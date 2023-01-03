The Tampa Bay Rays proposed 30,000-seat stadium would be smaller than most Major League Baseball venues and could include some unique seating options. Owner Stuart Sternberg is aiming for a more "intimate feel" with a stadium that will bring fans closer to the action on the field, but a report from Reinvent Albany suggests that many of the 30,000 proposed seats may not be "seats" in the traditional sense.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO