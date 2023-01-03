Less than 24 hours after captaining Canada to their second consecutive World Junior title, its been confirmed that Shane Wright will be returning to the Ontario Hockey League. On Friday, the Seattle Kraken announced that 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright has been assigned to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. The expectation is that Wright will be traded from the Frontenacs before the OHL's deadline on Tuesday, January 10th.

