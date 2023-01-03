Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Related
Dodgers: One Time LA Catcher Signs with Minnesota
Former Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters signed a minor-league deal to provide minor-league depth for the Minnesota Twins.
Report: Nelson Cruz has received offers for 2023 season
Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz had a down year with the Nationals in 2022 and turned 42 over the summer, but the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be considering retirement. Cruz said in a radio appearance on "Grandes en los Deportes" in his native Dominican Republic that he’s already received...
Yardbarker
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Surprising update on DJ LeMahieu’s status changes Yankees’ 2023 outlook
So much has happened with the New York Yankees over the last month that we’ve perhaps forgotten about DJ LeMahieu’s injury situation heading into 2023. In fact, the last we wrote about it was Nov. 29! That’s a long time. There’s been a whole lot of nothing...
Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Pitcher to Milwaukee Brewers for Cash
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash in a trade Wednesday, the Brewers announced on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Yankees Analyst Hypes Up A Top Young Prospect
As things currently stand, the New York Yankees will be forced to use Oswaldo Cabrera as a regular player. That’s not a bad thing at all, in case you were wondering: the 2022 rookie hit .247/.312/.429 with six home runs, a 111 wRC+ (100 is considered league-average offensive performance), and 1.5 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in just 44 games.
FOX Sports
Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from...
Phillies Wall of Famer Curt Simmons, 93, Dies in His Ambler Home
Curt Simmons.Photo byPhiladelphia Baseball History at YouTube. PhilliesWall of Famer Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 “Whiz Kids” team, died on December 13 at his Ambler home at age 93, reported www.mlb.com.
MLB Hot Stove: Will Chicago Cubs Extend or Trade Ian Happ?
As the Chicago Cubs put the finishing touches on their off-season, attention will soon shift to what the club plans to do with left fielder Ian Happ, who is entering the final year of his contract before hitting free agency.
Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
athleticbusiness.com
Tampa Bay Rays' Proposed Stadium Could Include Unique Seating Options
The Tampa Bay Rays proposed 30,000-seat stadium would be smaller than most Major League Baseball venues and could include some unique seating options. Owner Stuart Sternberg is aiming for a more "intimate feel" with a stadium that will bring fans closer to the action on the field, but a report from Reinvent Albany suggests that many of the 30,000 proposed seats may not be "seats" in the traditional sense.
MLB
Yanks bring on Minaya as senior advisor to baseball ops
The Yankees added another experienced evaluator to their brain trust on Thursday, announcing the appointment of Omar Minaya as the club’s senior advisor to baseball operations. Minaya’s introduction came one day after the Yankees announced the hiring of Brian Sabean as an executive advisor to senior vice president and...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more
With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
Report: Rookie NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss This Weekend
It's been a grueling season for coach Mike McDaniel and his Miami Dolphins. At one point cruising to an 8-3 record and with the postseason seemingly in sight, the Dolphins have crashed down to earth. The team's riding a five-game skid and must beat the New York Jets in Week 18 to have a chance at a ...
NBC Sports
After Devers extension, could Marlins trade be next for Red Sox?
The Boston Red Sox started the offseason slow, to say the least. But there's still time to finish strong. The Red Sox reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension with star third baseman Rafael Devers on Wednesday night, which was welcome news after the team lost Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi in free agency.
chatsports.com
Keegan Murray wins December Rookie of the Month
Guess who just won December’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month? Oh, just the guy many people thought the Sacramento Kings should pass over with the fourth pick. Not even halfway into his first NBA season, and Keegan Murray has shown he can live up to the hype. Kings...
