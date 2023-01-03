Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Related
NHL
Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
Rangers put momentum up against Canadiens
The New York Rangers will look for their third straight win when they visit the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
markerzone.com
KRAKEN ASSIGN SHANE WRIGHT TO THE OHL, TRADE EXPECTED BEFORE TUESDAY'S DEADLINE
Less than 24 hours after captaining Canada to their second consecutive World Junior title, its been confirmed that Shane Wright will be returning to the Ontario Hockey League. On Friday, the Seattle Kraken announced that 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright has been assigned to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. The expectation is that Wright will be traded from the Frontenacs before the OHL's deadline on Tuesday, January 10th.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
NHL
Bedard, Canada surge past U.S. in World Junior Championship semifinals
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and Canada rallied for a 6-2 win against the United States in the semifinals of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday. Bedard, a 17-year-old forward who is the projected No. 1 pick in...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Palat returns for Devils against Blues
Gallagher out for Canadiens with lower-body injury; Hart starts for Flyers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Ondrej Palat returned for the Devils against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The forward missed 32 games after having groin surgery. He hadn't played...
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Devils
BLUES Faced with two new injury absences to top-line forwards, the St. Louis Blues stepped up to the moment on Tuesday night in Toronto. Trading blows with the NHL's No. 4-seeded team, the Blues played an aggressive game, withstood a strong push in overtime and took the second point in a four-round shootout.
NHL
Dallas Stars announce partnership with SprintAI
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today a partnership with SprintAI, a leading artificial intelligence platform focused on elite sports, to bolster the hockey operations department's commitment to cutting-edge hockey analytics. SprintAI's elite athlete performance platform is built on digital twin technology, which creates a virtual...
NHL
Blues Spoil Palat's Return, Hughes' 2 Goals, Beat Devils 5-3 | GAME STORY
Jack Hughes had two goals on the night he was announced as an NHL All-Star, but the Blues take the two points. It was a rollercoaster of emotion at Prudential Center on Thursday night. The excitement for the return of Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes was named an NHL All-Star while...
NHL
Golden Knights wear special Pride warmup jerseys
Swedish artist designs colorful sweaters, uses Vegas imagery. The Vegas Golden Knights kicked off their Pride celebration with a vibrant look. Vegas wore colorful warmup jerseys before their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Swedish artist Mio Linzie designed the rainbow jerseys. The crest of the...
NHL
Matthew Tkachuk Named To 2023 NHL All-Star Game Roster
SUNRISE, Fla. - The National Hockey League announced today that Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been named to the initial 32-man roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 4. He will also participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday, Feb. 3.
NHL
Nick Suzuki named 2023 NHL All-Star
MONTREAL - For the second year in a row, Nick Suzuki is an NHL All-Star. During the first intermission of Thursday night's action, the league unveiled the initial group of players named to the Atlantic Division roster, as selected by the department of hockey operations. Suzuki will be joined by forwards Nikita Kucherov, Matthew Tkachuk, Tage Thompson, Dylan Larkin, Mitch Marner, and Brady Tkachuk, as well as goaltender Linus Ullmark.
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Hope to Continue Success on Power Play Against Arizona
Chicago's power play unit has recorded a power play goal three times over the last seven games. After Seth Jones notched the Blackhawks' lone goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, the first Blackhawks defenseman to score a power play goal in 123 games, the team hopes to continue strengthening the power play against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
NHL
CHL notebook: Canadiens prospects well-represented at World Juniors
Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. There were 30 NHL-drafted prospects that left their CHL teams...
NHL
Aikman, former NFL quarterback, reveals Terry's NHL All-Star selection
Hall of Famer surprises Ducks forward in new video. Troy Terry got a big surprise from the man he was named after. The Anaheim Ducks had Hall of Fame NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman surprise the forward with a special video announcing his 2023 NHL All-Star selection. "How...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against the Coyotes
Chicago continues its seven-game homestand with a contest against Arizona. TV: NBCSCH+ | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks look to have more puck luck in the new year as they take on the Arizona Coyotes (TICKETS). RECAP. The Blackhawks fell 4-1...
NHL
Preview: January 7 at Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes are in Columbus for the first of what will be two times in six days, meeting the Blue Jackets for a Saturday afternoon contest. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 25-8-6 (56 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 5-3 Loss...
NHL
Sidney Crosby Named to Ninth Career NHL All-Star Game
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career All-Star Game, it was announced today. The NHL named one representative from all 32 teams and the remaining 12 players - two skaters and one goaltender per division - will be decided by the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate beginning at 9:00 PM tonight at NHL.com/Vote.
NHL
Avalanche Drop 4-2 Result Against Canucks
Colorado suffered a 4-2 loss to Vancouver on Thursday night at Rogers Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Arena. Colorado is now 19-15-3 on the season, while their winless skid reached five games (0-4-1). For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen...
Comments / 0