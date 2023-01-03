Read full article on original website
secretseattle.co
30 Cozy Things To Do On A Rainy Day In Seattle
If you’ve ever lived in Seattle for an extended amount of time, you’ve probably realized that it doesn’t rain as much as you’d expect. That said, there are plenty of wet days year-round and it can be tempting to wait out the rain from the comfort of your couch. A much better approach, however, is to embrace Seattle’s rainy days! There are so many fun things to do on a rainy day in Seattle. In fact, we curated this guide of 30 things you can—and should—do when it’s raining in Seattle. Whether you like to get active, learn something new, or just want to get warm and cozy, there’s something on this list for you.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
secretseattle.co
7 Seattle Art Walks That Will Enrich Your Life For Free Every Month
Looking for free things to do in Seattle? One of our favorite free activities is the monthly Seattle Art Walks series that takes place across multiple neighborhoods. If you’re looking to immerse yourself in art, get out of the house, save money, and meet new people, you’ll love these free art walks.
secretseattle.co
Seattle Named Best City For Keeping New Year’s Resolutions
Are you worried about keeping your New Year’s resolutions in 2023? If you live in Seattle, we have good news for you. Seattle was ranked the best city for keeping New Year’s resolutions, according to a recent WalletHub study. They ranked over 180 cities in the U.S. and Seattle emerged in the number one spot, due to its high scores across several key metrics.
seattlemet.com
Seattle Rents Decline for Fourth Month in a Row
Seattle started a new type of streak when Apartment List's December data came in. After seven months of increases, followed by declines in September, October, and November, rents fell yet again to close out 2022. That's four straight months of decreases in rent prices. Despite that bit of good news...
bellevuereporter.com
Welcome to the big show, Dori | Shiers
You probably know that I worked at KIRO Radio for 17 years with Dori, among others. His conservative-leaning opinions were certainly controversial in deeply blue Seattle. But, his ratings were off the chart. He was literally the most listened to talk show host in the state. No one was even close.
secretseattle.co
News Of The Splintered Wand Closing Has Seattle Feeling Slightly Less Magical
Ever since its long-awaited opening in late 2021, Seattleites have attempted (sometimes unsuccessfully) to nab reservations to Ballard’s wizard-themed bar The Splintered Wand. If you never managed to make it inside, we’re sorry to say that you missed your chance. According to an announcement made by the owners this week, The Splintered Wand is closing effective immediately. If you had a reservation made, it has been cancelled.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle drag queen Irene 'The Alien' stars on next 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Irene Dubois said she felt like an outcast growing up gay in Texas, never feeling seen in the media she consumed or that her story was being told — until she discovered "RuPaul's Drag Race." "It was the first time in my life that I kind of felt like...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Home Prices Expectation In 2023
Higher interest rates driving higher monthly payments appear to be here to stay. After super-low rates between 2% and 4% earlier in the pandemic, Fannie Mae projects rates will hover around 6% throughout 2023. The new year will bring Seattle a new housing market, one without the runaway prices and jaw-dropping bidding wars, yet still difficult for anyone but the region’s wealthiest shoppers. Base one estimate, homebuyers in the Seattle area must earn $169,000 a year to afford the median home with a 20% down payment. That’s higher than the metro area’s record-high median income of $101,700.
KUOW
Conservative Seattle broadcaster Dori Monson passes away at 61
Funeral arrangements are being made for longtime Seattle conservative radio host Dori Monson. The 61-year-old talk-radio host died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, after suffering a heart attack two days prior, according to Bonneville International, which owns KIRO-FM. He leaves behind a wife of 35 years and three daughters. Monson was...
myedmondsnews.com
Reflections on 100-year history of Edmonds Bakery
The sweet smell of fresh-baked bread floated out of the bakery at 418 Main St. in Edmonds for the first time during the second week of December 1923. The baker, F. E. Young, would never have thought that the aroma of baked goods would continue there for the next 100 years. But that is the reality, as The Edmonds Bakery celebrates its 100th anniversary on Main Street this year.
MyNorthwest.com
Watch: Dori Monson’s ‘What are the Odds?’ stage show
We at KIRO Newsradio are still in mourning over the loss of our dear friend, Dori Monson. After combing through thousands of listener responses, we wanted to share previously unreleased footage of an event Dori was proud of. Back in 2019, Dori hosted two stage shows — ‘What are the...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Winter Eviction Protection Needs a Fix
In February of 2020, Sawant and her fighting movement won a first-of-its-kind defense that gave attorneys a new tool to stall wintertime evictions for tenants who failed to make rent. But in the three years since the moratorium’s passage, a string of other moratoria, other renter protections, and federal loopholes have rendered the law all but unnecessary, according to the lawyers who defend low-income renters.
KING-5
Moon over Seattle ahead of full Wolf Moon
January's full moon, the Wolf Moon, is expected to rise the evening of Jan. 6. Take a look at the moon the morning before peak illumination.
Yardbarker
Should Washington Add Another Quarterback?
Then on December 14th, four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who had been committed to Washington for about six months, flipped to Ohio State. That leaves the Huskies in a bit of an odd spot at the most important position on the field. While the starter for 2023 is obvious, looking beyond...
insideradio.com
Longtime KIRO, Seattle Newsradio Host Dori Monson Dies.
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to “NewsRadio” KIRO-FM (97.3), and a report in the Seattle Times. In addition to his highly rated three-hour weekday show, Monson was part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.
This Is Washington's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
