in a holdup a short time later in Burien.
westseattleblog.com
SAFETY: Schools send alert to families after student reports being followed
Thanks to the Denny International Middle School parent who shared an alert sent today to families from Denny and adjacent Chief Sealth International High School:. A Denny student reported a suspicious vehicle following them as they walked to school this morning. The vehicle drove away when the student took out their cell phone. The student reported the incident when they arrived at school. Denny staff immediately contacted the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Seattle Public Schools (SPS) Safety and Security team.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: From driveway to storefront
Back a few years, when events were few and far between, Herbert Shepard set up rock and mineral shows under a tent in his Pigeon Point driveway. Now he has a storefront, explaining, “After a long search we have found a location to open a retail and wholesale rock facility. It’s 1500 square feet, which is awesome and infinitely better than our one-car garage.” The World’s Fossils and Minerals is a short hop across the bridge in SODO, at 2700 4th Ave. South [map]. The proprietor adds, “Free 1-hour street parking. Entrance is up the stairs just west of the red and white Mallet Design Build sign. Open Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 am-4 pm, except Thursdays noon-6.”
westseattleblog.com
SPORTS: High-school basketball scores
Now that we’re past winter break, we’re in the heart of high-school basketball season. Varsity teams from both local schools had games last night. Both West Seattle High School teams played Seattle Prep at home – according to the Metro League scoreboards, the girls won 48-31, boys won 48-44. Chief Sealth International High School played at Nathan Hale – girls won 41-21, boys lost 46-37.
Comments / 0