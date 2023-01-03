SWANTON: Amanda Lynn Sanborn, age 33, lost her battle with addiction and passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Swanton. Amanda grew up in Swanton and attended MVU. She was blessed with the gift of gab and could spark a conversation with just about anyone. Her favorite job was as a taxi driver, she loved having conversations with her passengers. She liked playing games on her phone, especially Candy Crush, scratching lottery tickets, and listening to a variety of music. Amanda cherished the time she spent with her children and loved sending snaps, taking selfies, and rhyming back and forth with them.

SWANTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO