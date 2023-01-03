ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman

The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees Analyst Hypes Up A Top Young Prospect

As things currently stand, the New York Yankees will be forced to use Oswaldo Cabrera as a regular player. That’s not a bad thing at all, in case you were wondering: the 2022 rookie hit .247/.312/.429 with six home runs, a 111 wRC+ (100 is considered league-average offensive performance), and 1.5 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in just 44 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal

The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
HOME, PA
athleticbusiness.com

Tampa Bay Rays' Proposed Stadium Could Include Unique Seating Options

The Tampa Bay Rays proposed 30,000-seat stadium would be smaller than most Major League Baseball venues and could include some unique seating options. Owner Stuart Sternberg is aiming for a more "intimate feel" with a stadium that will bring fans closer to the action on the field, but a report from Reinvent Albany suggests that many of the 30,000 proposed seats may not be "seats" in the traditional sense.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Yanks bring on Minaya as senior advisor to baseball ops

The Yankees added another experienced evaluator to their brain trust on Thursday, announcing the appointment of Omar Minaya as the club’s senior advisor to baseball operations. Minaya’s introduction came one day after the Yankees announced the hiring of Brian Sabean as an executive advisor to senior vice president and...
batterypower.com

Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more

With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
NBC Sports

After Devers extension, could Marlins trade be next for Red Sox?

The Boston Red Sox started the offseason slow, to say the least. But there's still time to finish strong. The Red Sox reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension with star third baseman Rafael Devers on Wednesday night, which was welcome news after the team lost Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi in free agency.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Keegan Murray wins December Rookie of the Month

Guess who just won December’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month? Oh, just the guy many people thought the Sacramento Kings should pass over with the fourth pick. Not even halfway into his first NBA season, and Keegan Murray has shown he can live up to the hype. Kings...
SACRAMENTO, CA

